How to Maximise Productivity While Remote Working

Remote working; saving money on the commute, staying in bed a little later than normal and being able to stay in your pyjamas – unless you have a vide call. What’s not to love?

While many people love remote working for the above, some people may really struggle to concentrate.

Here are five office workers with tips and guidance on working from home:

Leaha James, Head of Contact Centre Services at Connect Assist:

“If possible, try and create a ‘workspace’ at home, an area that puts you in work mode when you sit down to begin your day. If your space allows it, create a work area that’s away from any areas of the house that you associated with relaxing to avoid any distractions. This also keeps work from seeping into your relaxation/down time areas.“

Scott Jones, Managing Director of Illustrate Digital:

“It’s good to keep a clear line between work and chilling out so you actually feel like you’re finished. A good chair and a well-arranged desk or dining room table will also help reduce neck, back, leg and even eye strain!”

Emma Hull, PR Executive at Liberty Marketing:

“Make sure you get changed out of your pyjamas and into something that is a little more work appropriate. As much as I love chilling out in pyjamas all day, sadly, it just makes me feel like I want to go back to sleep or that it should be a lazy Sunday. Getting changed into even joggers and a t-shirt will make you feel like you’re ready for the day. Plus, at least then you’re ready for any surprise Zoom calls!”

Jade Thomas, Office Manager at Pure Property Finance:

“Make sure you spend your lunch break away from the screen. I’ve found that taking a lunch break away from all screens, including my TV, helps with productivity in the afternoon. Some suggestions include taking a half-hour walk, making a nice lunch, doing a bit of housework or even reading a book.”

Shaun Perry, Head of HR at Howells Solicitors:

“Make sure you shut-down at your normal logging off time. It’s so easy to work later than normal, or log in in the evenings if you forgot to do something in the day but it’s important that you give your body a rest away from the screen and work. If you’re working later than normal, the chances are is that you’re going to soon get fed up and feel overworked.”