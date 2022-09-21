Planning Your Dream Home Build – 8 Steps

Many people dream of building a home on a patch of land that is completely their own haven. This dream can be a reality with careful planning and arra

Many people dream of building a home on a patch of land that is completely their own haven. This dream can be a reality with careful planning and arrangements, it just takes some work and dedication. If you are in the throes of planning your dream home but struggling to figure out the logistics, read on for some helpful advice. There are eight steps everyone in this position should consider before moving forward and fulfilling their ambitions.

Understand Your Budget

To properly understand your budget, it is advisable to first take a look at the total amount of savings you have available to fund the project. Keep in mind that the construction alone can cost tens of thousands of pounds. There is also the cost of decoration such as paint and wallpaper, furnishings, and homely touches to consider on top of this. If your savings and income are going to cover the expenses, to save from being forced to forfeit the completion date, consider a loan or a self-build mortgage option as an alternative financing route. The rolling costs are usually:

Paying building workers and construction staff

All usual expenses for your temporary or current accommodation

Standard water rates for the property

The one-off payments cover:

Building materials (though these may be intermittent)

Plot acquisition

Furniture

Decorative pieces

Pick the Plot

When going through the process of picking the perfect plot, there is always room to compromise and adapt. It is likely that you have an idealistic image in your mind’s eye, but that does not always translate to reality. Sometimes the price might be out of reach, and other times the land could be a hostile environment, there are many reasons why a pitch fails to be viable. So, when the fates are not aligning, it is good to have backup options too.

The environment should be a clear focus when selecting the best place to start building. Biodiversity considerations are easier to manage when pushed to the forefront of the wider decision process. Other key elements include local wildlife statistics and ensuring that you limit the impact on already established communities and housing.

Commission Surveys

To ascertain the viability of the plot, once you have secured its availability, it is time to enlist the services of professional ecological consultants. These are the people who will help you to discover the potential of the chosen land and highlight key moments in the road ahead. You can find expert ecological consultants like this by doing some research, following word-of-mouth recommendations, and creating a list of what you need vs. what you do not need. Typical pre-purchase surveys include wildlife observations, biodiversity considerations, and tree surveys.

Liaise With Local Planning Departments

Local planning departments are typically run through the surrounding elected council. The people who work here are up to date with the most recent law of the land, policies, and information for the chosen area. They will be able to answer any questions about any subject pertaining to the potential development and will be the ultimate deciding factor as to whether or not planning permission is granted.

Decide Your Path

What kind of project are you building? One option is to start from scratch. Approach an architect once you have found your plot, design a building plan collaboratively, and begin the search for a construction crew to bring everything to life. Another option is to purchase a house kit with all the parts to put together yourself. These are popular choices for those looking to incorporate eco-friendly strategies into their living arrangement because there are lots of sustainable housing companies providing products in the current market.

Focus on Sustainability

Sustainability is a modern trend that will not lose momentum. Environmental focus is relevant to everyone all over the world, and the construction industry cannot escape the movement. So, if you are on the path to creating your first self-built property, try to incorporate as many eco-positive components as the project allows. This could be anything from greener building materials to renewable energy choices, regardless of how big or small, the point is that it is there.

Find an Architect

You would not do the building work yourself if you didn’t have a construction qualification, so why attempt the planning part without the proper knowledge either? An architect ensures buildings are viable, safe, and functional while offering expertise in infrastructure, topography, and more. This is a personal venture, but it still requires external input. Tips for finding a trustworthy architect are to look for their past work in a professional portfolio, gain insight on services from clients, trust your gut, and don’t commit to anything without having a sit-down meeting to verify compatibility.

Plot Preparation Pointers

When all the above has been taken care of, and the plot has been bought, it is time to prepare it for construction. There are two core areas to complete before any building work can commence: drainage installation and levelling.

Drainage

Drainage pipes provide a place for household waste liquid to flow out of the property. It is also important to avoid damp setting in as the consequences are often devastating and put a real spanner in the works when it comes to prospective completion of the project. Most of this happens underneath and externally to the building itself, so it has to be one of the first construction jobs and it has to be done right.

Levelling

Levelling a plot means flattening it out so there are no surprises further down the line and clearing any existing vegetation that may have taken root. When this is complete, it is much easier to see the potential site of where the house will stand and shape the garden features around that plan.

Conclusion

Planning your dream home build is an exciting time, but one that requires a lot of planning to avoid stress. For the project to run as smoothly as possible, all the above factors need to be accounted for. Never shy away from acquiring external outsourced services for a professional input to your vision, as this will only improve the success rates further.