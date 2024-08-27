Pedalling Through Paradise: A Cyclist’s Guide to France

France is a country that's been popular with tourists all over the world for decades. A winning combination of inspiring countryside and beautiful cit

France is a country that’s been popular with tourists all over the world for decades. A winning combination of inspiring countryside and beautiful city centres makes it a hugely desirable destination. If you’re planning a holiday in France, you might have considered a range of different modes of transport. But among these, it’s difficult to beat the bicycle.

Why do people like cycling in France?

It’s worth first considering why it is that France is so popular with cyclists in particular. It’s not by accident!

In the 1990s, the French tourist authorities realised what a boon recreational cycling could be. They took inspiration from the legendary ‘Donau Radweg’ cycle path, which connected Austria and Germany. They then set up a network of car-free cycle paths. Now, in some parts of the country, including Paris, cycling is actually more popular than driving is!

Getting the most from these cycle trails means having the right bike. You’ll have the option of hiring one once you get into France – but if you’re a committed cyclist, the chances are good that you already have access to one.

Whimsical rides through France

Different parts of the country offer different kinds of cycling experiences.

Alsace, for example, offers more than four thousand kilometres of cycle trail, along the border between Germany, France and Switzerland along the south. You’ll come across a range of picturesque little villages along the way, including Riquewihr. If you’re looking for a cycling holiday in France, it’s difficult to beat.

Then there’s Beaujolais, which straddles the wine-producing region of Burgundy, and the Rhône-Alpes. It tends to be favoured by experienced cyclists, since it’s hilly (albeit not quite as hilly as the Alps themselves!).

If you’re looking for sea views during your cycling adventure, then you needn’t travel far from the English channel. Brittany is packed with gorgeous coastal routes, as well as rolling green countryside.

What to remember when cycling in France

Getting the best from your French cycling trip means being aware of the cycling culture and the rules surrounding it.

First, you’ll need a bike that’s in good condition. Check the tread of the tyres, the brakes, and the bell. Don’t cycle on the pavement unless there are special markings indicating that this is permitted. Don’t drink while cycling.

While helmets are not mandatory for adults, children under twelve will need one. Wearing earphones while riding, however, is forbidden – though this particular law isn’t enforced with any enthusiasm, it’s probably a good idea to set the earphones aside, since you want to be able to hear any upcoming hazards. After all, if this is an unfamiliar country, the chances are good that something unanticipated will happen at some point!