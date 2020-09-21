7 Reasons You Can’t Ignore Software Testing 

As the complexity of software increases, the importance and value of software testing will increase proportionally. Although software testing increases the amount of time taken to release a piece of software, ignoring it can lead to a severe decline in the quality of software a company or software developer releases. To understand how software testing can help your business, we are going to look at why it cannot be ignored or skipped.

Software Testing Saves and Makes Money at the Same Time

One of the main reasons why software testing is so important is because it helps developers catch bugs and errors early. If all bugs are caught before the product is released to the public, the software developer does not have to spend more time fixing the bugs when the software is already customer-facing. Software development is costly, and if you can save some time not redoing the software or fixing bugs after the fact, you will save a lot of money.

Software testing also makes money by ensuring the software is usable by the customer. If you are building a banking app that no one can use because it has a fatal bug that makes it impossible for people to sign up or access their money, the bank will lose a lot of money by the time the bug is fixed and your company will lose a valuable client. If the software is tested and found to be completely bug-free, it could start making money for your client as soon as it is released and you get to keep a client who will bring you repeat business.

Security

One critical aspect of software testing is finding security flaws and vulnerabilities, especially where customer information or data is concerned. There have been numerous reports over the past few years where customer data has been stolen or leaked online due to a security vulnerability in a web or mobile app. If this happens with an app you develop, you will lose a client and customers will lose trust in the client. People want to know that the information they give to a company is kept safe and away from the hands of malicious third-party actors.

When the software’s security is scrutinised, the user gets a product they can trust, customer information is kept safe, risks associated with lawsuits are avoided and your company is saved a lot of trouble in the future.

Product Quality

Software is created to serve users in some way. Users are often lured in by the promise of some value that will be provided by using the software. To ensure this promise is fulfilled, a company must ensure its product is of the highest quality possible. By doing this, a company can offer both value and great customer experience.

In addition to ensuring product quality, software testing also ensures device compatibility. Companies release software aiming to have the software installed on as many devices as possible and used by as many users as possible. Testing helps ensure that regardless of the device or operating system the user or customer uses, they can use the software as intuitively as possible and that they get software that is of the highest quality possible.

There are many approaches you could take to ensure your software is of the highest quality. Both manual and automated testing can help you find the best strategy for your company.

It Allows You to See How Your Software Performs

Compatibility with different operating systems and devices is different from having the app performing well on all those devices and operating systems. After you determine that the app can work on all these different platforms, you also need to make sure it works well. What is the use of being able to install an app that does not perform well on a particular device?

Software testing allows you to test your app’s performance alongside its compatibility with different devices. Good performance also ties into customer experience and user satisfaction as we will see below.

Customer Satisfaction

Building on the point discussed above, software development companies must release software that provides great customer satisfaction or customers are not going to use it long after they install it. Software testing ensures this customer satisfaction by ensuring the app provides the best user experience possible.

Releasing an app that provides great customer experience and satisfaction will propel you to the front of the pack if there are similar apps in the market already. One satisfied customer can market your software to 10-30 people, 2-5 of whom might install the software and tell others about it.

If you do not want your app or software to land in a pile of other unused apps and software, a great first impression is critical. This impression is created by the experience users have and the satisfaction they get from using your app or software.

Software Testing Accelerates Product Development

Software development takes a lot of time and this time can be increased further if software testing is done at the end of the development cycle. Developers then have to go back and fix any bugs that were found during the testing phase. While any delays at the web development stage might be attributed to poor time management, the increase in overall development time can be attributed to poor planning.

Proper planning schedules software testing to be done at the end of every major stage of the development cycle. When development and testing are run in parallel like this, developers are sure that when they start building the next state or iteration, there are no bugs left behind them and they can be confident in the product they are building. Because bugs were caught early on, developers can be confident in the fact that only bugs introduced in the last week or so might be lurking around.

If a company does it like this, the amount of time between the development being completed, all the bugs being fixed, and the software being released, is shortened considerably.

It Improves Your Image

Software testing ensures you release the best product possible at the time of launch. If users cannot find bugs after installing your app, they will learn to see you as the company that releases software without any bugs. This improves your brand’s image and reduces the costs associated with customer support.

When a software development company’s goal of customer satisfaction and customer’s goal of finding a reliable software intersect and align properly, the development company stands to gain a lot, now and in the future.

Software testing is so involved that the discussion of why you cannot ignore it can go on and on. The bottom line is that software testing allows you to release the best software possible, one that is bug-free, easy to use, compatible with and performant on lots of devices, and that is released on time.