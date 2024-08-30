8 genius packing tips for travelling light

Between airfare, internal transport, accommodation and food, the costs of a trip abroad can add up quickly. Finding small but significant ways to keep

Between airfare, internal transport, accommodation and food, the costs of a trip abroad can add up quickly. Finding small but significant ways to keep the price down will help you go away for longer or maintain your savings targets as you travel.

A top tip for organising cheap holidays overseas is to travel light. Going with hand luggage only can reduce the cost of flights and make it easier for you to use affordable public transport such as buses and trains. Follow these genius tips to streamline your packing so there’s no need to take a suitcase.

Make a packing list

Creating – and sticking to – a list will help you avoid overpacking while ensuring you have the essentials. Use resources such as weather apps and your itinerary to identify must-have garments and gear and use these as the foundation of your luggage.

Use packing cubes

Often described as ‘suitcase saviours’, packing cubes are the latest travel accessory to revolutionise how we organise our luggage. These zippered cloth containers segregate and squeeze your garments to save space and make repacking effortless. Organise outfits by day, split out activewear and swimwear or separate your accessories and toiletries.

Choose versatile clothes

Planning a complementary capsule wardrobe means you can have a variety of looks with minimal garments taking up space. Choose versatile clothes to suit various situations, ensuring the pieces work well together so can be layered as needed.

Limit footwear

No, you don’t need three pairs of sandals, two pairs of pumps and different high heels for every night. Take the chance to chill out about making a statement and limit footwear to the essentials: one set for each type of activity.

Travel in bulky items

Especially if you’re going away for a long time or heading for colder climes, there’s no getting around the fact that some of your luggage will be large. Travel in bulky items like boots and jackets, and heavier garments such as denim jeans.

Decant toiletries

We often find ourselves carrying a month’s worth of shower gel and shampoo for just a few days away – sometimes only to discover that the hotel supplies toiletries. Decant how much you think you’ll need into smaller bottles and pack these instead, saving space and lightening the load.

Utilise multi-use gadgets

Replace your everyday equipment with handy multi-use gadgets that can do it all. Key examples include an adjustable adaptor with several plug styles, a hairdryer-and-styler in one and a tablet for reading books and watching films.

Consider laundry services

Finally, remember to consider the laundry services available during your trip to allow you to wear outfits more than once. Doing some washing is a real lifesaver in hot countries where a few hours outside is enough to ruin a T-shirt!