Tradu: A new intuitive yet simple trading platform for the active investor

Are you a keen investor or trader looking for a platform that offers a breath of tools and insight, without overcomplicating the process? Tradu is a brand-new trading platform designed with you in mind.

Simply log into one account and manage a range of asset classes in one place using bespoke platforms with tools for each. Global Head of Trading at Tradu, Paresh Patel, explains the importance of refining this multi-asset platform function for users.

“In order to trade the full stack of financial instruments available you’d have to have multiple accounts. With Tradu you’ll be able to do crypto, FC, CFDs, indices, treasuries all in one place.”

On top of this, you’ll have the ease of transferring your money from one account to another without any hassle.

Within the platform, you’ll have access to more than 10,000 tradeable assets, including over 8,000 US stocks. These will use a flat fee of $1 regardless of how many shares you buy. Average execution takes just 18 milliseconds and there’s zero commission on leveraged products, so you’ll never be left behind.

Additional USPs are explained by CEO, Brendan Callan. “Access is a big one,” he explains. There aren’t many multi-asset brokers on the market and many don’t include an e-wallet. He continues to explain how pricing has been factored into the platform’s design.

“CFD offering is commission-free and we’ll have a spread tracker which shows our spreads against competition […] And most of the time we’re going to be the tightest spreads available, among top competition e.g. IG, CMC, City Index, the biggest firms in CFD space.” He goes on to say, “Pricing is import to our customers […] 90% of the time we’re the tightest price, [which] is a big no-brainer selling point.”

And for traders interested in crypto markets, Tradu’s Crypto Product Director, Thomas Felber, has more information.

“Our crypto platform begins with a spot exchange and derivatives, offering a range of order types – from market and limit orders to stop-loss and take-profit options. Clients can select from two fee models and benefit from trade execution costs as low as 5bps, thanks to institutional liquidity.” There are upcoming plans to broaden Tradu’s crypto offering, giving traders more opportunities in the near future.”

To top it off, Tradu provides 24/5 customer service in 15 languages, allowing traders from around the world to shape and implement their strategy. There are numerous trading resources to help you build your knowledge on everything from trading financial derivatives to investing in stocks.

Backed by Jefferies, a leading global investment firm, it’s a platform that allows you to craft and implement your trading strategy in one handy space. This could be the start of a new trading chapter, allowing you to open and close positions with ease – and with intuitive analysis tools at your fingertips.