Vintage Clothing Brands Trending for 2025

As the fashion world continues to evolve, the allure of vintage clothing remains as strong as ever. With sustainability becoming a key consideration for many consumers, vintage and retro brands are enjoying a resurgence in popularity. For 2025, certain vintage clothing brands are leading the charge, offering iconic designs with a modern twist, making them highly sought after by collectors and fashion enthusiasts alike.

We asked the experts at Vintage Wholesale Supply for some of the vintage clothing brands guaranteed to be trend in 2025.

Adidas: The Sporty Vintage Favourite

Adidas has long been synonymous with athletic wear, but its vintage collections are quickly becoming a staple for those seeking timeless sportswear. With its signature stripes and classic logo, Adidas offers nostalgic appeal, particularly through its track jackets, sneakers, and retro designs. For 2025, the brand is predicted to continue its comeback, combining its rich sportswear history with modern updates to create pieces that resonate with both vintage lovers and new generations. Keep an eye on Adidas’ re-release of archive favourites, particularly their classic Superstar and Gazelle trainers.

Carhartt: Workwear with Street Style Appeal

Carhartt’s rugged, utilitarian designs have made it a cornerstone of workwear fashion for decades. Originally designed for manual labour, Carhartt has evolved into a fashion icon, embraced by streetwear enthusiasts around the globe. Vintage Carhartt garments, such as their durable jackets and overalls, are highly prized for their timeless appeal and rugged aesthetic. In 2025, expect to see Carhartt’s vintage workwear pieces continue to be a popular choice for those seeking durable, functional fashion that embodies both style and practicality.

Chaps: Classic Americana Revisited

Chaps, a brand originally created by Ralph Lauren, is known for its quintessential American style. With its preppy aesthetic and timeless designs, Chaps clothing has remained a vintage staple. Its button-down shirts, plaid patterns, and relaxed fits offer a nostalgic trip back to the 80s and 90s. For 2025, expect the brand to gain further traction as more consumers look to embrace classic Americana style, influenced by both traditional and contemporary fashion sensibilities.

Harley Davidson: Bold and Edgy Vintage Gear

The Harley Davidson brand has long been associated with motorbiking culture and rebellious spirit. Their iconic leather jackets, graphic tees, and bold logo are recognised worldwide. Harley Davidson’s vintage gear continues to be highly sought after, particularly by those looking to express individuality and a sense of adventure. In 2025, expect Harley Davidson to continue making waves, with their motorcycle-inspired apparel remaining a go-to for vintage clothing enthusiasts.

Lacoste: Sporty Elegance with a Retro Edge

Lacoste, known for its preppy aesthetic and iconic polo shirts, is a brand that has stood the test of time. Its clean, minimalist designs have made it a favourite in the world of vintage fashion, particularly for those seeking smart-casual shirts with an athletic edge. Vintage Lacoste from the 1980s and 1990s are particularly popular, and 2025 will see a rise in demand for its heritage range, especially polo shirts, tracksuits, and the famous crocodile logo.

Stussy: The Iconic Original Streetwear Brand

Stussy, a pioneer of streetwear, has long held a special place in the world of vintage fashion. Known for its bold graphics, oversized fits, and skate culture roots, vintage Stussy continue to be highly sought after. With the resurgence of streetwear, expect Stussy’s iconic logo tees, hoodies, and jackets to remain a go-to for those looking to add a touch of retro cool to their wardrobes in 2025.

Lee Wrangler: The Quintessential Denim Brands

Lee and Wrangler have been leading the way in denim for decades, and their vintage clothing remains in high demand. Known for their durable, well-constructed jeans, jackets, and overalls, Lee and Wrangler embody the rugged Americana look. Vintage Lee Wrangler denim, particularly the iconic jeans with their distinct stitching and washes, will continue to be a staple for 2025, as denim remains an enduring favourite in both streetwear and high fashion.

Levi’s: The Original Denim Pioneer

Levi’s has been a leader in denim for over 150 years. The brand’s classic jeans, jackets, and shirts have become a symbol of durability and style. Vintage Levi’s denim, particularly the 501 jeans and trucker jackets, are highly collectible and widely worn by fashion enthusiasts. With a history that spans generations, Levi’s will undoubtedly continue to be a key player in the vintage clothing trend of 2025, offering timeless pieces that can be dressed up or down.

LL Bean: Outdoor Heritage with Timeless Style

LL Bean is renowned in the US for its durable outdoor gear, but the brand’s vintage clothing has a growing strong appeal in the UK as well. Known for its iconic duck boots, flannel shirts, and classic outerwear, LL Bean’s vintage pieces are beloved for their functionality and timeless design. With a focus on practical, heritage-inspired clothing, LL Bean is expected to continue its vintage resurgence in 2025, particularly for those seeking classic American outdoor style.

Nike: The Retro Sneaker Craze

Nike’s vintage sneakers are some of the most coveted items in the fashion world. Iconic styles such as the Air Max, Air Force 1, and Nike Dunks have experienced a revival in recent years, with vintage pairs often selling for a premium. Nike’s retro collections and collaborations with other brands ensure its dominance in the vintage clothing market for 2025, particularly for sneakerheads and those looking to add classic athletic footwear to their wardrobes.

Patagonia: Sustainable Vintage Fashion

Patagonia has become synonymous with eco-consciousness, but its vintage pieces are also highly sought after. Known for its durable jackets, fleeces, and outdoor gear, vintage Patagonia items offer not only sustainability but also a stylish, rugged aesthetic. Expect to see an increase in demand for vintage Patagonia apparel in 2025, especially as consumers continue to prioritise sustainable and ethical fashion choices.

Ralph Lauren: Timeless Elegance with a Vintage Twist

Ralph Lauren’s luxury designs, which range from preppy to sophisticated, are a staple of American fashion. The brand’s vintage collections, particularly its Polo Ralph Lauren line, are prized for their classic, timeless appeal. For 2025, Ralph Lauren’s vintage offerings will continue to be in demand, with items such as polo shirts, blazers, and leather goods holding their value and embodying an enduring sense of elegance.

The North Face: Iconic Outdoor Apparel

The North Face has long been a leader in outdoor wear, and its vintage clothing have gained cult status in recent years. Known for its high-quality jackets, parkas, and fleece jackets, vintage North Face items are a go-to for fashion-conscious outdoor enthusiasts. In 2025, expect vintage North Face to continue trending, particularly among those seeking rugged, functional fashion that never goes out of style.

Tommy Hilfiger: Bold American Style

The vintage wares of fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger have become highly sought after, particularly for their bold, preppy American aesthetic. Iconic items such as Tommy Hilfiger polo shirts, denim jackets, and logo tees are particularly popular. As the brand embraces its retro roots, expect Tommy Hilfiger’s vintage clothing to remain a key trend in 2025, offering bold, statement-making pieces with a distinctly American feel.

True Religion: Denim with a Premium Edge

True Religion, known for its premium denim and bold stitching, has earned a reputation for its high-quality, distinctive designs. Vintage True Religion jeans, jackets, and hoodies continue to be highly sought after, particularly for those seeking a luxury take on streetwear. In 2025, the brand’s vintage appeal will continue to grow, with its standout denim pieces becoming wardrobe staples for fashion-forward individuals.

Conclusion

The vintage clothing trend shows no sign of slowing down in 2025, with iconic brands like Levi’s, Nike, Ralph Lauren, and Adidas continuing to dominate the fashion landscape. Whether you’re looking for timeless denim, retro sneakers, or sustainable outerwear, these brands offer a wealth of options to suit every style. As the demand for vintage clothing grows, these iconic brands will continue to lead the way, offering stylish, durable pieces that never go out of fashion.