Top Retail Advertising Trends to Watch in 2025

Retail advertising has experienced a huge transformation in recent years. From TikTok influencers to augmented reality shopping, the current e-commerce landscape is almost unrecognisable compared to a decade ago. To keep up with the ever-evolving retail advertising trends, read on for our top trends to watch in 2025.

Influencers

Influencer marketing has taken the internet by storm in the last few years. Especially since the pandemic and the growth of TikTok, it has evolved past celebrity influencers to include social media influencers who foster authentic connections with their audiences online in order to influence their purchasing decisions and the reputation of brands they endorse.

From fashion and beauty brands to dog food brands and from gym providers to travel companies, influencer marketing can be massively impactful for a wide range of brands and businesses. To get your foot in the influencer marketing door, a social media manager can provide expert advice on the best influencers to target and the best video formats to reach your target audience with.

Pop Up Retail

Pop-up retail, also known as a pop-up shop, is a temporary retail space which opens for a limited time to take advantage of current trends, scheduled events, or seasonal demand. Pop-up retail can usually be found in consumer areas with high footfall such as busy high streets, shopping centres, and retail parks.

Pop-up shops are ideal for a wide range of businesses, including fashion retailers, food and beverage brands, tech companies, and more. Enlisting the help of a professional pop up retail design company will be the golden key to making your pop-up shop shine. Whether you’re launching a new product, testing a new market, or just looking to create a buzz, a pop-up shop is the perfect way to make your business stand out from the crowd in 2025.

Things to Consider

Market Research

Retail brands should take time to research their industry to gain a full understanding of the industry they plan to operate a pop-up shop in. This should include researching significant trends, drivers, and potential competitors in the area.

Location, Location, Location

Location is a key element to pop-up shop success. Companies should take time to find a high quality, clean, well-lit premises in a prime location with high footfall and negotiate a fair deal for a short-term let.

Marketing

Due to the short-term and temporary nature of pop-up shops, the marketing for these events must be innovative and well-targeted to have the greatest impact. Access local networks to create a buzz in the local area and use social media to generate interest and engage with potential customers.

Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping

Augmented reality shopping is widely considered to be the future of online retail, making it an excellent retail advertising trend to jump onboard of in 2025.

Simply put, augmented reality shopping seamlessly blends the physical and virtual world by displaying a digital product on a retail website in a customer’s own physical environment. Using the customer’s phone camera, AI is used to project the product the customer is considering purchasing into their room or onto their own person. With the click of a button, customers can see how a new sofa would look in their living room or try on a new watch or pair of shoes, all from the comfort of their own home.

To incorporate augmented reality shopping into your own retail business, hire an augmented reality e-commerce expert to set the system up on your own website and turn your website products into a full on shopping experience for your customers.