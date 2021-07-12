UK GOV Data Highlights Important MOT Statistics

It has been a tricky time during COVID-19 for motorists in terms of getting their annual MOT completed, but over the last year there have been over 29

It has been a tricky time during COVID-19 for motorists in terms of getting their annual MOT completed, but over the last year there have been over 29 million cars that have had their MOT with a pass rate of 71.22%. There were also 2.5 million vans tested with a lower pass rate of 63.8% and 887,404 bikes tested with an impressive pass rate of 84.53%.

Brands With a Higher Pass Rate

Looking deeper into the statistics, there were a number of car brands with a much higher pass rate than others. Unsurprisingly, it is the luxury brands that had the highest pass rate with Lamborghini (93.79%), Ferrari (92.56%) and Bentley filling out the top 3 (89.65). It is likely that these vehicles have a higher pass rate as a result of there being far fewer on the road compared to other brands and owners taking much greater care of their prized possession.

Common Failures

It is also important to look into what the most common reasons are for failure so that these can be avoided at all costs. For cars, the most common fail reasons were the suspension pin, bush and joint of bearing being excessively worn. For vans, this was position lamp missing or inoperative while bikes had a common fail reason of headlamp aim outwit limits.

Substandard MOT Tests

Interestingly, the DVSA recently reported that there are many substandard MOT tests being carried out which could mean that there are thousands or even millions of vehicles on the roads that are not safe. From a randomly selected sample of 1,700 vehicles that had undergone an MOT, the DVSA disagreed with around 17% of test outcomes. It is for this reason why it is so important to use a credited service provider when you book an MOT online so that you can rest assured knowing that you are in good hands and you will get the right outcome.

Changes

There have also been some changes made to the MOT test, including updates to the defect categories with new checks including under-inflated tyres, contaminated brake fluid and brake pad warning light being added. The six-month MOT extension as a result of the pandemic has also now ended, so those that are due need to get an MOT completed as soon as possible. If you are caught driving without a valid MOT certificate, you could face a fine of up to £1,000 but you could also be endangering yourself and other road users by driving a car that is not roadworthy.

It is important to be prepared for an MOT and to take steps to ensure that you are in the 71.22% of cars that pass their MOT as well as make sure that you are taking your car to a credited service provider.