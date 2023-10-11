Promotional Products for All Seasons, Make The Most Of Every Weather

Weather is something that shapes our lives in more ways than one, all year round. As the seasons change, so do our preferences, needs, and behaviours.

Weather is something that shapes our lives in more ways than one, all year round. As the seasons change, so do our preferences, needs, and behaviours. For businesses who are looking to connect with their audience on a more personal level, understanding seasonal shifts is crucial to making a good impression, and one of the ways you can do this is by tailoring your promotional products to the season you’re in. In this article, we’ll explore how to make the most of every weather by giving you examples of promotional products that resonate with each season.

Why Choose Promotional Products?

First of all, studies show that 83% of people state that promotional products gave them a positive impression of a business, and 81% said they will keep or use a promotional item for a year, or even longer.

Promotional products show customers and potential customers that you understand their needs, especially when tailored to their business, their demographics, or the season we’re in. They’re also great to help you reach the right target group with minimum investment. Whether you’re handing out at events or gifting new clients, it’s a great way to spread the word about your business.

Spring

Spring is the season between winter and summer where the temperature is gradually rising and flowers are beginning to bloom. To connect with your audience during the springtime, consider the following products.

Custom umbrellas. Showers of rain are expected during spring, so branded umbrellas are a practical choice that keeps your brand visible even on the rainiest days. Umbrellas are a promotional product that customers will be happy to keep nearby during this season.

Seed packets. Symbolising growth and renewal, seed packets are a clever way to promote your brand to customers as they watch their plants grow. These plants are lasting reminders of your brand every time they see them, or someone asks about them.

Tote bags. As people start heading outdoors more, tote bags with your logo are handy for carrying essentials. Whether they’re heading out on picnics and walks, or they’re simply heading to work, a tote bag is a great way to spread brand awareness in a practical way.

Summer

With the arrival of summer, people are looking for relief from the heat whilst also embracing outdoor activities. It’s the season that temperatures reach their highest, and people head out on more holidays and trips to the seaside. Here are some great summer-themed promotional products you should consider during the summer.

Sunscreen and lip balm. Keep your customers safe in the sun whilst promoting your brand with custom sunscreen and lip balm. Add your branding to these items that they won’t go a day without, so you are at the forefront of their mind whenever they need your product or service.

Beach towels. You can never have too many beach towels during summer! Adding your logo and branding to a beach towel is a great way to ensure your brand is seen at popular summer destinations.

Reusable water bottles. Hydration is key during hot summer months, so branded reusable water bottles are both practical and eco-friendly. They’ll especially be a hit with the new single-use plastic ban happening in the UK.

Autumn

Autumn brings cooler temperatures and a cosy ambience making it a perfect time to start embracing the indoors and start protecting from the outdoors. Here are some ways you can impress customers and prospects with promotional products this autumn.

Customised blankets. Keep your customers warm and comfortable during the darker evenings with branded blankets. They’re great for cool autumn nights whilst also keeping your brand visible in their home or office.

Coffee mugs. Autumn is synonymous with hot drinks, and what better way to enjoy a hot drink than with a custom coffee mug? Add your branding to a good quality mug to connect with your audience during coffee and hot chocolate season.

Branded jackets or hoodies. As the weather turns colder, stylish jackets with your logo are sure to keep your customers and potential customers snug and fashionable. They’re great to offer to new customers and can spread brand awareness as they’re worn out.

Winter

Winter is the season of giving as people get ready for Christmas and the new year. It’s therefore the perfect time to show your appreciation to your clients. Here are some ideas for promotional products for your clients during the winter months.

Christmas ornaments. During the run-up to Christmas, ornaments are a great gift that can be displayed year after year as a reminder to your clients of your brand. They’re perfect for office Christmas decorations to be sent out with thank-you gift baskets!

Winter accessories. Hats, gloves, and scarves with your logo will keep customers warm whilst spreading your message throughout the chilly season.

Hot chocolate kits. Send a warm message with customised hot chocolate kits complete with a hot chocolate mix and a branded mug. It’s a wonderful way to spread warmth and make a lasting impression.

In conclusion, the weather influences our daily lives, and it can be a powerful tool for your marketing strategy as well! By tailoring your promotional products to the seasons, you can connect with your audience on a personal level and show that you understand and care about their needs, whatever the weather may be. So, don’t let the seasons pass you by, make the most of every kind of weather with well-chosen promotional products.