Unravelling the Mysteries of Connected TV – How to Win with Digital Advertising in 2022

Defining a Connected TV Before we unravel the many mysteries of a connected TV, we should define it! A connected TV is another name for a smart TV

Defining a Connected TV

Before we unravel the many mysteries of a connected TV, we should define it! A connected TV is another name for a smart TV – a traditional television with integrated internet capabilities, including streaming services, browsing the web and viewing photos. It’s easier to think of a connected TV as a mixture of a mobile (sort of!) and classic broadcasting media we know and love.

This makes connected TV ‘prime real estate’ for digital advertising, a sector which businesses should be taking advantage of, given the technological age we live in.

But, how do you win with digital advertising in 2022? And, how can connected TV’s help? The market might be saturated with brands vying for new business just like you are, but we have a few tricks up our sleeve.

Seek the advice of an AVOD advertising agency

If your business is making its first foray into digital advertisement, we recommend seeking out the valuable advice of an AVOD advertising agency before anything else.

AVOD, meaning ad-based video on demand, is the perfect way to capitalise on digital advertisement through a connected TV – we explain this in further detail, below.

An agency can help navigate the complexity of this fairly recent advertising method, and the content best suited to this format. An online footprint exists forever, and your business should have the best advertising start possible.

Make the most of AVOD content

We use connected televisions to stream ad-based video content constantly, scrolling through Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube on a daily basis. Such content has become so ingrained in our daily lives, that customers expect AVOD advertising before (and, sometimes, after) a video or programme. In fact, streaming services now offer free subscriptions, with advertisements, as an incentive to attract more customers for themselves. This is an unprecedented opportunity for businesses, and a guaranteed way to make sure your brand is seen and heard by thousands, if not millions.

Ad-based video on demand works in a very simple way! Revenue is generated, as and when people view your content. Generally, an advert appears, connected to a video or programme – as soon as viewers tune in, you profit. Viewers could tune into any channel, on any streaming service, and see your advert in action; this guarantees a high level of engagement with your content and, consequently, your business.

All in all, connected TV enhances audience engagement to an unprecedented degree. Without doubt, more people are watching connected TV (and the advertisements within) than ever before. When your adverts make their way to a vast array of customers as a result, businesses are almost guaranteed to see an impressive ‘levelling up’ in customers’ interest regarding their products or services. Sales take an admirable increase, and there’s potential for a loyal customer base to be secured permanently.

Connected TV is a relatively new invention, as is digital marketing. Both can be immensely confusing. With the help of an AVOD advertising agency, it’s never been easier to unravel the mysteries these new technologies contain.