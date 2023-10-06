Heat 2 Could Finally be Happening With Adam Driver Set to Star

Heat is regarded as one of the best films of all time, easily making the cut as one of Michael Mann’s best works. The 1995 offering featured one of th

Heat is regarded as one of the best films of all time, easily making the cut as one of Michael Mann’s best works. The 1995 offering featured one of the greatest casts ever assembled, with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro famously sharing the screen for the first time ever.

Almost 30 years since that epic offering hit screens, it looks like a sequel is finally in the works. The newest showcase from Mann may serve as both a prequel and sequel to the iconic heist movie.

Perfect Time to Bring Out a New Heist Movie

There have also been some excellent entries into the heist genre on streaming services like Netflix. Army of Thieves from Matthias Schweighöfer was a great addition to the Army of the Dead franchise, with the 2021 release acting as a prequel to Army of the Dead. Andor was another hugely popular heist offering, which added a new twist to the theme with it being set in the Star Wars universe. The title with Diego Luna in the lead role is considered one of the best television offerings from the much-loved franchise.

Heat 2 Will be Based on Michael Mann’s Novel

Along with being one of the film industry’s most esteemed directors, Mann has started to add to his repertoire with books. So far, he has written Heat 2, an offering that serves as a prequel and sequel to Heat. It follows De Niro’s character, Neil McCauley prior to the events of the 1995 flick, and then deals with the aftermath of his death at the hands of Al Pacino’s Lieutenant Vincent Hanna towards the end.

With Heat 2 lending an expansion to the themes of Heat, it’s no surprise that Mann wants to adapt the book into a sequel for the big screen. He originally toyed with the idea of making a series but opted for a feature instead. Rumours suggest the cast of the new film could be even better than the original. Pacino has professed that he would like to return, and if he does, he wants Timothée Chalamet to play a younger version of his character. Adam Driver is already confirmed, and he will be starring as a younger version of McCauley.

Heat 2 is still in its early stages of development, so it may not be released until 2025 or later. Still, it should be able to capitalise on the popularity of the heist genre in entertainment and will be boosted by the legacy of the original picture.