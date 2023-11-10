Moving to Paris After Brexit: Is It More Difficult?

There are some definite advantages to living within the EU, not least of which is the ability to travel unhindered to almost all of the wonderful coun

There are some definite advantages to living within the EU, not least of which is the ability to travel unhindered to almost all of the wonderful countries within the Union. Even more so, if you live in an EU country that is within the Schengen Area, you can travel, live and work in any of these countries.

The UK was a member of the European Union up until the 31st of January, 2020. This followed a referendum in the UK in 2016 where citizens voted to leave the EU. Despite leaving the EU, not much has changed for UK citizens who are considering moving to Paris and there are still many expats from the UK living in France. However, UK citizens now need visas if they intend to stay in France for extended periods. There are also other factors that will need to be considered.

What Type of Visa Do I Need?

Anyone who is not a citizen of France and the EU in general, needs to apply for a visa if they intend to stay longer than 90 days at a time. If you do intend to stay longer than 90 days, the visa process for UK citizens is not complicated and will only cost you £99. There are 2 visa options for you to choose from, both of which relate to temporary stays in France up to 12 months.

If you are looking at applying for longer stays, whether temporary or permanent residency, other rules apply and if you were already living in France before Brexit, then you benefit from the Withdrawal Agreement . Check with your local UK Foreign Affairs office for more details.

The Little Details You Need to Know

Many people only think of the bigger picture when moving to a foreign country but if you’re planning on moving to Paris from the UK post-Brexit, there are many other things you need to consider. If you’re planning on driving in France and the rest of the EU, you will need a valid UK drivers license or a 1968 International Driving Permit.

What about your pets? Have you thought of bringing them to Paris with you? There are strict guidelines to bringing pets to Paris and if you simply can’t bear the thought of leaving your fur babies behind, you will need to have your pet microchipped, ensure their vaccinations are up to date, especially for rabies, tapeworm treatments will need to be proven for dog owners and you will also need an Animal Health Certificate if you intend to take your pet outside of the UK.

Also, don’t leave the UK without health insurance. Medical costs in France can be quite expensive, even for minor issues, so check with your health insurance provider to insure you are covered outside of the UK as well as ensuring you have the right medical cover for any situation.

Your Home Away from Home

A true Brit will always consider the UK to be home, but that shouldn’t stop you from spending time as an expat in a beautiful city such as Paris. However, where you choose to call home for an indefinite period needs careful consideration. Do you get a long lease or a short one? Short rental periods are often more expensive but you don’t want to be locked into a rental agreement that outlasts your stay. Even if you do head back to the UK, you are still obligated to stick to the terms of your rental agreement. Midterm rental apartments are the safest choice and often the most cost effective, especially for people looking at moving to Paris for work . There are plenty of options available and you won’t find yourself locked into a lengthy contract if you decide to shorten your stay.

Financing Your Parisian Adventure

Unless you have money to burn, you may need to find a job once you relocate to Paris. Finding work is easy if you can speak the language but you can also choose from jobs that require less language skills or you can become a digital nomad and freelance from home. Whichever you choose, keep in mind that as a non-EU resident, you will most likely need to apply for a work permit.

Life for a Brit in Paris after Brexit hasn’t changed all that much for the 200,000 or so British citizens that live in France. However, it is important to know what has changed and which ones apply to your situation. There is an abundance of information available online but you can also contact the Consulate General of France in London for more details.