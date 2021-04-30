Small Vs Big Wedding: The Pros and Cons

Are you recently engaged? If so, it’s likely that you’re already planning your special day. One of the main questions you’ll be considering is about h

Are you recently engaged? If so, it’s likely that you’re already planning your special day. One of the main questions you’ll be considering is about how big you want your nuptials to be.

Whether to have a large event or intimate celebration is a personal choice and one that only you and your partner can decide upon. You might have had an idea of what your wedding would look like since you were little and that’s exactly what you’re going to do now, or it may be that, as you’ve grown older, the vision of your big day has changed.

If you’re still trying to decide between a small or a big wedding, it’s worth weighing up the pros and cons of each.

Small wedding: the pros

There are several reasons why you might want to have a small wedding ceremony. One of the major factors is that it’s less expensive. With UK weddings costing around £20,700 on average, it can be a pricey day. By planning a day with a smaller guestlist and at a more modest venue, you could make a saving while still getting to indulge in a day that’s all about you and your partner.

Another advantage is that you’re more likely to find that you have more venues to choose from. Larger spaces tend to be booked well in advance, whereas paces like hotels and unique venues have rooms designed for smaller ceremonies.

Additionally, smaller weddings are more intimate. As with many couples, you’ve probably been with your partner for a long time before this day arrived, so this will be a way to cement your relationship. You’re more likely to be selective about who you invite, and this can make the day seem all the more special.

Big wedding: the pros

You may have dreamed of a big wedding for a long time. Now that you’re engaged, you can make it a reality. If you can afford to have a larger wedding, you have the luxury of inviting everyone you love. There aren’t any awkward decisions to make about who will and won’t make the guestlist as you can accommodate everyone.

Plus, you can hold out for your dream venue. Whether you’ve always wanted to get married in a castle or you’ve set your sights on a stately home, you can make your wishes come true if you’re planning a big event.

Also, this is a celebration from beginning to end. The more people there are to fill the dancefloor, the more of a party it will be.

Small wedding: the cons

One of the main disadvantages of having a small wedding is the questions about who’s invited. If you’re restricted to 20 people, there’s bound to be an aunt or cousin who you can’t invite. If you think that you can avoid drama, this should be fine, but it’s worth bearing in mind while planning your day.

There’s also the lack of atmosphere. While a small event can be more intimate, it can also be very quiet. There will be less of a party feel and one that’s more understated. This may be exactly what you’re looking for or it might be something you really don’t want to happen.

Big wedding: the cons

The main con of a large wedding is the expense. Many services that usually cost hundreds for any other party suddenly cost thousands because it’s a wedding. The live band, ice sculpture, and hiring the venue all mounts up, even for the couples who have a healthy budget.

Another issue can be securing your venue. Many people book popular venues for 150-plus guests years in advance. If you’re planning on marrying in a hurry, you may have to compromise when it comes to where you have your wedding.

Ultimately, the type of wedding you have depends on what you both want from the day. Take the time to choose the ceremony you want. Whichever you choose, it’s sure to be magical.