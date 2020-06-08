The 5 People Skills That Are Vital for Career Success (with Examples)

In a technologically-driven job market where face-to-face interaction is less important than ever, some might be forgiven for thinking that people ski

In a technologically-driven job market where face-to-face interaction is less important than ever, some might be forgiven for thinking that people skills are a less essential qualification for a rewarding career. However, this could not be further from the truth.

Surveys of employers and CEOs have revealed again and again that interpersonal skills are counted as the most in-demand attributes sought among potential employees.

That means that, no matter what career path you wish to follow, certain people skills are essential. Here are the top five most in-demand people skills, with examples of where they might come in handy.

1. Listening Skills

A full 70% of employers rank listening skills are the most important interpersonal skills sought out among job candidates. That means being able to demonstrate that you are fully engaged with your co-workers, superiors, clients, and customers at all times, and are taking note of everything they are saying. A typical work setting where this might come in handy is a marketing project, where you need to listen to all of the opinions and thoughts of multiple stakeholders in order to execute your job effectively.

2. Empathy

Another top-ranked interpersonal skill is empathy, which is best described as your ability to relate, understand, and sympathize with the thoughts and feelings of others. Such skills are vital in any customer-facing career. If you’re, say, a customer service representative, you will need to be able to demonstrate outstanding empathy skills in order to ensure that your customer’s needs are being met, and that you are genuinely working to provide them with the best possible service.

3. Positivity and Charm

A positive attitude and the ability to charm customers and clients will make sure your company stands out above the rest. Many people make the mistake of thinking such skills are no longer needed in the virtual world, but this is incorrect. One illustrative example would be the world of live casino gaming, where companies such as NetBet provide immersive live-stream blackjack, roulette, and poker games using real-life casino dealers connected to a Livestream. In order to create an authentic casino experience, employees must be able to exude the charm and positivity of a Vegas blackjack dealer, even when they are sat in front of a screen.

4. Effective Communication

In a world full of corporate jargon and meaningless buzzwords, the ability to cut through the noise and communicate a situation effectively and directly is more valued than ever. In the corporate world today, this means being honest about mistakes, realistic about goals, and always making clear, actionable points. One career where effective communication is particularly relevant is the legal industry, where the inability to layout something clearly, honestly, and in a straightforward manner can cost you your job.

5. A Sense of Responsibility

Finally, employers frequently rank a strong sense of personal responsibility as being highly desirable traits in job candidates. In a nutshell, this means being able to take ownership of your work and not being afraid to embrace and admit your failures. This skill is valued because it shows which employees are trustworthy collaborators, rather than just yes-men. Such a skill could come in particularly useful in fields where individual liability is high, such as human resources.

If you can master these five essential people skills, nothing will be able to stop you on your journey to fulfil your dream career.