Travel tips: Navigating Europe’s busy airports this season

As Europe enters its peak travel season, airports are bustling with activity, presenting unique challenges and opportunities for travellers.

From the grandeur of London Heathrow, now Europe’s busiest airport with 4.3 million seats in March 2024, to the vibrant hub of Istanbul Airport, handling 76 million passengers annually, navigating these travel hubs requires strategic planning and awareness​. This article provides essential tips to help you manage your journey smoothly through Europe’s major airports.

Planning ahead

Proper planning can help lay the foundations of your journey. Start by booking your flights, transfers, and accommodations well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles and inflated prices.

Utilise online tools and apps to monitor your flight status, check in early, and receive real-time updates about your journey. You can gain insight into data on flight schedules and airport traffic, which can be invaluable in organising your trip​.

Understanding airport security

Security checks are a significant part of the experience. Ensure that you are familiar with the security regulations of the airport you are travelling through. For example, most European airports require that liquids in carry-on luggage be in containers of no more than 100ml, all placed in a clear, resealable bag.

Additionally, electronic devices should be easily accessible for inspection. Arrive at the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight to allow ample time for security procedures.

Efficient packing

Packing smartly can save time and reduce stress. Stick to the essentials and ensure that your luggage meets the airline’s size and weight restrictions.

Use packing cubes to organise your items and make it easier to find what you need. Keep important documents, medications, and a change of clothes in your carry-on bag in case your checked luggage is delayed.

Navigating airport facilities

Familiarise yourself with the layout of the airport. Many offer detailed maps that can help you locate check-in counters, security checkpoints, lounges, and gates.

Knowing where these facilities are can save valuable time and reduce anxiety, especially during layovers or tight connections​.

Transportation options

Getting to and from the airport efficiently plays a huge part in helping to reduce stress and calm your nerves. Major European airports offer a variety of transportation options, including trains, buses, and taxis.

For example, if you are travelling to Alicante, consider booking airport transfers from Alicante Airport in advance. This service can provide a hassle-free way to reach your destination, avoiding the stress of navigating public transportation with luggage. And, you can use the time spent on your transfer to plan the best things to do in Alicante during your stay.

Staying updated

Stay informed about any changes to your travel plans. Follow your airline and airport on social media for live updates.

Sign up for alerts from your airline to receive notifications about gate changes, delays, or cancellations. Also, be aware of potential geopolitical issues or strikes that could affect your flight.