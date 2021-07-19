Funeral Advice for Over 50s

If you are in your fifties or older, the fact of the matter is that you may well already be thinking about your later life and the plans you have for

If you are in your fifties or older, the fact of the matter is that you may well already be thinking about your later life and the plans you have for it. For some, this may be about when they will feel financially secure enough to retire while others may have no such plans and intend to go on working. Others may want to book a trip around the world or to take more time out so they can enjoy grandchildren or their hobbies and leisure time pursuits. Of course, all this very much depends on the individual. What everyone needs to plan for at some point, however, is their funeral because it is something that comes to all of us.

Why Plan a Funeral at All?

Planning your funeral makes sense for two very straightforward reasons. The first is an emotional one. When you pass on, those left behind you will need to make the necessary arrangements for your burial or cremation. Whether this is your spouse, life partner, close friend or child, it is likely to be a time of bereavement for them. When they’re in grief, it can be very difficult to make the right decisions about what sort of funeral to give you. Some people are torn about what their deceased loved one might have wanted and end up regretting the choices they made which can lead to deep sadness. Having a plan they can turn to avoids this upsetting situation.

The second reason to plan your funeral is more practical. If you take out a prepayment plan for your funeral, then you know the costs of it will be covered. In other words, your loved ones will not have to make awkward decisions about complying with your last wishes or keeping a lid on the budget for your funeral. When you have prepaid, the costs are covered and your funeral can take place the way you want it without creating any financial burden for those you leave behind. That can be very reassuring for over 50s who may find alternative approaches, such as taking out life insurance policies in later life, become prohibitively expensive.

What Should You Plan For?

By the time you are in your 50s and 60s, you can expect to have many years of life ahead of you. By planning what you would like today, you can set your mind at ease about how the funeral will be handled. Of course, you can alter your plan at any time you see fit. The point is to have a plan and not leave matters to chance. Typically, funeral plans will specify whether you’d like to be buried or cremated and whether you’d like a religious or secular service. You can also include details, such as whether you’d like flowers or donations to charity to be made or whether you’d like an ornate coffin or one that is made of ecologically sound materials, for example.

In short, you simply need to outline your preferences so that suitable arrangements can be made in the event of your death. In the meantime, you can get on with enjoying your life in the way you like knowing your prepaid plan has everything covered no matter how much is left in your estate by the time you pass on.