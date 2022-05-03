Everyone has one or more pieces of furniture that appears to be outdated, or that does not seem to fit anywhere within the home, no matter how hard yo

Everyone has one or more pieces of furniture that appears to be outdated, or that does not seem to fit anywhere within the home, no matter how hard you try! However, there are several methods of making your old furniture give off a more modern look.

Here are some easy fixes to make your existing furniture look more modern.

Repurpose your furniture legs

Replace the legs on your chairs and furniture to create a more modern style and aesthetic, while giving them a new lease of life. Giving your furniture a fresh pair of legs can make your chairs and tables appear like new.

To give old tables and chairs a revamp, you could purchase and install hairpin legs to spruce up your furniture, and give off a more modern style that exudes a futuristic flair and modern sophistication.

Opt for neutral colours

If you want an easy fix to make your home look more modern, you should consider sticking to natural or neutral colours and tones. This could be through painting and refinishing your existing furniture, or purchasing new furniture in these colours. By choosing neutral colours, this will rejuvenate your furniture with a sharp, fresh appearance, which will leave your furniture and your entire room looking more modern.

The modern colour palette primarily consists of sleek shades of greys, tones of white and some beiges. This colour scheme can be carried all through the home, and neutral colours could be considered for all other furnishings in your home to make it as sleek as possible.

Modernise your old light fixtures

Creating a modern touch by changing or replacing your light fixtures is a straightforward and uncomplicated solution. You can give your home a more contemporary look by repurposing your existing light fittings fixtures – this can involve sprucing up the fixture or the actual lighting itself.

As well as upcycling and repurposing the light fixtures within your home, you could even take a bigger step in purchasing lights or bulbs that can change colour or by incorporating smart lights that turn on and off automatically.

Reupholster chairs with modern cushioning

Adding a seat cushion to your home’s chairs can be a simple project – unless you decide to completely reupholster them which can be slightly more complex. But with the right tools and guidance, of course, it can be suitable for all abilities. There is a broad scope of cushion designs and styles you can choose from, but the design you choose could make the difference when it comes to achieving a more modern look within each room of your home.

If your chair already has upholstered cushioning, you should remove the existing fabrics from the chair by simply unscrewing the cushion.

Strip paint and add wax to wood furniture

If you want a more modern style but still enjoy your wood furniture, this may be the ideal solution for you. Begin by using a paint stripper to remove all of the paint from your furniture. After you’ve stripped your entire piece, apply a natural wax to restore it to its former glory.

So, there you have it! Just a few easy fixes for all abilities that can transform existing furniture into modern masterpieces.