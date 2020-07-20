CBD Oil in the UK – what is it? Is it legal? Where to buy?

The flourishing market of CBD or cannabidiol has been touching new heights thanks to the recognition it got in terms of medical use. There are numerou

The flourishing market of CBD or cannabidiol has been touching new heights thanks to the recognition it got in terms of medical use. There are numerous benefits of CBD oil for human health. It has been legalised in the majority of the regions in the United States, among other nations. In the same way as the rest of the world, the United Kingdom’s CBD sector doesn’t fall far behind.

Since the health benefits of CBD have been scientifically backed, more and more people in the UK are leaning towards CBD products. Today, you will see cannabidiol in every health and consumer product. But, as a UK resident, many people are hesitant when it comes to buying CBD products. They all are bothered by one question – is CBD legal in the UK?

To help you with this question and a lot more, keep reading our ultimate guide to CBD in the UK.

What is CBD?

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is an extract from the cannabis sativa plant, most notoriously known as ‘marijuana’ or hemp. It is the second most abundantly occurring compound in the plant after Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD, as compared to THC, is not psychoactive and will not make you high. Since it has numerous health benefits, CBD has been commercially harvested for medicinal purposes.

CBD is prominently used in its oil form, which is a sticky, thick, and resinous substance. CBD oil is obtained by separating the resins from the cannabis flowers.

It is the most potent of the three primary cannabis products – CBD oil, resin (hashish), and marijuana (actual cannabis flower).

So, is CBD legal in the UK?

Marijuana is illegal in the United Kingdom. Therefore, CBD is extracted from industrial hemp. The hemp is grown and cultivated under strict guidelines. Hence, they contain high levels of CBD and extremely low THC. THC is what causes the high, so it is primarily eradicated from the plant. So, long story short, CBD is legal in the United Kingdom, given that the finish CBD products contains less then 1mg of THC.

In the UK, high-street CBD products are sold as food supplements, and therefore against regulations to make medical claims.

Is it really helpful for our body?

CBD affects the user’s endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for maintaining the body’s internal environment. The endocannabinoid system helps in adapting to external stressors while keeping the changes under control. The human body is naturally able to produce endocannabinoids in the immune system, nervous system, digestive system, and reproductive system. On the other hand, phytocannabinoids are produced naturally in plants, for example, CBD. When both these compounds are combined, they act as supplements to give your body a boost or fill the body needs.

These compounds are thought to cure several parts of the body. According to research and several studies, CBD boasts therapeutic potential. People use CBD products to relieve stress and anxiety, as natural painkillers, to strengthen their bones, and even cancer patients take CBD products to reduce the symptoms associated with the disease as well as the treatment.

How is CBD used in the UK?

You can find CBD in variety of forms from CBD oils to capsules, creams and even CBD-infused food products such as CBD gummies, brownies and cakes. Edibles are popular because they are tasty and easy to consume with their exact doses of CBD, enabling first-time users to know exactly how much CBD they are consuming per treat. If you have never consumed a CBD product before, it is important to start with a lower dose. This is important because if you have any allergies, it will not take a toll on your health.

There are numerous online platforms retailing CBD products in the UK, make sure to always check for 3rd party customer reviews to ensure you’re dealing with trusted CBD oil retailer.

What is the ideal CBD dosage

While it is difficult to determine the right amount of CBD you should take, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) advises the consumers not to take more than 70 milligrams in a day. However, the right quantity of CBD you should take depends on numerous factors, such as:

The concentration of CBD in the product you are consuming

Your individual body chemistry

The ailment you are treating (if any)

Your body weight

Conclusion

CBD is said to be one of the most potent natural substances that can help us in numerous ways. But since a lot has to be uncovered about CBD, it is always best to consult your doctor beforehand. Always research the product before buying!