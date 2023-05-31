Creating Your Dream Shower Space: A Comprehensive Guide to Large Shower Enclosures

When it comes to creating your dream shower space, one of the most important decisions you'll make is choosing the right shower enclosure. If you're l

When it comes to creating your dream shower space, one of the most important decisions you’ll make is choosing the right shower enclosure. If you’re looking for a spacious and luxurious shower experience, a large rectangular shower enclosure may be just what you need. In this guide, we’ll explore everything you need to know about large shower enclosures, including the benefits, types, and features to look for. Additionally, we’ll shine a spotlight on the highly sought-after 1200 mm x 800 mm shower enclosure, a top-rated option favoured by many seeking a remarkable showering experience.

Benefits of Large Shower Enclosures

Before we dive into the specifics of large shower enclosures, let’s look at some of the benefits they offer:

Spaciousness:

One of the most obvious benefits of a large shower enclosure is the added space it provides. This allows for a more comfortable and enjoyable showering experience.

Versatility:

They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, making them an adaptable option that can be customised to fit your specific needs and likings.

Accessibility:

A large shower enclosure can make it easier for individuals with mobility issues or disabilities to bathe comfortably.

Types of Large Shower Enclosures

There are several types of large shower enclosures to choose from. Below are a the 3 most favoured choices to opt for.

Corner Shower Enclosures:

These enclosures are designed to fit into the corner of your bathroom, making them a great space-saving option.

Walk-in Shower Enclosures:

As the name suggests, these enclosures feature a wide entryway that allows you to simply walk in and out of the shower.

Rectangular Shower Enclosures:

This type of shower enclosure offers a spacious and luxurious showering experience, with plenty of room to move around.

Features to Look for in a Large Shower Enclosure

When shopping for a large shower enclosure, there are several features you might not want to keep in mind.

Material:

It’s a good idea to look for a shower enclosure made from top-notch materials like tempered glass, as it is strong and long-lasting.

Frame:

Consider whether you want a framed or frameless shower enclosure. To achieve a sleek and modern look in your bathroom, frameless enclosures can be a perfect fit. On the other hand, framed enclosures provide added stability and support.

Door Type:

We believe it is essential to think about the type of door you want in your shower enclosure when choosing an enclosure. Sliding doors are a popular choice for larger enclosures, as they take up less space than swinging doors.

Choosing a perfect Shower Enclosure from the marketplace

If you’re in the market for a high-quality shower enclosure, Royal Bathrooms is one of the top-rated brands in the UK offering high-quality shower enclosures. These exclusive enclosures can be an excellent and smart choice with some of the key features mentioned below.

Toughened Glass:

The enclosure is made from toughened safety glass available in a variety of glass thicknesses, ensuring its strength and durability.

Frameless Design:

The frameless design of the enclosure gives it a sleek and modern look that will complement any bathroom.

Sliding Door:

The sliding door on this shower enclosure is easy to use and takes up minimal space. The sliding doors move along a track, so they’re simple to open and close. You can also take out the rollers on our sliding doors, which makes them easy to clean.

Reversible Design:

The enclosure can be installed with the door on either the left or right side, making it a versatile option for any bathroom layout.

Conclusion:

A large shower enclosure can transform your bathroom into a luxurious and spa-like retreat. With the right features and design, you can create a shower space that meets all your needs and preferences. Consider the benefits, types, and features we’ve discussed in this guide, and take a closer look at the shower enclosures available at Royal Bathrooms for a luxurious shower experience.