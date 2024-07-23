How Are Engagement Traditions Changing in the UK?

Marriage, and engagement, have been around for a very long time. But these institutions tend to evolve to fit the societies that keep them going. In t

Marriage, and engagement, have been around for a very long time. But these institutions tend to evolve to fit the societies that keep them going. In the UK, the traditional proposal and engagement has changed significantly, in keeping with changing attitudes and tastes.

It’s worth taking stock of these trends, especially if you’re planning a marriage of your own.

A Shift Towards Personalisation

Whereas a few decades ago, a wedding would tend to fit a certain formula, today, there’s more room for flexibility. Couples want to feel that their special day is – well – special. One of the easiest way to do that is to swap out traditional elements for personalised ones that fit the tastes of the couple. Personalised engagement rings, complete with engravings, can help to set the required tone. But looking for an unusual, noteworthy venue might also help to make a wedding stand out.

Influence of Social Media

At the turn of the 21st century, couples in need of inspiration for an upcoming wedding would turn to magazines and television. Today, the inspiration is more likely to come from social media. Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok are increasingly providing a platform for inspirational wedding-related content. And there are even influencers who specialise in weddings! The chances are that some element of a wedding will have been adapted from these platforms. Modern weddings are being shaped by algorithms, just as much as anything else!

Economic Factors and Simplicity

When recession begins to bite, the luxuries are among the first things to go. For a young couple saving for a deposit on a mortgage, a large, lavish wedding might seem like an extravagance too far. Many couples are looking, therefore, to downsize. Smaller guestlists, simpler entertainment options, and even a smaller cake are all being considered.

Cultural Diversity and Inclusivity

Immigration has also helped to shape the wedding in Britain. Increasingly, people from different religious and ethnic backgrounds are falling in love and getting married – and in many cases, they look for a wedding that reflects their backgrounds. A modern wedding that reflects the combined heritage of the happy couple is likely to be different in all the best ways!

Sustainability and Ethical Choices

Some wedding traditions are incompatible with the commitment to environmentalism and sustainability professed by many young couples. If you care about the environment, it might be a good idea to source your engagement ring from an ethical source. In some cases, a lab-made diamond might help to assuage any ethical concerns you have. Or, you might look for a pre-owned engagement ring, instead!

The Role of Family and Tradition

At its core, the wedding is a family occasion. And since modern families come in many different types, it’s no surprise that the arrangement of a wedding is varied, too. In some cases, couples might wish to involve their wider family in everything from engagement ring selection to proposals. In most cases, this kind of shift is actually a reversion to traditional, proven practices around weddings.