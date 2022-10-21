Easy Ways to Instantly Add More Character to Your New Home

Once you’ve signed the deeds, got the keys, walked through the front door and moved all your belongings into your new abode, you may feel like somethi

Once you’ve signed the deeds, got the keys, walked through the front door and moved all your belongings into your new abode, you may feel like something is missing. While we don’t doubt your furnishings will liven up your space and help you settle in quicker, there are lots of things you can do to add more character that can make your house your own and inject more personality into the space.

The good news is you don’t have to spend a fortune either. Whether you’re on a strict budget or you don’t mind splurging, here are some ways to add more character to your new home and ultimately, create a zone that represents you perfectly.

A Fresh Coat of Paint

One of the simplest and cheapest ways to add more character to your home is by giving it a fresh coat of paint. Whether you’re painting the walls, décor, furniture, or even upholstery, painting immediately helps you achieve an entirely different look. There is a special paint for just about every surface you can imagine! Make sure you pick a colour scheme that flows beautifully throughout your home and matches up with your furniture, otherwise it may end up sticking out like a sore thumb.

Update Lighting

To add character, convenience, and comfort, you need to invest in the right lighting. You can achieve this in many ways. These include updating the chandelier over the dining room table or adding a simple plug-in puck light under your kitchen cupboards. To cosy up dark corners, why not add an accent light? To highlight wall art and family framed photos, you may like to install mini accent lights. When you update your lighting, this can make a huge difference to how your home looks and feels for the better.

Purchase Antiques

For those that really want to add more character to their home, you can’t go wrong by purchasing antiques. Not only are they better quality when compared to over-mass-produced furniture, antiques will never go out of style. You can check out Antiques Boutique who are experts in this field. They have a wide selection of antique pieces that can fit perfectly into your new abode. These include mirrors, bookcases and shelves, dressers, and wardrobes. The great thing about antiques is they are long-lasting, meaning you can have them for decades. You may even find they go up in price. Should you decide to sell any items, you could score a profit as a result.

Inject Some Colour

You can’t go wrong by injecting some colour into your new home. This can add interest and bring character. For example, if your kitchen space is looking a little basic, colourful cabinets can bring warmth and charm. Rather than sticking with white or wood, why not try out a soft yet eye catching colour instead. This will add a touch of character to your kitchen. There are other areas of the home that may be in need of some colour like your living room or bedroom. The choice is up to you.

Enhance the Exterior

While a lot of your focus may be on transforming the inside of your new property, make sure to pay close attention to the exterior too. There are simple and affordable additions you can make that can inject character to the outside. These include adding shutters, planters near the front door or window boxes. Make sure to hang window boxes at a level you can easily reach to care for your plants. You can fill this with your favourite blooms.

Buy a Vintage Rug

Another great way to inject some character into your abode is with the help of a vintage rug. Purchasing a vintage-style rug is a wonderful trick to add some classic flair to your space, even if your home is filled with modern furnishing. See a vintage rug like a pair of jeans in the sense you’ll always find one that works with any outfit. You may wish to pick a neutral colour palette. Doing so will elevate your space and make it look enchanting and welcoming for many years to come.

Add Wooden Elements

Wooden elements promote cosiness and are full of character. What’s more, there are so many options to pick from. There are lots of new and simple ways to integrate wooden elements onto a feature wall, the ceiling, or blend well with your existing furniture. You can also incorporate wooden elements in areas like the bathroom. If you do, this is sure to add rich character to the space.

Buy a Ceiling Medallion

When it comes to architectural details, a ceiling medallion should be on the list for bringing more character into your new home. Ceiling medallions look brilliant over lighting fixtures in the room. However, some homeowners get creative and use theirs in unexpected ways. You can group them together and create a decorative wall art piece, or even around the handles of wardrobe doors. Ceiling medallions give a classic vibe to any space instantly. What’s more, they can be painted easily to elevate your existing colour scheme.

Let Your Garden Grow

We all want a garden space that oozes personality and charm. For this to happen, you can add outdoor lights like floodlights which can bring warmth and colour. If you’re after a touch of romance, why not buy candlelit lanterns and house them along a garden path? Sprucing up your garden will allow you to enjoy your outdoor space all year long.

When you buy a new home, you’ll understandably want to get settled in as quickly as possible. Once you’ve got your possessions in, there are minor updates you can make that can transform the exterior and interior of your property for the better.

Adding more character will bring your own charm to your home and help you feel more comfortable and relaxed. Whether it’s by updating the lighting or injecting some colour into your space, there are lots of things you can do that let your personality shine through.