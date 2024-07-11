How to set up a gaming evening

An adults-only games evening is a fantastic way to relax, unwind, and enjoy some friendly competition. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the

An adults-only games evening is a fantastic way to relax, unwind, and enjoy some friendly competition. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the gaming scene, organising a successful night takes a little bit of planning. We’ve explained how to make sure that your games party is a total hit in this guide.

Why host a games night?

A games night offers a unique way to connect with friends. It breaks the monotony of typical social gatherings, which might usually involve just heading to town and sharing a few drinks around a table.

Games provide the opportunity to compete and get really involved, offering a refreshing alternative to typical dinner parties or movie nights at home. Plus, since games are so immersive, they’re a better way to truly relax and disconnect from the everyday routine.

Choice of games

No matter who you’re playing with, you need to have the right types of games to play. If you’re playing with friends, you could play online bingo as a group for guaranteed laughter. Alternatively, there are plenty of traditional and new board games to keep everyone occupied for hours.

Remember that teamwork could be the key to a fun and light-hearted evening for everyone. However, it’s up to you to choose the most suitable games for your group and everybody’s preferences and experience.

Setting up the games room

You’ll need to set up the perfect environment to help everyone relax and focus. Choose a spacious room where everyone can sit comfortably, spread apart but not sat at opposite ends of the room.

Try to arrange a sensible seating situation, making sure that everyone has a good view of the screen – no matter which type you’re using. Plus, the right lighting is very important: make sure you reduce glare on screens but try to maintain a cosy and inviting atmosphere with mood lighting.

Connection and battery life

The worst-case scenario during a gaming night is for the Wi-Fi to drop out, or for console controller batteries to die! To avoid these inconvenient happenings on the night, make sure to set up your home Wi-Fi properly and consider getting wireless range extenders.

If you’re planning to play on games consoles, make sure that you’ve charged any controllers. Similarly, some games might need to be updated before you start playing after a long break, which can take a long time. So, check beforehand for any game updates before the game night, and make sure you’re ready to go!

The final touches

Lastly, no party or games night would be complete without tasty snacks and refreshing drinks. Whether you lay out a delightful spread of homemade buffet food or you’d rather order takeaway pizza for the night, hospitality is part of the experience.

Hydration helps your fellow players to concentrate and keep the night running smoothly too. Make sure to offer plenty of soft drinks like soda, juice and water, along with some adult-friendly options like craft beer or wine. With the full package provided, you and your players will be all set for a fantastic time.