Which are the most globally renowned countries for cosmetic surgery?

As a society, we place a great deal of value on appearances. We know that you’re more likely to get hired if you look well-groomed, and that good-looking people make about 12% more money. But looking good can also help improve a person’s confidence.

With greater disposable income, many patients are motivated to enhance the way they look. As a result of this, facial aesthetic treatment has become highly sought after. But it’s important to do your research and find reputable cosmetic surgery specialists if you’re considering treatment.

However, it’s not just the UK that is well-renowned for cosmetic surgery.

South Korea

South Korea has the highest rate of plastic surgeries per capita in the world, with the capital Seoul known as the world’s plastic surgery capital. They are known for their liposuctions, rhinoplasty (nose job), and blepharoplasty (eyelid lift).

South Korean surgeons are among the best plastic surgeons in the world. And whilst cosmetic procedures are much lower, the cost of flights and accommodation pre and post-surgery can soon add up.

Greece

In Greece, beauty standards centre heavily around looking like the Goddess of love, Venus, with breast augmentation the most popular form of surgery. Despite Greece’s economic climate, cosmetic surgery is increasingly popular, for not only citizens but for tourists too.

One of the reasons is you can undergo a procedure without paying a lot of money, which is also helping to improve the economics of the country. The recent influx in cosmetic surgery tourism is having a positive impact on the country as a whole.

Italy

The Italians are renowned for their effortless style, especially in the cities of Milan and Rome, and despite the Mediterranean diet being herald as the best diet for overall health, it would appear the Italians aren’t immune to wanting to reduce the effects of ageing.

Most of the cosmetic surgery procedures performed in Italy are non-invasive, such as Botox injections, Ultherapy (non-surgical facelift), and CoolSculpting (fat freezing).

Brazil

Brazilians are renowned for their beauty – having produced some of the most beautiful and successful supermodels. But in a country renowned for beauty, it means the beauty standard is pretty high, which has led to a rise in cosmetic procedures.

Nowadays, Brazil is among the top 3 countries for the number of plastic surgeries performed every year – in fact having plastic surgery is the norm and it’s quite common for girls to have plastic surgery as birthday gifts.

Due to the fact that Brazil exempts plastic surgery procedures from tax, Brazil has become one of the best destinations for medical tourism, with breast enhancement, liposuction, and Brazilian butt lifts amongst the most popular forms of treatment.