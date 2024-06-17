Ergonomic Excellence: How to Design a Healthier Office

Despite the world of work becoming more hybrid in recent years, the ‘office’ part of our week is still a time in which we want to feel good and produc

Despite the world of work becoming more hybrid in recent years, the ‘office’ part of our week is still a time in which we want to feel good and productive. While the switch from cubicles to open plan was some time ago, there are still some ways in which employers can upgrade the office space to make for a healthier environment.

In this article, we’ll share some of the ways in which a healthier office can be designed; from decor to layouts, you can create a working space that promotes productivity, wellbeing, and, ultimately, health.

Natural light

If possible, make the most of as much natural light as you can; increasing the amount of natural light in an office has provided evidence of boosting mood and productivity. Increasing window size, installing glass doors, and installing light wells all help increase the flow of natural light.

Of course, sometimes natural light isn’t an option; it this is the case, you can consider LED lighting as an alternative.

Partitions

Office partitions are a flexible ‘zoning’ solution for your office, that help you cultivate privacy, quiet and a layout that flows…well, however you want it to! Office partitions aren’t fixed, so you can section off your space to your heart’s content, safe in the knowledge that you can adapt it to suit the changing needs of the business whenever you fancy without breaking the bank.

Good storage and organisation

Not many people feel productive in a cluttered space, so it’s important to provide enough storage for office equipment, stationery, and personal belongings to be stored. From cupboards to tray organisers, a tidy office makes for a tidy mind, and therefore a far healthier working environment to be in.

Standing desks

If you’ve not tried a standing desk yet, we urge you to; it’s better for your blood circulation, it can improve your posture, and it can even improve your mood! An adjustable desk also makes hot desking much easier, particularly in this hybrid world; everyone can get their desk exactly how they want it for the day.

Greenery

Plants really perk up an office as well as make it healthy; a cold, corporate space is so much nicer to look at with a variety of indoor plants dotted around. Not only this, but they improve the air quality of an office, and can even improve the mental health of those working within it; research shows plants in the office significantly increased workplace satisfaction, mood and productivity.

Quiet areas

The hustle and bustle of an office can be pretty distracting and doesn’t exactly lend itself to quiet meetings or focused work. A quiet space within an office can be somewhere to go if you want to get your head down, promoting a culture of calm that doesn’t compromise on collaboration. Quiet booths, mindfulness zones, nooks for relaxation are all great ways you can create zen within a busy office.

Ergonomic chairs

It simply wouldn’t be a healthy office without chairs that have been designed to provide maximum support. Ergonomic chairs are naturally shaped to improve posture, supporting necks and backs in sitting positions that would otherwise cause aches and pains. Of course, any ergonomic chair should be adjustable, so that the employee can adjust it to their own body.