New Crossrail Line Aims To Reduce Traffic Congestion

Due to its large population and small roads, London was recently named the most congested city in the world. But officials have long known that traffic congestion was something that needed addressing and have taken action. The launch of a new Crossrail line named after Queen Elizabeth II is designed to improve public transport and increase travel options for local commuters.

Opening The Elizabeth Line

The new Elizabeth line is set to open in the latter part of May 2022. The line will carry passengers from Reading in Berkshire to Shenfield in Essex, and then finally to Abbey Wood in Southeast London. The line will thus cover a large portion of the city, hopefully getting more people out of their cars and onto the railway lines. Transport of London hopes that this will alleviate some of the heavy traffic that the city is currently battling against. Experts have predicted that the average car driver in London spends about 101 hours in traffic every year in the city.

The Role Of Transport Marketing

Transport for London (TfL) has been working hard to advertise its excellent public transport options to citizens for over a year now and has been making use of many different types of marketing. One of the most effective types of marketing that could be used in this regard is a car wrap. A car wrap essentially covers a car (or bus) with marketing material and acts as a travelling billboard. It’s predicted that a wrapped car will grab the attention of anywhere between 30 000 – 80 000 drivers and onlookers daily. The average cost to wrap a car in the United Kingdom is around £1000 – £5000 and it’s certainly something that TfL can use to attract the attention of commuters.

Demand For Public Transport Increasing In The UK

The latest developments on the Elizabeth line come after the demand for public transport in the United Kingdom, and in London especially, has continued to rise after the pandemic. During the initial stages of the global health crisis, the city of London pledged around £200 million to the cycling industry to lower the use of public transport and curb the spread of the virus. As life starts to return to normal and people in the city need to start moving around more often the demand for public transport has begun to rise again. The opening of the Elizabeth line is a step in the right direction for Transport for London.

Additional Public Transport Initiatives

Other initiatives by the public transport industry in London include an improvement of other infrastructures, including bus lines and cycling lanes. There are also around 3 million registered cars in the city, meaning that around 46% of households and families own cars. The city has been working to drop this number in favour of improved public transport infrastructure, and projects like the Elizabeth line will certainly help to promote this idea.

By ensuring an efficient and far-reaching public transport system, London can topple itself off the top spot as the world’s most congested city. Plus, it can contribute to becoming a more eco-friendly city and reduce the incredible amount of pollution that the cars on the road all contribute to.