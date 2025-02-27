The Builder’s Guide to Managing Tight Deadlines on Difficult Projects

Assess the Situation

A holistic approach is often best when dealing with an especially tight deadline on a construction project. Imagine you are looking down on the situation from above; what sort of thing stands out to you? What appears to be the core reason for falling behind?

Resource shortages, planning oversights, unforeseen changes, and more can all be responsible for delays. By identifying which variables are causing you grief, you can take action to address the problem head on, resolve the issue, and put plans in place to avoid anything similar happening in the future.

Scheduling is a very important aspect of project planning which should not be overlooked. For example, delays with installing suspended ceiling from a suspended ceiling shop could be caused by misaligned scheduling with your electricians or plumbers. Alternatively, delays with installing raised access flooring from a raised access flooring shop could be caused by misaligned scheduling with your air conditioning provider or your provider for other utilities. To avoid scheduling having a detrimental knock on effect on your project timeline, assess the situation carefully at the beginning and throughout the project to prevent scheduling misalignments occurring so that your project can run smoothly without costly interruptions.

Prioritise Tasks

Take a step back and determine which aspects of your project are the most critical and which can be pushed back. Break the project down into small pieces and produce a clear list of every individual task, organised by their urgency. If you are especially short on time, consider completely removing unessential tasks from the project, so long as this remains legally compliant and in line with any related contracts.

This process will give you a clear idea of what to do first, what to delay, and what to keep at the forefront of your mind. Prioritisation is not just about doing things right, but also about doing the right things at the right time.

Remember that resources are often finite in construction projects. Staying aware of this and allocating resources carefully and efficiently to tasks based on their priority will therefore be key to completing the project in a timely manner.

Team Communication

From the top to the bottom of the company, everyone is an integral cog in the project. As such, it is imperative that every single person involved in getting the project over the line understands the project fully. This will require effective team communication regarding the urgency of the project and the importance of everyone’s individual role.

To ensure every member of the team is on the same page and understands what is required of them to meet the project deadline, consider implementing a weekly stand up meeting to keep everyone on track without wasting excessive amounts of time. Welcome contributions from every team member and remain open to suggestions to ensure your team feel valued and heard. Invaluable insights and shortcuts can often be gained from this.

Streamline Processes

From identifying new, speedier technologies to removing unnecessary steps from your current routine, streamlining your construction processes will be a game changer when it comes to saving time. You may also wish to follow certain proven time management tactics such as batching similar tasks together for improved efficiency or following the pomodoro technique for increased productivity.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is a great way to clearly plan and design your project before you get started to give you a clear idea of what the process will involve and how best to manage each aspect of the build, enabling you to be as efficient as possible with your time.

When streamlining your processes, ensure you are not making new problems in the old problems’ place. Avoid cutting corners, as this can cause headaches down the line. Also, ensure the quality of your output remains high to avoid harming your relationships with your clients and the reputation of your company.

Manage Expectations

Setting realistic expectations with clients from the outset will ensure unnecessary pressure is not placed on project completions. However, things can change at any time, so keeping clear communication with the client to explain delays, why they have happened, what is being done to rectify the situation, and how long this can reasonably be expected to take will be essential to retaining your client’s trust and confidence.

Having a clear contract in place at the beginning of any project is essential to ensure both you and your client are clear on what is expected and within what time frame. Your contract can also illustrate a clear process to be followed in the event of a delay. You may wish to consult a contract solicitor to assist you with your commercial contracts; a legal professional can ensure your contracts are legally binding, fair, and represent your company’s best interests.