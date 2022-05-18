How do you choose the perfect packaging for the occasion?

Choosing the right packaging can be difficult. It sounds so obvious, but when you actually start thinking about what you're going to choose it becomes

Choosing the right packaging can be difficult. It sounds so obvious, but when you actually start thinking about what you’re going to choose it becomes rapidly clear that it’s not such a simple choice. That’s why it helps to have some understanding of how to make the right choice for you, your recipient, and the occasion.

With a range of customisable packaging supplies available to choose from, what should you think about?

Knowing your options

The first thing to do is make yourself familiar with the options available to you. There are as many different types of packaging available as there are things you could want to send inside them.

You have the options of large boxes of different varieties, such as plain cardboard, shiny colours, or customised designs. You also have a range of pouches, bags, and envelopes. Everything can be chosen in a colour to suit the occasion, and a style to suit what you want to say. It’s worth spending some time thinking about the gift you’re going to be sending, and what the right kind of packaging for that gift will be.

If you’re sending a pair of earrings for example, then a small cushioned bag in an elegant colour scheme would be perfect. Similarly if you’re going to be sending something larger then you’re going to need a box of some description.

Thinking about the looks

A few different things determine what you’re going to choose for the way your packaging looks. The first is the occasion itself. Is it going to be a more formal and subtle kind of function? Or is it going to be a more colourful type of party? Fit your choices to the type of event. If you don’t know what the event is going to be like, take some inspiration from the main individual(s) behind it. Would they appreciate the colour or prefer something a little more traditional?

Whatever you choose, it’s your chance to make a statement. Whether you want to do it with the packaging itself, or with a customised message you display.

Remember also that if you’re shipping your package you’ll have to take the delivery into account, and be sure that you choose something able to withstand the rigours of transit. The last thing you want is for your gift to arrive at the occasion damaged in tatty packaging.

There are so many customisation options available, so make it something to remember.