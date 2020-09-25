5 ways to maximise space in a small store or office

We know not every enterprise has the luxury of operating with large amounts of floor space from which to conduct business, so we've put together a lis

We know not every enterprise has the luxury of operating with large amounts of floor space from which to conduct business, so we’ve put together a list of a few handy tips to help you maximise the space available in your store or office.

Create a clear flow

When it comes to the floor plan of your business space, the number one thing to keep in mind is maximising the potential efficiency. What this means is making sure that the goals of your business are being aided by how well you’ve laid out all your equipment, stock, inventory, and staff.

If it’s a store then you want to make sure your shelves are positioned in a way that guides the customers through from the entrance to the pay point, and that they’re able to see as many of your available goods as possible when they move throughout the shop.

When it comes to your office space, you primarily want to have all your office equipment and furniture positioned in such a way that you increase work output. Do you have multiple people working in this space that all need access to a single printer? Try to make sure that printer is of equal distance from all your workers.

Think vertically

The next thing to consider, which can often be overlooked, is making sure you are utilising the full extent of your vertical space. This is a good place to put extra storage such as filing cabinets, spare equipment, or surplus stock not often purchased by customers.

Take stock regularly

Another tip that can be often forgotten about, or at least not acted upon as often as it could be, is making sure you are conducting regular inventory and audit checks on your stock, office supplies and documents. You could easily open up more shelf or cabinet space by clearing out anything you know you no longer need, or shouldn’t be holding onto

Function vs. fashion

Now this one is very simple, and you can easily act on it by looking at each piece of equipment and furniture in your business and ask yourself: is it functional, or is it purely an aesthetic piece? Once you’ve determined that, it becomes very clear what you need and what you don’t.

Always be on the lookout for something better

That being said, even if something is functional and fit for your purposes, you should always be looking for something that could serve that purpose better. You may even be able to save more space by finding something that consolidates the work of multiple items into one!

Those of you running a manufacturing business may find it handy to have one machine that can handle multiple requirements, like the slitters, cutters and creasers from Duplo International, instead of several pieces of hardware taking up precise floor space.

Even those running a store could always do with a faster card reader, or a more compact ATM. You may even just want to look into reducing the size of your checkout counter to free up more space for impulse purchase items when your customers come to pay.