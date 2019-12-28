The simple guide to bubble envelopes

Those looking for something a little different with their business or personal mailing have long considered bubble envelopes a compelling choice. With

Those looking for something a little different with their business or personal mailing have long considered bubble envelopes a compelling choice. With so many colours, sizes, and designs available they make an excellent alternative to more traditional envelope choices – but functionality must always be paramount. Fortunately, they also make an extremely functional choice as well, whether they’re going to be used for business or domestic mail.

What is a bubbled envelope?

Bubbled envelopes are similar to normal envelopes, however just a little more padded. This makes them ideal for shipping slightly larger and bulkier items. They’re often confused with padded envelopes – but it’s important to know the difference. Bubbled envelopes are not necessarily padded, and padded envelopes don’t always have a bubble design. There are, however, bubbled envelopes that have extra padding on the inside for shipping more delicate items. Often this padding will be bubble wrap or similar.

What are they used for shipping?

Quite simply – anything the sender wants. Bubbled envelopes can be used for shipping all manner of things, whether it’s bulkier documents, brochures, number plates, plaques, posters; absolutely anything. The bubbled design means they’re the preferred choice for shipping items that are slightly larger and heavier than a standard letter. They also make a perfect choice for use during marketing campaigns, as they can generally comfortably hold bulkier materials.

How to choose the right envelope

It’s important to choose the right kind of envelope – how can one actually do it?

Defining the items

The key to choosing the perfect bubbled envelopes is primarily in understanding what they’re going to be used for. Thinking of the dimensions, weight, and durability of the things that will be shipped will be the first step in choosing the perfect bubbled envelopes. The items shouldn’t be packed in too tightly, but, similarly shouldn’t be too loose either. With so many variations in size available, finding the perfect sized envelope is easy.

Choosing the colour

Colour plays a big part in the psychology of envelopes, so, it’s essential to have an understanding of what certain colours mean and the effect they can have. Determine the mood that is required – is the envelope being used as a part of regular business mailing, for example? In which case more muted colours might be appropriate. Or, is it being used as a part of a marketing drive or for personal mail? If this is that case, more vibrant and exciting colours can be interesting to explore.

Try a range

The joy of buying bubbled envelopes from an online specialist seller like Best Buy Envelopes is that they are so affordable; so it’s easy to try a wide range. Thinking about it is one thing, but there’s no substitute for actually trying it for real to see which selection of envelopes work best for a given task. With so many colours, designs, sizes, and customisability options available, finding the perfect bubbled envelopes is easier than ever before. If you can’t decide, try a selection to find what the perfect choice is.