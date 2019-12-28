How to Properly Dress for Winter Weather Walking

Unforgiving weather conditions accompany winter. It is always cold, windy, and it rains frequently. Despite the harsh weather conditions, you should a

Unforgiving weather conditions accompany winter. It is always cold, windy, and it rains frequently. Despite the harsh weather conditions, you should always stick to your workout routines. The only thing that needs to change is how you dress your body. You need to wear clothes that will protect your body at all times. Below are ways to dress during winter before going for your walking exercises.

Underwear

Winter is always cold, and your body requires protection from the elements when you go for your walk. You should consider wearing briefs made from synthetic fabrics like polyester or nylon. Although briefs made from cotton might seem like the right choice, they are not since they tend to hold sweat and take longer to dry. Women should consider wearing sports bras that are made from wicking fabric while men should also wear undershirts made from wicking materials.

Layering

It is common knowledge that during winter, you should at least wear a few layers of clothing to prevent your body from getting cold and being affected by the extreme weather conditions. When doing your walking exercise, you should wear your base layer clothing that can absorb sweat and dry quickly.

After the base layer, you should wear clothes that will keep your body warm. Your outer layer clothing should protect you from the rain and other elements and should also be breathable.

Pants

When going for your workout, you should wear a pair of trousers that are made of wicking fabric. Pants made from cotton or jeans are not ideal as they will get wet. Waterproof rain trousers will be useful when it is raining outside. You should always ensure that the pants you wear fit well and are comfortable.

Outer Layer Jacket

Staying dry is significant for your wellbeing when walking during winter weather conditions. The jacket you choose to wear as your outer layer should be water and windproof. A soft-shell jacket is relevant in areas that experience a relatively dry climate.

Head Gear

Your head should also be covered to keep your whole body warm. Though some jackets may have a hood, you should consider wearing additional head gear like a bill or hat. Your neck should also be covered from the elements. When the weather is very intense, you should consider covering your face.

Gloves

Fingers are quite essential for maintaining and retaining your body heat. This is why, during cold weather, your fingers should not be exposed. Although you can wear mittens that are ideal for keeping your fingers warm, you should consider waring infrared fleece gloves, which are much better and more practical to use.

Footwear

When walking while exposed to cold weather, your feet should be kept warm. The sports shoes you wear should be water-resistant and quite flexible. When walking on snow or ice, you should wear shoes with a good grip, or you can add a traction device to your shoes.

Conclusion

Though the weather might not be conducive during winter, you still need to exercise your body regularly to stay healthy. Always remember to carry a bottle of water.