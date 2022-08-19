How can you Delay your Period?

If you’re worried about how your period will impact your new job, holiday or exciting new relationship, there is good news: There are plenty of ways t

If you’re worried about how your period will impact your new job, holiday or exciting new relationship, there is good news: There are plenty of ways to manage it so that it doesn’t have to impact you negatively. In most cases, the safest way to avoid disrupting a busy life is by using a period delay strategy. Any woman can experience a period at any inconvenient time. It could be during an interview, a first date, event or even first day at work.

A period delay strategy can be the perfect solution in these situations and many more like them. Read on for everything you need to know about period delay and how it can help you in your life.

What is a Period Delay?

The first step in understanding how to delay your period is to understand what a period delay is. A period delay is any strategy that stops or slows down your menstrual flow for a period of time. You can use one or more different strategies to accomplish this.

There are a number of different types of period delay products you can buy over the counter that are designed to slow down or stop menstrual flow. A period delay can last anywhere from a few hours to a few days. Depending on the product and how it’s being used, achieving a period delay can be as simple as taking a pill at the right time and having it wear off at the right time.

Delaying your period if not on the pill

To delay your period, a medicine called Norethisterone can be used for up to 17 days delay. Norethisterone is available in tablet form, and you must begin taking it three days before your period is due (maximum 17 days of delay). You may then take three tablets a day for a period of up to 20 days (maximum 17 days of delay), starting two or three days after you’ve stopped taking Norethisterone. Your period should occur two or three days after you’ve stopped taking Norethisterone.

Your doctor can prescribe norethisterone, a prescription-only medication, or you may purchase it through our online pharmacy service if you desire to avoid the trouble of making an appointment and going to the clinic. Norethisterone is not a contraceptive and cannot be used to prevent pregnancy.

How does Norethisterone work?

Progesterone is the hormone Norethisterone is composed of. It keeps your natural progesterone levels high, thus preventing the shedding of the uterine lining and prolonging your period.

Norethisterone is a progestin hormone that is used in birth control pills to prevent menstruation. Although most women are able to suppress their periods using Norethisterone, some women experience spotting or bleeding while on the drug. Norethisterone can cause spotting if administered less than three days prior to the beginning of your period.

Can you take Norethisterone?

Norethisterone can be taken by most women, but your doctor will determine whether or not you are able to do so. You may order Norethisterone through our online service if you complete a questionnaire beforehand to determine whether you are eligible for the medication.

However, you shouldn’t take it if:

Have or had a heart attack or angina

Have a liver problem

Have family history of blood clots (thrombosis)

Delaying your period if on the pill

You can use a combined contraceptive pill to delay your period (by skipping the regular 7-day break during which you get your period).

Taking most combined contraceptive pill brands, such as Microgynon, Rigevidon, Cilest and Yasmin, may help you delay your period. However, phasic pills contain a different combination of hormones in each tablet. Talk to your physician before you attempt to delay your period if you are taking a phasic pill brand.

It’s impossible to skip the 7-day break if you are taking Cerazette or another brand of the progestogen-only pill (otherwise known as the mini pill).

Does taking back-to-back packets delay my period?

The lining of your uterus is sustained longer by a combination contraceptive pill as a consequence of the hormones. In this case, the lining sustains itself for a longer time period because the combined contraceptive pill sustains it.

In order to extend your period, you may take up to three consecutive packs of the combined contraceptive pill. However, this will cause your uterine lining to build up excessively, resulting in spotting or breakthrough bleeding. You may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating.

Delaying your period regularly

Norethisterone should not be taken regularly. If you desire to delay your period, you may use the combined contraceptive pill or an intrauterine device (IUD). An IUD may be used for up to five years, and most patients report that their period is lighter, less painful, and frequently stops. After 12 months, most patients only experience a light bleed for one day per month, and about 20% of patients do not bleed at all.

