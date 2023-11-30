Thinking Inside the Box: Making The Most Out Of Your Box Room

So called “box rooms” have got a bad reputation over the years for having little liveable space and potential, but it doesn’t have to be this way. For

So called “box rooms” have got a bad reputation over the years for having little liveable space and potential, but it doesn’t have to be this way. For many of us, box rooms are a reality, especially if you are living in a city and need to make do with a smaller and more affordable room to rent.

With money tight and upsizing out of the question, professional organiser Vicky Silverthorn (@youneedavicky) is on a mission to encourage us all to think inside the box (room), and to see the potential they hold.

Like many Londoners, Vicky has her own box room, which she has transformed into a versatile space. It now serves as a bedroom for her daughter, while also doubling as a guest bedroom. Vicky has created a series of tips to help others create multifunctional spaces with room to breathe.

Ask yourself “What do I need this room to be?”

Before you start any makeover, consider your needs. Whether it’s transforming your box room into a functional space, a cozy bedroom, a productive office, a kids’ playroom, or even a combined office and laundry room. Make sure to revisit your “why” throughout the process.

Think Vertical

Versatility is key. You’ve got a small room, which might need to be an office, a bedroom, a playroom, and a laundry room all rolled into one! To keep your options open and your room free of clutter, consider thinking vertically. Install shelves, cabinets, or floating units high on your walls to make the most of your space. This not only gives your room a dynamic look but also clears your floor for ultimate space.

Multifunctional Furniture

A room with multiple roles demands furniture that can be flexible. Opt for space-saving furniture like wall beds, sofa beds that seamlessly transition from seating to snoozing, wall desks that appear when you need them, and slimline pieces that do double duty. These adaptable pieces will not only serve multiple purposes but also save you floor space, allowing your room to transform as you do.

Floor-to-Ceiling Solutions

Go big or go home, right? Let’s make use of all that room height – every nook and cranny can play a part. Get furniture that reaches from the floor to the ceiling – creating a sleek and efficient layout. No corner goes to waste, and your room becomes a picture of efficiency.

Seasonal and Occasional Storage

What about those items you only use once in a blue moon? Think seasonal decorations, archived documents, or holiday gear. These items often get thrown away due to lack of storage space or are tucked away in a place we usually forget. For those items you don’t quite have space for in your room, but don’t want to get rid of, consider an off-site storage solution like Attic Self Storage in London.

Slimline Hangers and Folding

When it comes to wardrobe space, less is often more. Slimline hangers are the silent heroes, taking up only half the space compared to chunkier hangers. Combine this space-saving strategy with some clever clothing origami, neatly folding your clothes to maximise drawer space.

Hooks and Shelving

Walls and doors are more than just decorations; they’re potential storage goldmines. Install hooks and shelves in your box room to keep your frequently used stuff within arm’s reach. If you’re a renter, you can also get some great over door hooks that require no installation.

Ottoman Beds and Under-Bed Drawers

If your box room is a bedroom, hidden storage is key. Ever heard of ottoman beds? They’re the ultimate space-saving bedroom solution, hiding generous storage beneath your mattress. If ottoman beds don’t match your style, explore regular beds with built-in or separate under-bed drawers. It’s like having hidden treasure chests under your sleep haven.

Your box room holds endless potential, just waiting for you to unlock it. With these tips, you’ll transform it into a dynamic, well-organized space that adapts to your ever-changing needs. Whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist, get ready to turn your small space into a multifunctional, organised, and incredibly cool part of your home. Let the adventure begin!

About Vicky Silverthorn

Vicky Silverthorn became a Professional Organiser over 12 years ago after a successful career as a personal assistant to pop stars and sports people.

Featured on TV shows such as This Morning and Nick Knowles’ Better Homes, her book Start with Your Sock Drawer was an Amazon bestseller.