All You Need to Know About Weight Loss Surgeries

Bariatric Surgeries became so popular all around world with the increasing number of people suffering overweight, obesity and eating disorder. In the past there were only few options and also risky surgeries to lose weight but it became so common and there have been improved many options to help people to reduced the stomach depending the case and circumstances. For the people who are suffering from overweight and obesity, weight loss surgeries are the best permanent option to reach the ideal and healthy weight.

Thousands of people are having a type of weight loss surgery in many countries and Turkey is one one of the most popular countries for people to visit for weight loss surgeries due to a settled and trustable health system and experienced surgeons. Even though all weight loss surgeries in Turkey are so popular, in recent years the most popular one is gastric sleeve Turkey.

What are the types of weight loss surgeries in Turkey?

There many types of gastric surgeries that either patients can choose or doctors can choose depending on the type of overweight and medical circumstances. The most popular ones are gastric sleeve surgery, gastric bypass surgery, gastric balloon surgery. Gastric band and botox are not as preferable as the other ones due to risk after the operation and success rates.

Gastric Sleeve Surgery in Turkey

Gastric Sleeve Surgery also known as sleeve gastrectomy is the most preferable weight loss surgery all around the world. It is being operated by cutting out an excess portion of the stomach and it becomes a sleeve rather than a pouch. It helps to control food intake and helps the patient eat less and get less calories so weight loss is inevitable.



It is being done as laparoscopic operations which do not leave scars and takes 1,5-2 hours.

It is expected to lose %50 of the weight in 18-24 months and some patients following the instructions and exercise can lose up to %70 in this period.

Gastric Bypass Turkey

Gastric Bypass surgery has the most effective success regarding weight loss however it is a more complicated operation. It is also being done in laparoscopic operation but In this operation the stomach is being stapled to create a pouch at the top and also being connected to the small intestine as the reason for it is called bypass.



It is also one of the most common weight loss operations especially if a patient is not able to have gastric sleeve surgery due to an endoscopic report.

After gastric bypass surgery, it is expected to lose %30-40% of the weight in the first 6 months. If the patient supports it with extra exercise and diet the percentage can come up to %70-80% of the weight.

Whichever weight loss surgery you go for, the first important thing is you have to be ready for your new life physically and physiologically. In the post-op period it is also important to have follow-up and dietician support as well as making exercises. This is a long and life changing decision if you are ready.