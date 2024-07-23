The rising popularity of cricket in the UK

While football is the most-followed sport in the UK by some distance – as evidenced by the recent Euros tournament – professional cricket is up there

While football is the most-followed sport in the UK by some distance – as evidenced by the recent Euros tournament – professional cricket is up there with other seasonal favourites such as tennis and rugby, despite waning audiences in recent decades. The steadfast fans influenced by England’s cricketing legacy have kept numbers steady, but thanks to a host of new initiatives and the recent successes of professional teams, interest in the sport is being revived.

The UK’s cricketing legacy

Considered by many to be England’s national sport, cricket dates back to the early 17th century. It became a popular pastime across the UK and in countries colonised by the British Empire. The sport is still played professionally in most major commonwealth countries and commands a strong global audience.

A modern resurgence

Professional success

The recent success of our professional teams in major international tournaments is driving higher viewing numbers and ticket sales. The ECB registered a surge of 2 million people playing, attending or following cricket in 2023 and attributed this to the Men’s and Women’s Ashes series which were nail-biting to the end and had been disappointing in previous years.

Grassroots initiatives

Much direct action is being taken to inspire a passion for the sport in the younger generations, too. Backed by millions of pounds of government funding, schools are being furnished with a supply of quality cricket bats and youth programmes are being launched at community clubs for free or cut-cost coaching, all aimed and inspiring a passion for the sport in the younger generation.

The ECB is also doing its bit to increase diversity in the sport which has been accused of being reserved for the privileged few. Children from all backgrounds are being considered for feeder programmes to professional teams, with sponsorships and scholarships available to cover fees.

Greater accessibility

Cricket is being made more accessible in other ways too. A notable example of this is The Hundred, a new format of the game that was launched in 2021. This simplified and shorter tournament was designed to engage people with no knowledge of complex cricket rules. It was a certified success, making a profit in each year since its launch.

There are also more ways to watch thanks to developments in media technology. You can take advantage of live streaming on websites to watch matches unavailable on terrestrial TV channels, while laptops, tablets and smartphones give the option for fans to view on the go.

It’s clear that, despite some years of dangerous decline, a love of cricket remains in the UK – and will only strength in years to come.