Home Décor: Stay on-trend in 2020 with the latest design ideas for your home

Whilst the decades-long craze for retro mid-century modern furniture shows little sign of wavering, 2020 has in fact brought some fresh new looks to the world of interiors. The 20s are characterised by all that is bold, brave and sassy. Sleek curves and modern design mixed with elements of 1970s glamour and 1930s elegance are the key looks of the decade. Up and down the high street, opulent velvet fabrics and geometric patterns are taking centre stage.

How to breathe fresh, new life into your home – 2020 style

With a clever choice of fabrics and colour and by investing in one or two key pieces, bringing your home into the 20s doesn’t need to be complicated, neither does it have to cost the earth.

Below are four tips to stylishly update your home for the new decade:

Refresh your colour scheme and get rid of the grey!

The key interior design colour trends of 2020, as announced by the major paint companies, are champagne, navy blue, golden yellow, olive green, light pink and dark red. This palette range combines muted, understated elegance with splashes of bold, brave colour. Get rid of the grey and feel free to experiment with fresh colours in your home to welcome in the new decade! You can find out more about the latest colour trends and how best to combine them on the 2020 spaces website.

Invest in a stylish dining table

The dining table is the heart of the home, the place where friends and family come together to relax, eat, drink and enjoy each other’s company. But choosing the right one can be problematic, especially when space is at a premium. Compromising on space doesn’t mean you have to compromise on design. There are some fabulous extendable table options on the market at the moment that are beautifully on-trend and very affordable.

Be brave with patterns

The 1970s was known for its far-out, geometric patterns – and they are back with a vengeance in 2020! From cushions to throws, rugs to bed linen, concentric circles and abstract shapes are everywhere. Try mixing and matching a range of patterns in the above colour scheme to add fun and interest to your home, 2020 style. Wayfair have a great selection available online.

Splash out on fabrics

Stunning home décor is not just about creating a visual effect, it is about creating something that feels good too. 2020 is all about opulence, so, splash out on sumptuous fabrics, such as velvet, for your cushions and window coverings. If real velvet is going to break the bank, there are some fabulous low-cost velvet alternatives on the market too. Soft-feel textures such as faux furs and mohair are signature looks of this year. Get your home looking and feeling good in 2020 and relax into the new decade with style!