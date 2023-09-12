The Impacts of Injuries on Mental Health

A serious injury can result in a lengthy spell of rehabilitation. As well as the physical and immediate effects of the injury itself, victims must als

A serious injury can result in a lengthy spell of rehabilitation. As well as the physical and immediate effects of the injury itself, victims must also contend with lasting knock-on consequences. Not least among these is the impact that such an injury might have on a person’s mental wellbeing.

Injury and mental health

There is a well-established link between injury and mental health. Anecdotally, many patients report that they have suffered from depression during their recovery. One study by US-based researchers looked at injured patients in UK hospitals, and found that higher rates of depression during the early stages tended to correlate with lengthier spells of recovery.

How does physical injury affect mental health?

In many cases, a physical injury might negatively affect someone’s ability to get out and live a normal, day-to-day existence. In extreme cases, they might struggle with simple tasks like making a sandwich or brushing their teeth. This can lead to loneliness, depression, and other related mental health challenges.

Head and brain injury

In some cases, trauma to the brain can directly cause problems with mental health. Our experience as human beings is caused by phenomena in the brain, many of which are poorly understood by even the foremost experts. Certain injuries can cause very particular changes in mood and cognitive ability. Memory loss is a common symptom of a concussion, and one that can persist in the long-term.

It’s possible to get compensation by working with brain injury solicitors for injuries that were caused by third parties. These funds might be put towards rehabilitation courses – or, indeed, for anything that the claimant wants to use them for.

What are the symptoms?

In the mildest cases, brain injuries can cause headaches, slurred speech, and concentration problems. Where the injury is more severe, we might see nausea, weakness, a loss of coordination, and coma.

Recovery from a physical injury can present mental health challenges, too – as we’ve already mentioned. If you’re forced to spend weeks indoors, with limited mobility, then you might suffer for it – especially if your identity has been strongly tied to your physical activity. If you think of yourself as a runner, and you’re unable to run, then you might be more vulnerable to struggles with self-esteem.

How can you get help?

People in this position can benefit from a strong support network of friends and family members. But they might also seek help and advice from professionals. If you, or anyone you know, have recently suffered a head injury, then it’s vital that you get it looked at immediately – especially if a loss of consciousness was involved. This applies even if the symptoms appear to have gone away.