Premier League Clubs Set to Battle it Out for Highly-Rated Swedish Midfielder

Although the majority of Premier League clubs look set to spend a little more modestly this summer, top flight sides will still be desperate to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. Bargain buys are likely to be top of the agenda, with scouting teams working around the clock in order to try and spot the next big thing. One player who may some provide value for money is Armin Gigovic who is currently plying his trade at Helsingborgs IF. The Swedish top flight outfit are in financial trouble, and are desperate to sell their prize asset this summer. As a result, the classy 18-year old is attracting plenty of interest from across Europe.

Arsenal and #ManCity have their sights on Helsingborgs’s youngster Armin Gigović. The defensive midfielder has made only 14 appearances for Swedish side, but that’s not stopped him from drawing attention of other European clubs. [Daniel Kristoffersson via @Sport_Witness] pic.twitter.com/4puY7IYC3i — City Chief (@City_Chief) June 12, 2020

Wolves were the first side to enquire about the midfielder’s availability last year, whilst there has also been some interest from France, Russia, Belgium, and Denmark. At the time, the teenager decided that he wasn’t ready to leave his homeland, however, he may be left with no option this time around. He is unlikely to be short of suitors, with top-six duo Arsenal and Manchester City believed to be amongst the frontrunners.

Gigovic oozes confidence and, despite his lack of experience, he has put together a string of assured performances in the Allsvenskan. He plays without fear, and although there is still clearly room for improvement, his attacking output has noticeably increased over the last couple of months. Although he is yet to get off the mark, the midfielder has been managing to get himself into scoring positions, and it is unlikely to be long before he finds the back of the net.

With Helsingsborgs reportedly willing to accept £3million for the defensive midfielder, he could be the ideal fit for Arsenal. The Gunners have struggled in this position for a number of years, and with their defence still leaking goals on the road, Gigovic’s tough-tackling style could be exactly what is required in North London. Manchester City are also believed to be sniffing around the impressive youngster, however, having signed Rodri twelve months ago, the Citizens appear to be reasonably well-stocked in this department. The Spaniard has enjoyed a solid first season in the UK, and although his side are now 40/1 in the latest English Premier League outright odds, they are 4/9 to pick up the most points throughout June and July, and are fancied to finish the season strongly.

Rodri on @fernandinho [2019]: “He’s a leader, he’s one of the most experienced players in the team, and he helps us to win the competitions – we need these guys!”#MCFC | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/SL8wwtuzK5 — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 6, 2020

Having only made 14 appearances in his native Sweden, Gigovic is unlikely to be parachuted straight into first-team action. Instead, he is likely to be slowly integrated into the English game, and would almost certainly be a solid investment for whichever side stumps up the cash. Although there have been a number of successful Swedish players in the top flight over the last couple of decades, this has steadily decreased. Despite this, the teenager will undoubtedly look forward to coming up against Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof and Newcastle’s Emil Krafth next season.

On June 6th, Helsingsborgs claimed that they were yet to receive any bids for their star asset, and with the Allsvenskan getting back underway this month, the tough-tackling midfielder is likely to be included in the match-day squad for the foreseeable future. A number of Premier League clubs are eyeing up a move for the 18-year old and it only seems a matter of time before this prodigious talent makes his much-anticipated switch to the English t