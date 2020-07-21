Choosing a Serviced Apartment Provider During Covid-19 – the Ideal Solution for Inbound UK Travellers

As the global health crisis of COVID-19 rages on, many countries around the world are now slowly getting a better handle on the disease by containing

As the global health crisis of COVID-19 rages on, many countries around the world are now slowly getting a better handle on the disease by containing it and putting more stringent measures in place to hopefully ward off future waves. The UK is among those working to get a handle on the disease, and in doing so, they have mandated through government guidelines that most inbound travellers to the UK will in fact be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

While this guideline makes good sense from a healthcare standpoint, it has left some travellers scrambling to find a place to go ahead with that self-quarantine. One option that is now proving to be convenient and frankly quite comfortable, is a serviced apartment. By why choose this accommodation? Let’s take a closer look.

Everything Is Clean and Disinfected Before Your Arrival

Obviously, you want to be sure that wherever you are going to be spending those initial 14 days, it is clean and disinfected thoroughly before you arrive. That is exactly what a serviced apartment offers. Many of them are professionally cleaned, which gives that extra level of satisfaction. You won’t have to worry about any of the surfaces or high touch points potentially being transmitters of the disease. You can just arrive and settle in immediately.

It Is Meant to Feel Like a Home Away from Home

Unlike a traditional hotel room where you don’t have much space to stretch out and relax, a serviced apartment is meant to feel like a home away from home. Many people rent these apartments for months, even a year or more at a time. What that means is that it has to offer those comforts you crave and the extra living space.

You’ll be able to unpack and actually hang things in a wardrobe and put it away in drawers. You can enjoy the fact that you’ll have a separate bedroom and living space instead of all in one, and depending on the unit, you may even have multiple bedrooms.

Go Ahead and Cook at “Home”

These serviced apartments feature a fully equipped kitchen, which is perfect for self-quarantine. You can have your groceries delivered and then prepare all your meals right in your unit. And if you do crave takeaways, you can always have them delivered.

Considering you won’t be able to leave the apartment to go and grab some food, the built-in kitchen really becomes an essential.

Don’t Forget the Extra Touches

As Tom Smyth, owner of Dream Apartments and the Belfast Roofing Services Company points out, it’s all about comfort and the extra little touches. This is what will help people to adhere to the guidelines and ensure they safely quarantine for the required 14 days.

The Dream Apartments units are outfitted with an in-unit washing machine, smart TV, and Wi-Fi, not to mention they are located in some of the most scenic and popular areas of the cities they reside in. This means you’ve got everything you need, plus you can enjoy fabulous scenic views from the windows.

The Perfect Solution for Inbound Travellers

So, if you will be arriving into the UK any time soon and you’re unsure of where you can safely self-quarantine for the required 14 days, a serviced apartment could be perfect.