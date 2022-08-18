How to Move House: A Guide for First-time Movers

Moving house is one of the most stressful things you’re ever likely to do. Add a first move into the equation and it could also be one of the most dau

Moving house is one of the most stressful things you’re ever likely to do. Add a first move into the equation and it could also be one of the most daunting. But there’s no getting around it – at some point, almost everyone has to move home. Whether you’re moving from a parent’s house, a rented apartment or student house, moving is always an exciting but nerve-wracking prospect.

Don’t forget about the little things

There’s a lot to remember when moving house, but don’t forget to pack up the obvious things that could easily be overlooked if you’re not careful. What should you remember to pack? – Your medication. You should pack any medication that you or anyone in your family will need when moving house. Make sure that you’ve got extra on hand, just in case a box gets lost or damaged.

– Important paperwork. Make sure that you have a copy of your drivers’ license, passport, utility bills and anything else you might need to prove your identity and ownership of property.

– Your keys. If you’re moving to a new house, you’ll need to make sure that you have a set of keys.

– Pets. If you’re moving with a pet, you’ll need to make sure that they are properly looked after. Make sure that they have a comfortable place to stay while you’re moving, and make sure that they have enough food and water to last until you get settled in your new home.

Decide what stays and what goes

Before you start packing, you need to make a decision about what you want to take with you and what you want to leave behind. The main rule of thumb when deciding what goes is that you should only take things that you really need. However, we all have items that are precious to us, even if we don’t really need them.

Make a list of everything you have, and then make a decision: keep or go? Decide which items are essential, which are nice to have but not essential and which you can do without. You need to be ruthless when making these decisions, because you’re going to have a lot of packing to do! If you’re moving to a smaller home, you might want to sell some of the things you don’t want to take with you. You can use websites like Gumtree or Craigslist to sell the things you don’t want to take with you, or hold a garage sale to get rid of unwanted items.

Find a professional mover

When you’re looking for a mover, it’s important to choose a reputable company. The last thing you want is for your stuff to get damaged or lost halfway through the move. There are a few ways to find a mover: Find a mover through friends and family. If you know anyone who has recently moved, ask them which company they used. Ask around your social circles and you’re likely to find a mover that is both highly recommended and affordable.

Find a mover online. There are plenty of websites that allow you to search and compare different moving companies. Make sure that you read the reviews left by customers, to find out what others think of each company and find out whether they’re reliable and trustworthy. Find a mover through your workplace. Many large companies offer their employees discounted or even free moving services. Ask around and see if your workplace offers a moving service.

Book your van and storage unit

If you’re planning on moving out at the same time as your friends, you may want to book a van and storage unit to keep all your stuff safe while you move. Moving house is a stressful activity, so it’s important to keep yourself organized and on top of what you need to do. You can keep track of everything you have to do with a moving checklist. Make a list of everything that you need to do before moving day, and tick each item off as you finish it.

Make sure that you have insurance for your stuff. While the majority of van and storage unit companies offer some kind of insurance, it’s important to make sure that you’re covered for anything that could go wrong during your move. Find out whether you’ll need a permit to park your van outside your new home. If you don’t have a permit, you could get a hefty fine or even get your van impounded.

On moving day: don’t wait until the last minute!

For a stress free experience, you’ll need to start preparing for your move at least three months before you’re due to move out. Make sure that you leave yourself enough time to pack everything up and get it ready to be moved. You don’t want to be rushing to get everything done at the last minute and putting yourself under unnecessary pressure.

Make sure that you know where everything is and that it’s organized. Label boxes with contents, so you know what you’re packing. You don’t want to be frantically searching for something that should have been packed up weeks ago! Organize a moving date with your friends and family, so you don’t end up rushing things at the last minute. Ask friends and family members to help you with the heavy lifting and make sure that everyone knows what they need to be doing.

Keep track of everything you own

Before you start packing and moving around your things, it’s important to keep track of what you own. You don’t want to discover that you’ve packed up and moved something that you actually own. Inventory everything you own. Make a list of all your belongings, ticking off each item as you pack it up. You can either do this on paper or use an app such as Piggy (which is available on both Android and iOS devices). Find out whether you need to declare any of your belongings. Many countries have customs laws that you must follow, including the amount of money you can take out of the country and what you can take with you. Make sure that you know what you can pack, and keep copies of any receipts for valuable items.

Conclusion

