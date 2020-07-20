Easy Ways to Make Your Home More Appealing to Buyers

Do you want to add value to your home and increase your chances of getting a greater ROI when the time comes to sell? Perhaps you’ve already made the

Do you want to add value to your home and increase your chances of getting a greater ROI when the time comes to sell? Perhaps you’ve already made the decision to sell and you want to make some improvement upgrades before putting it on the market? If so, the following are some easy ways to make your property more appealing to buyers.

Install a Home Lift

Installing a lift in your home from Stiltz, who just moved into a new worldwide headquarters, is one of the best ways to make it more accessible to potential buyers who have limited mobility. This aid in stress free living can provide more convenience compared to stairs. In addition to making your space more appealing, you’ll also be adding huge value to your property as buyers are now realizing the benefits of investing in a future-proofed home.

Kitchen Renovation

The kitchen is the heart of the home and it is the one room that everyone flocks to during an open house viewing. For the best result, consider resurfacing or painting the tiles, cupboards and bench tops in a bright, neutral tone. If the layout allows it, make sure your kitchen is accessible via a door or patio that leads to an outdoor space. Upgrading the lighting is also a big game-changer so don’t overlook the finer details.

Landscaping

Landscaping can add tens of thousands of dollars to the resale value of your property. First impressions count when it comes to buying so doesn’t it make sense to wow potential buyers before they even set foot inside the front door? Decide on what style of landscaping you think will best compliment your space and consult a professional that will help bring your vision to life. English garden styles and woodland landscapes are two of the most popular trends in landscaping design.

Painting

Do the walls in your bedroom look dull? Perhaps the paint in the bathroom is cracked from dampness? If so, it’s time to give the rooms a fresh coat of paint. Choose fresh, neutral tones to help buyers imagine how they would style each room and add their own stamp of personality with furniture and accessories.

De-Clutter

Check every hidden corner and cupboard and get rid of things that you don’t plan to take with you when moving. You want to de-clutter the main areas of your home too but be careful not to completely strip your space of personality. Remember, you’re selling a lifestyle as well as a brick and mortar building so think about the elements of your life at home that you love and bring focus to those spaces. Do you have a large bookshelf full of your favorite reads? Rather than getting rid of the books and leaving the space empty, why not place a tub chair and a reading lamp beside the bookshelf? If you live by a lake and have a fishing boat that’s permanently parked in your drive, clean the boat up and leave it where buyers can see it in the yard.

Clean and Fix

This may seem obvious but you’d be amazed at how many sellers overlook the basics. Is the front door knob broken? Is there a red wine stain on the area rug in your living room? Do the tiles in your main bathroom look dull and grimy? These are the small changes that will make a huge difference so make a list of things that need to be cleaned/fixed and start ticking them off.