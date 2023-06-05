3 Tips: Choose the Right Awnings for Your Outdoor Living Space

If you want to enhance your outdoor living space, choosing suitable awnings can make all the difference in the comfort and ambience of your

If you want to enhance your outdoor living space, choosing suitable awnings can make all the difference in the comfort and ambience of your patio or balcony. While many options are available, deciding on the right product for your outdoor living space might take time. That’s why we’ve put together some tips that might help when selecting. Read on and learn a few valuable insights on choosing the right size, style, operation mechanism and more!

1. Consider the location, size & purpose of your outdoor area

First, choose a high-quality, functional house awning that will fit well and provide adequate coverage. To do so, you want to consider not only quality fabrics (waterproof, UV and heat-resistant) but also the size, shape, purpose and location of your outdoor oasis. Regarding size, assess the width and depth of a shading system – an awning should:

Be at least 1 meter greater than the door or window it’s covering (measure from outside to outside of the cassette casing). Provide at least a 2–2.5 meters depth shaded area.

Obviously, it all depends on the size of your terrace, the number of people using the patio (or balcony), and outdoor activities and hobbies. Remember to assess the location of the outdoor oasis and how the sun moves throughout the day.

2. Think About the Style & Atmosphere You’re After

You want your awnings to complement the overall aesthetic of your space. Think about the style and ambience you’re creating. Seeking to create a modern outdoor oasis? Then, think of an innovative house or apartment extension – minimalist design, automated house awnings. If you’re after modern outdoor living, remember that it’s not only about the look but also an innovative product feeling – useful functions, compatibility with smart home systems, etc.

3. Think Long-Term – Assess Products’ Quality & Perks Offered

Investing in quality awnings will pay off in the long run. When considering a long-term investment, it’s essential to assess quality materials and operating mechanisms. For instance:

Waterproof, UV-protective and heat-resistant fabrics will last longer. They’ll also protect your outdoor furniture and other equipment from fading and mould.

While automated mechanisms require a higher investment, they’ll let you enjoy modern product qualities. Also, motorised operation preserves fabrics in the long run, making your awnings look better for longer.

No surprise that price is one of the main criteria. However – it shouldn’t be the main one. There are many ways to save money (but not in terms of product quality). Look for an experienced and recognised service provider. For instance, some offer measuring and fitting included in the price and warranty that could be even up to 5 years after purchase.

With just a little effort, you can create an outdoor oasis that’s both – functional and stylish. Remember to take your time, research, and seek professional guidance if needed. Determine clear criteria and look for innovative window treatment experts – then, you’ll be well on your way to finding the perfect awning for your unique space.