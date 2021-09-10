Can You Get Compensated for a Delayed UK Flight?

The average traveller deals with delayed flights more often than you think and it’s quite frustrating for everyone who has had to deal with such. It m

The average traveller deals with delayed flights more often than you think and it’s quite frustrating for everyone who has had to deal with such. It messes up your plans and disrupts your connecting flight if you have any. More often than not, travellers only get upset and complain about it and it ends there.

Not everyone knows they could be entitled to a form of compensation when their flight is delayed. What if you get compensated every time an airline keeps you waiting for hours? It will still mess up your plans but you will at least get compensated for that. Agencies like Flightright work with affected passengers to ensure they get properly compensated for the time wasted and inconveniences caused.

However, as juicy as this sounds, there are eligibility criteria to get this compensation. This includes if your flight is:

Departing from a UK or an EU airport regardless of the airline.

Arriving at a UK airport with a UK or EU airline.

Arriving in the EU with a UK airline.

When Are You Not Entitled?

As long as your flight meets the criteria mentioned above, you might be entitled to compensation. However, some other factors could also contribute to whether or not you get compensated for a delayed flight. This may include the reason for the delay and whether you were informed.

The EU Regulation Nr. 261/2004 states that you must be informed of any flight delay or cancellation at least 14 days before your departure. If this was communicated to you, you will not be entitled to compensation.

The same law also states that if the delay is caused by extraordinary circumstances, the airlines are not obliged to pay. These circumstances include events that are beyond the airline’s control such as bad weather conditions, security risks, political unrest, among others. This is why the first thing you should do after your flight is delayed is to find out the cause.

How Much Compensation Do You Get for a Delayed Flight?

If you are certain that you’re eligible for compensation, you can now consider what you are entitled to.

Since the flight was delayed and not cancelled, the compensation is quite different. You may be entitled to up to €600 in cash, according to the EC 261 law. The amount may not be up to €600, as it is calculated based on the distance the flight covered and the length of the delay.

How flight bands are measured:

Short: Flights 0 – 1500 km

Medium: Flights 1500 – 3500 km

Long: Flights above 3500 km

How the delay is calculated:

Short: 2 hours

Medium: 3 hours

Long: 4 hours

Apart from the cash form of compensation, you are also entitled to free drinks and snacks if you experience long waiting times at the airport due to the delay.

Bottom Line

Knowing your rights to compensation when your flight is delayed will let you know what to do if you ever experience such. Be on the alert, ask the right questions, and keep all necessary documents to ensure you don’t lose your rights.