Everything you need to know before buying LED strip lights?

One of finest product in the lightening revolution, recognized by the architects and the interior designers, is LED strip lights. This low cast, high resolution system of decorating has given this era a new looked to self – designing your own houses. . Who doesn’t want to make his house look fabulous without spending tons of money on home decor?

7 THINGS YOU SHOULD LOOK FOR IN LED LIGHT STRIPS:

Changeable length:

LED strip lights come in the lengths ranging from 5m to 10m. You should select according to your preference and need. The lengths could be changed by cutting the LED strips. Note, before adding to cart,If you can cut the strips or not otherwise If you cut the steps the lights not connected to the controller would not work.

What lumens should we use?

Lumens measure the intensity of brightness or in simple words is the measure of illumination a LED strip per foot can provide. The specific place of usage requires specific lumens of brightness. That you measure in lumens per foot.

For kitchen cabinets – go for 180 to 280 lumens per foot

For bedroom, vehicle,house ceiling – go for 380 to560 lumens per foot.

For commercial lightening – go for 500 to 1000 lumens per foot.

Be careful in the selection of lumens of brightness and your preferred place for strip light. Go for Lepro strip lights as they have all the brightness levels and lumens mentioned in each type of strip lights.

Power consumption(wattage) by LED strip lights:

Power consumption for LED strips lights is calculated in wattage. Wattage is the amount of electrical power we would be consuming while using strip lights. It varies from 4W to 60W.warm white lights consume much power compared to the RGB LED strip lights. High power consuming could be cheap but it’s uneconomical as it last for very short period of time.

Water resistant:

For outdoor decorating resolutions go for IP60 to IP65 rated water resistant LED strips. Strips lights of IP40 rating are ok for indoor usage as it can resist only splashes of water.

Vibrancy control through app/ALEXA/GOOGLE ASISTANT:

There are remote control LED light strips but the vibrancy. CCT could be controlled in LED strips compatible with alexa, apps and Google assistant.

Music sync:

RGB colors synchronized with the music beats give the felling of house parties.

Color selection:

There are RGB/RGBIC rainbow color-changing LED lights or a single warm white color with the brightness of 1800lm. Or both in a reasonable range

Best sellers of LEPRO LED strip lights:

4.5 to 5 rated LED light strips include:

LE Bright LED Strips Lights:

Reviews: Absolutely excellent and great value for money. I installed on the inside of slotted cable tray on the ceiling of my kitchen. Worked perfectly, easy to install, looks great.

15M LED Strip Lights:

Reviews : I brought these LED strip lights for around my window. They are brilliant, colors are great easy to use and setup, and the adhesive that’s on the back is very good.

20M LED Strip Lights: