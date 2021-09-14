List of best adult toys websites in 2021

Does your sex life need a little TLC? Or maybe you want to treat yourself or your lover to something extra special? Whatever your motivation, there’s

Does your sex life need a little TLC? Or maybe you want to treat yourself or your lover to something extra special? Whatever your motivation, there’s an amazing opportunity for you to explore!

There are more places to buy adult toys online than ever before, and the growth is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. One of the main reasons for the increase is the convenience of shopping online, and the fact people are suddenly able to get off during the pandemic has also played a role.

Buying adult toys online is easy, convenient, and discreet. If you’re uncomfortable going to a store, or if you don’t have time to shop for hours, or if you’re looking for a specific product that is only available online, it’s the perfect choice for you.

There are lots of different choices when it comes to adult toys online. It can be overwhelming, but not anymore. We are here to help you make the best decisions when it comes to the best adult toy shops for you and your lover.

Online retailers offer a variety of toys at a range of price points, making it easy to try something new, without committing to a full-fledged purchase.

Whether you prefer masturbating alone or with a partner, there’s an online retailer that can help you explore your fantasies to new heights!

Don’t miss the opportunity to sample some seriously hot products from these retailers. Get ready to be blown away!

Wicked Tickles

Who they are?

Sexual wellness can help you with many aspects of your life including your sex drive, confidence, and overall well-being. Whether you’re new to the world of adult toys or are an advanced user, Wicked Tickles has something to suit your needs.

Wicked Tickles was born from a simple idea – if a woman can get her hands on a nice set of erotic lingerie, she’ll feel sexy and alluring… and this will enhance her relationship with her partner, whether it be romantic or just plain old-fashioned fun!

WickedTickles.com is a website dedicated to bringing a buzz to your romance or adding a little spice to your sex life with an amazing range of adult toys and sexy lingerie.

https://www.wickedtickles.co.uk

What do they sell?

Wicked Tickles has a large range of adult toys, including everything from the most basic to the most advanced. Whether you’re looking for the simplest of dildos or the most complex of rabbit vibrators, they’ve got it.

It has everything you need to add some spice to your life, from sensual massage oils and incense to fetish clothing and even chastity devices. Go ahead, give in to your inner wickedness!

What’s great about them?

This adult toy company has everything you need to help you have great sex – whatever your gender, sexuality, or relationship status. They have products for beginners to experts and cater for both solo use and with a partner.

Wicked Tickles offers a huge variety of adult toys for women, men, and couples at prices that won’t break the bank. If you’re in the market for something new to spice up your love life, Wicked Tickles is a great place to start.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Whether you want a realistic dildo or a rabbit vibrator, Wicked Tickles’ collection of the most luxurious adult toys has something for you.

The best way to find your “Wicked Spot” is by trying lots of different vibrators until you find one that makes you crazy hot! Once you do, keep using that same vibrator every time you have sex and before long, you’ll find yourself coming back for more!

They got a “double dong” which means it has two extra-large vibrating nubs on the end. The other is a “triple tickler” which has three extra-large vibrating nubs. They’re available in a variety of different sizes, shapes, and colors. If that’s not enough, they also have a wand-like vibe with tiny vibrating nubs all along the shaft.

I super duper love their super sexy vibrating knickers with a hidden vibrator and remote control. They look like regular underpants but act like a low-tech vibrator. Give them to your partner, or use them yourself for an illicit thrill.

Lovehoney

Who they are?

Lovehoney has been in business for over 15 years. They have won awards for having some of the best lube in the world, for the friendliness of their customer service, and for the variety of products they offer.

Whether you’re looking for a buzz-kill vibrator, a rabbit-earred clitoral stimulator, or something in-between, Lovehoney probably has what you want. They have an enormous selection of adult toys for women and an equally huge selection for men. A huge selection of products, including some items that are super-sensitive and ultra-fun.

https://www.lovehoney.com

What do they sell?

Lovehoney offers a wide variety of adult toys, lingerie, and other erotic gifts at very reasonable prices. They have a huge selection of products that are sure to please.

Lovehoney has everything you could want. They offer a great range of products including sensual massage oils, sexy lingerie, vibrators, dildos, butt plugs, chastity devices, love dolls, and much more. You’ll find something to suit every taste and occasion!

What’s great about them?

Lovehoney has thousands of different items, so the chances are good that you will find exactly what you are looking for!

They have a great sales page that explains all their adult products clearly and will answer any questions you might have.

And if you are looking for great products at a reasonable price, Lovehoney is your place to shop.

Lovehoney is legit! All products are shipped discreetly in unmarked packages and all customers require is a valid credit card. Their customer service is exceptional, and they also offer free shipping.

Try them out, you won’t regret it.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

The BASICS Extra Girthy Realistic Dildo is designed for experienced riders and offers a realistic look and feel. It’s made with a firm, life-like head that has a nice rippling texture and a pronounced head. The shaft is also textured, adding to the realism.

If realism and girth are what you’re after, this is the dildo for you! But it’s extra wide, so be careful if you are new to this type of play.

And for those looking for a male masturbation product, the QUICKSHOT Vantage Compact Masturbator is a perfect choice.

This is a small, compact male masturbation aid that is designed to fit comfortably into the palm of your hand. A discreet solution for men with a large erection seeking an effective, pleasurable, and easy way to achieve an erection whenever and wherever they need it.

Maude

Who they are?

Adult toy expert Maude has created a line of body-safe essentials that make it easier than ever to enjoy passionate, safe love. Whether you’re looking for something to spice up your love life or ease stress during the day, Maude has what you need to re-ignite your fire and passion.

Maude’s mission is simple — to be the best source of erotica on the web, period. They don’t mess around with cheap imitations of other sites; every page is unique and created with an eye for detail and an intelligent understanding of what their customers want.

With minimal packaging, luxurious ingredients, and an adorable and unisex design, Maude products are a joy to behold and an easy and guilt-free addition to your sexual wellness kit.

https://getmaude.com

What do they sell?

If you’re looking for something your partner will use and enjoy, Maude has you covered. It is a brand that offers high-quality, easy-to-use adult products that are designed with your partner in mind. All of their products are proudly made in the U.S.A., and they have an amazing selection of fun, functional, and unique items.

They offer a wide variety of products, including some seriously hot bullet vibes! Get yours before supplies run out!

What’s great about them?

Want to get the same level of expertise and convenience when buying sexual wellness products as you would when buying a computer or car? You should try Maude.

Maude’s mission is to provide customers with super-discreet, premium-grade adult products, and sexy, fun, seductive, sensual, thrill-seeking products at the lowest possible prices.

Trying to pick a great product can be overwhelming. That’s why Maude has done all the work for you – all you have to do is pick your poison!

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

If you want to turn a few heads while still having total peace of mind, get the Maude Vibe! The Vibe looks great and drives like a dream! Plus, the extra features just top it off!

This is the perfect starter vibrator for anyone new to vibrators (or even for someone who already has a large collection). It’s made for insertion, it’s rechargeable, and it’s waterproof. It’s also made from 100% body-safe silicone and has a discreet pouch for traveling with. It’s a great starter vibe for those just getting into the wonderful world of pleasure!

Then, there’s the “Drop”. If you’re a fan of the original Vibe, you’ll also love this! It has 5 super-powered motors and an egg-shaped design that provides all-new sensations. Give it to someone who enjoys having a little “treat” for themselves, or as a gift for a lover.

Maude has created this new vibrator to add to your collection. It’s easy to use, easy to store, and will give you intense pleasure for many years to come.

RodeoH

Who they are?

RodeoH is not just another pretty face. Every product is created with the shared passion to experience a closer connection with each other. These products will give you the confidence to express your deepest, most vulnerable feelings. So you can have the courage to be yourself and truly experience the “unforgettable moment” you’ve been longing for.

RodeoH products enhance your sex life. They make some of the finest and most comfortable harnesses available. Whether you are into BDSM, role-playing, or just looking for the perfect fit for your favorite masturbation aid, they have what you need.

https://rodeoh.com

What do they sell?

If you’re looking for a harness/undies set, you can’t go wrong with the collection on RodeoH! This company makes some of the finest and most comfortable harnesses. With their vast and diverse selection of products, the folks at RodeoH just might have the most complete collection of harness/underwear available anywhere!

Their undies are made with a super-soft microfiber fabric that feels great against your skin and has a built-in pouch to hold your package in place, even when you sit astride your bronc. This is the perfect little “something extra” to add a bit of spice to your life.

They have a huge selection of styles and colours to choose from, including ones that are 100% adjustable.

RodeoH offers more than just harnesses, they also offer cock rings, girth extenders and so much more! Get a RodeoH product and enhance your sex life today!

What’s great about them?

You want the absolute best for your kinky needs, don’t you? Well, this is the place to go. RodeoH is dedicated to creating products that enhance your life and help you have the best possible relationship with your partner or yourself. RodeoH has harnesses for men, women and couples of all shapes, sizes and tastes. Their products are comfortable, discreet and can be adjusted to fit like a glove.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

If you’re looking for a pair of undies that are ALSO an impromptu harness, you can’t go wrong with their collection.

RodeoH has the solution you’ve been looking for – a unique harness designed to fit perfectly under your jeans and keep your zipper from getting snagged. These are the real thing!

The “boxer-brief” and “femme panty” give a little extra lift where it counts and makes him look lean and mean. Plus, it’s a comfortable, low-profile way to work out with no distractions.

RodeoH’s website is also a great source for dildo and vibrator ideas! With hundreds of different items for your viewing pleasure, you are sure to find something you like!

Your dignity may be compromised, but your bank account won’t – the undergarments and adult toys they offer are made with the highest quality materials and will last a lifetime.

Unbound

Who they are?

At Unbound, they believe that every woman should have access to high quality, reasonably priced adult toys. That’s why they’ve put together a collection of beautifully designed products that are both safe and exciting.

They are passionate about creating a wide variety of powerful, affordable and exciting body-safe vibrators that are both easy to use and gorgeous to behold. They believe that all women deserve to have great sex, and they strive to make sure every one of their customers gets exactly what they need to have an orgasm.

Whether you’re looking for something to spice up your love life, add a little variety to your adult toy collection or just need a nice gift for a special someone, Unbound have something for you.

https://unboundbabes.com

What do they sell?

Unbound is a leader in creating innovative and affordable body-safe adult toys. Their vibrators are designed with the most discerning customers in mind.

Whether you’re looking for a clitoral or G-spot vibrator, a bullet or a ring, a wand or a rabbit, Unbound has the perfect product for you.

Or if you’re looking for something for yourself or as a gift for someone else, Unbound got just the thing you need.

They have a wide variety of beautifully designed vibrators, lubricants, adult toys, and accessories at an affordable price.

What’s great about them?

Unbound is revolutionizing how women experience pleasure. From personal lubricants to adult toys, they have it all! And best of all, everything they offer is designed by women, for women, so every product is perfect for your needs.

Unbound also understands that safety and discretion are paramount when it comes to choosing an adult toy. They strive to create products that are easy to order, easy to use and affordable.

Materials used to make their products are deemed medically safe for the body.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

You like wearing rings that make a statement, don’t you? The Unbound Palma Vibrating Ring vibrates with a discreet low-frequency rumbling that many find to be surprisingly erogenous. The sensation is similar to that of a soft-serve ice cream cone, and many users report that it intensifies desire and increases pleasure.

This is one sexy accessory that will turn heads wherever you go! This is a unique product that is equal parts statement-making and O-inducing. It’s not just an adult toy, but also a fashionable way to add a little spice to your love life.

Unbound also offer vibrators at bargain-basement prices. And, one of those is the Unbound’s Pep. This little vibrator is a great introduction to the world of powerful Vibrators for both beginners and advanced users alike. This is the perfect vibrator for anyone who wants something small and affordable, yet still powerful and intense. It’s easy to clean and can be submerged in water for easy cleanup.

A super wonderful introduction to the exciting world of vibrators for anyone new to the lifestyle, or for those who want a reliable vibe with a simple design.

LELO

Who they are?

LELO wants to be the best at what they do, and they are true experts. They are one of the most prestigious names in luxury adult toys and they have been for more than a decade. They make some of the most innovative and realistic adult toys available today.

They offer superior craftsmanship, attention to detail and an exquisite sensuality that will leave you breathless.

LELO products are so desirable because they truly are made with only the highest quality materials, most are 100% waterproof, and have a sleek, minimalist design that is both beautiful and functional. When you use one of their products, you will experience pure ecstasy!

https://www.lelo.com

What do they sell?

Luxury gifts for your loved ones are what LELO is all about. Their collection of adult products is unrivalled in the world.

LELO produces some of the most advanced and exquisitely designed adult toys the world has ever seen. Their vibe collection includes some of the most powerful, sophisticated and beautiful vibrators ever created.

Whether it’s the ultra-luxurious LELO “Rabbit” vibrator or the much less expensive “Lemonade” vibrator, they have it all. They are also the only company that makes a purely “sensual” vibrator… one that delivers intense physical pleasure with a simple push of a button.

It will blow your mind.

What’s great about them?

LELO is different. Very different. This is a brand that is unafraid to experiment with bold and new ideas that are bound to change the way you experience pleasure forever.

And you know what? You don’t have to break the bank to experiment. You can get amazing (and sometimes instant) results by playing around with some of the simple things you already have at home.

The LELO adult toy collection has everything you need to satisfy your cravings and make your life more sensual, pleasurable, and exciting!

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

You don’t have to settle for “good enough” when it comes to your orgasms. Get the Lelo Sona Cruise and find out why it’s often (rightly) described as “the best damn adult toy ever made.”

It’s got a discreet, classy look that makes it an excellent choice for travel or even just to use in the bedroom for a night away from home. It features eight different vibration patterns and speeds, plus a travel lock and a storage bag.

The Lelo Enigma is also a personal favourite of many women for its ability to create a variety of very intense orgasms. It’s safe, easy-to-use, and luxurious.

This is the most luxurious vibrator I’ve ever used. I love that it comes with a gorgeous, high-quality carrying case and three sizes of clitoral clamps. This amazing little device can be used with a partner or by yourself. It creates a new and different kind of orgasm that many women don’t know they can achieve.

Adam and Eve

Who they are?

Since 1971, Adam and Eve has been providing a haven for those seeking quality adult products. They offer something for every budget, no matter what your orientation or lifestyle. And they always keep their prices as low as possible.

Whether you’re looking for a kinky night light for your wife, a new electronic adult toy for yourself, or want to treat your honey to a gift that will help them relax and fall asleep faster, Adam and Eve has something for you!

You deserve to enjoy your sexuality, and you deserve to have it without any hassles. That’s what Adam and Eve are for. They offer some of the best customer service available when it comes to adult products. They have some of the most s&m-friendly policies in the industry, and they will take back anything you’re not satisfied with, no questions asked.

https://www.adameve.com

What do they sell?

No matter if you’re a man or a woman, Adam & Eve has everything you need for great sex!

Adam & Eve is the leading US retailer of adult toys, offering everything from vibrators and anal toys, to bondage gear, dildos and kinky gifts.

You can shop by vibrator type (eg. Rabbit, Vibrating Ring, etc.) or by brand (eg. Doc Johnson, We-Vibe, etc.). You can also search by features like frequency or power.

Their friendly and knowledgeable staff will help you pick out the perfect product for your needs and desires.

What’s great about them?

If you’re a true Adam & Eve fan, you’ll be happy to know that their customer service is as legendary as the company itself. Their motto is “Satisfaction Guaranteed or Your Money Back” and they keep it real by offering a 30-day money-back guarantee. And they’re so confident you’ll love their products, they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

You won’t be disappointed with the quality of customer service at Adam & Eve. If anything, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how much care they put into making your purchase a positive one.

If you don’t love your new adult toy, they’ll take it back.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Do you need something to help you achieve more orgasms? The Satisfyer Pro 2 is a remote-controlled clit massager designed for women. With eleven different intensity settings, this is the best clit stimulator you can get your hands on! It’s also waterproof, so you can use it during your bath or shower time for some added self-care! It’s easy to use and will help you achieve multiple orgasms!

You like intense, don’t you? If you do, Adam & Eve’s 5-piece ultimate orgasm kit may be the kit for you! The vibrator/dildo is made of real (not faux) metal and has five different speeds and two patterns. All you have to do is remove the cover, insert your battery, twist the knob, and enjoy! This will give you hours of intense pleasure and make sure you never forget your date with Captain Kirk.

Dame Products

Who they are?

Dame is a company run by women, for women. They make products that are different from anything else on the market because they are designed by women, for women.

The creators of these products have a passion for helping women and couples have better sex.

Your Dame product is created with the same quality, attention to detail and expertise as the rest of your dame products. But, their main products are uniquely designed for women with a specific focus on your G-spot, which is the most powerful (and often, least understood) erogenous zone for female pleasure. Their products are expertly crafted from luxurious, body-safe materials and backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Whether you want to learn a new kink, explore your relationship in a whole new way, or discover an adult toy that will blow your mind, Dame Products has something for you.

https://www.dameproducts.com

What do they sell?

If you’re looking for a great gift for your partner, Dame Products has everything you need to help him achieve rock-hard erections and experience intense, mind-altering orgasms. And, if you’re looking for something to spice up your love life, you should check out the products designed to enhance your intimacy.

Their innovative products include a rabbit vibrator, bullet vibes, finger vibes and more! These are high-quality, well-designed products that give women and couples the tools to achieve intense, satisfying orgasms.

Do you want the very best and have no idea where to start? Their website is chock full of helpful info and product reviews!

What’s great about them?

You want to satisfy your lover with the most beautiful adult toys money can buy. Dame products are perfect for you!

Their adult toys have become so wildly popular, they have their cult following. They are considered by many to be the best-looking adult toys on the market. These products have been designed to solve problems many consumers didn’t even know they had. And, since these problems are often not talked about, they are often not addressed at all.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

The Pom is a new addition to the Dame Products line. It’s a small, easy-to-use vibe that is great for solo use or couples’ play.

It is a hands-free bullet designed to be used anywhere, even in the shower or bathtub. Simply slip it inside your underwear and use the included remote to control the strength and frequency of the vibration.

Use the Pom to help you reach your peak level of arousal and experience total satisfaction!

Do you need a little (or a lot) of help getting in the mood? Maybe it’s time for you to give Fin a try today!

This little finger vibrator is very discreet and versatile! It has three different settings and is easy to use – just put it in your hand, then point between your legs where you want to be touched, and go! The silicone is body-safe and phthalates-free, so it feels great against your skin.

Fin has three different speeds for solo use or with a partner. It has a pretty amazing feature: the cord can be tethered to something stationary for hands-free use!

We-Vibe

Who they are?

We-Vibe has been a leader in the intimate products industry, and they continue to lead the pack with innovative and cutting-edge technology.

Their products are designed for maximum pleasure and satisfaction, with many models featuring multiple power levels, variable speeds and various other fun features. They are designed with powerful, patented motors that are synced to a range of motion sensors. This means their we-love-making products are extremely realistic and will help you achieve stronger, longer-lasting orgasms!

Whether you’re looking for a solo toy or a couple’s product, there’s sure to be a We-Vibe model that will pique your interest!

https://www.we-vibe.com

What do they sell?

We-Vibe is the only couple’s adult toy company that has the luxury of being able to say they have the most successful couples product line in history!

The We-Vibe products are designed to be used with a partner, but they’re also an incredible addition to your solo collection. With their realistic and intense vibrations, they’ll quickly have you begging for more!

The We-Vibe line of adult toys is designed to bring your partner closer to the edge of ecstasy. Each We-Vibe product features a distinct shape that can be used for different types of stimulation.

Whether you’re looking for a great solo product or a great product to use with your partner, there’s sure to be a We-Vibe product that will provide you with years of amazing, healthy pleasure.

What’s great about them?

We-Vibe offers ultra-premium, high-tech, premium-quality erotica for women and men. These innovative products will enhance your sexual experience and passion forever.

The toys they offer stimulate the right spots, helping you achieve orgasm in a much more intense and quicker way. They’re beneficial for your mind and body.

We-Vibe vibrators are made with a strong and durable ABS plastic and have an ergonomically designed curved shaft. The controls are located on the handle, which makes it easy to use while in bed. There are multiple speeds and patterns, so you can find the one that works for you.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Do you want a vibrator that you’ve never experienced before? We-Vibe Chorus is the most advanced app-controlled vibrator on the market. Especially designed for penis-in-vagina penetration, it is an upgrade of the We-Vibe Sync.

The We-Vibe Chorus is a convenient, high-performance vibrator that you can take with you almost anywhere, can be activated with the touch of a button via the app. Use it on your own or with a lover and experience multiple orgasms simultaneously!

Or are you interested in a personal pleasure product that is great for the entire body? Well, guess what? The We-Vibe Touch is a multipurpose personal massager that can be used on your nipples, clit, G-spot, or wherever else you need some intense pleasure. It’s made with medical-grade silicone and equipped with an easy-to-use control so you can adjust the intensity of vibrations and choose between the different patterns.

This is one sexy gadget! It’s has a sleek, minimalist design, and is waterproof so you can take it with you on the go! An all-in-one vibrator, face transformation tool, and body massager rolled into one.

Good Vibrations

Who they are?

Good Vibrations is the premier sex-positive retailer of adult toys in the U.S. They have something for every budget and provide excellent customer service. And they’re always coming out with new products.

Good Vibrations has everything you need to get started, including free educational material, expert advice from staff, and a great selection of toys at discount prices!

You can order online 24/7, or stop by one of their retail locations near you. Either way, you can be assured you’re getting the best deal possible, plus discreet shipping.

https://www.goodvibes.com

What do they sell?

Good Vibrations is the place to go for all your sexual health and wellness needs. You’ll find everything you need to live a healthy and happy life, including adult toys, books, videos, massage products, body products, relationship advice, and so much more!

If you’re looking for a new product, this is the place to come. They carry the widest selection of adult toys, including vibrators, dildos, cock rings, and everything else you could want or need. Customer service is also excellent.

View their website if you’re still unable to decide. This has it all and more!

What’s great about them?

Good Vibrations knows how to provide great customer service. The company, which has been in business since 1977, is known for its high-quality products, friendly service and nonjudgmental environment. You can shop online or visit one of their five retail locations.

Your sexual satisfaction should be a priority and Good Vibrations is here to help you with everything you need to express your most passionate desires.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

This “sexcessories kit” of Good Vibrations is a great way to give a woman a pleasant surprise. It contains a large selection of aphrodisiacs, lubricants, adult toys and more. The items are all carefully selected to stimulate and arouse, and help her to experience the most intense kind of foreplay imaginable. Give her this GV “sexcessories kit” and watch her eyes light up with delight and anticipation.

And for those new to the world of pleasure, the Bliss Bullet vibrator is a great place to start. It features easy to use dial controls so you can easily find your desired setting. Plus, it’s easy to clean and store. If you’re looking for something more intense, the Good Vibrations Bliss Bullet is a great choice. It has a stronger motor that delivers stronger vibration and a more intense “climax”. This bullet-style vibe is perfect for both GV fans and first-time users alike.

Spectrum Boutique

Who they are?

Your needs are unique, and your pleasure deserves to be as individual as you are.

You deserve to have the best sex of your life. And with products from Spectrum Boutique, you’ll be able to make that a reality!

Spectrum Boutique is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest-quality, most exciting and innovative products possible.

They pride themselves on carrying the largest selection of adult toys of all orientations and experience levels (straight, gay, bi, kinky, curious, romantic, adventurous and everything in between).

If you’re looking for a great gift for your lover, this is the place to shop. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff is happy to discuss your needs and recommend products that will help you both achieve maximum pleasure.

https://spectrumboutique.com

What do they sell?

Spectrum Boutique has an extensive collection of sex-positive products, including dildos, vibrators, lubricants, sex games, feathers, whips, restraints, blindfolds, nipple clamps, body paints… and much, much more! We’re talking about stuff you won’t find at your local big-box retailer.

And they have an extensive and ever-growing selection of educational books, videos, and DVDs.

What’s great about them?

There are a lot of toys available at Spectrum Boutique, including books, toys designed specifically for the LGBT market, so you can make sure you keep up to date on the world of adult toys as it changes!

If you’re looking for a great gift for your lover, this is the place to shop. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff is happy to discuss your needs and recommend products that will help you both achieve maximum pleasure.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

If you are looking for a basic, uncomplicated adult toy that you can use with your lover or for solo play, Spectrum Boutique’s silicone dildo is the perfect choice for you.

This dildo will provide hours of pleasurable thrills and will be a welcome addition to any adult toy collection. The design is sleek and simple, making it easy to clean and very travel friendly.

This dildo is great for beginners or anyone who wants a simple, easy-to-use product that won’t disappoint. It features a non-toxic, body-safe silicone construction and it comes in two fun colours.

And, if you’re looking for the perfect anal training set, they’ve got it! Mood Naughty Pride Rainbow Anal Training Set will help you learn the ins and outs of anal penetration. With this anal training set, you’ll have all the tools you need to gain confidence and understand the anal play.

This anal training set is perfect for people who are new to anal play and also for those who need to practice with a variety of different sized butt plugs.

Emojibator

Who they are?

If you’re looking for a truly unique and super-special gift, these are the ones to get! Your friend, lover, or spouse will be stunned and delighted with one (or more) of these little gems.

Some of the cutest adult toys ever are made by Emojibator. Their emoji-themed vibrators are just the thing to get your mojo back! Plus, they’re designed to look so darn cute you’ll have trouble keeping your hands off of them!

Each of these super-cute, little critters is designed to make you or your partner smile. They can be used together for multi-tasking fun! Try using them with lube for a “twist” you won’t believe!

Emojibator was birthed out of a need to create fun, useful, and educational products for all. Their creations are uniquely made in the U.S.A. using time-tested techniques.

These people do know how to craft a quality product. The materials are first-class, the customer service is stellar, and the vibe options are truly endless.

https://emojibator.com

What do they sell?

The people behind Emojibator know we all need a little help every once in a while, and this is a company that delivers! They’ve got an entire rainbow of colours and patterns of adult toys to choose from, so you can customize your product to exactly match your mood.

This company has taken the love for veggies and applied it to vibrators. They have dozens of them to choose from, and they are all different.

They have created “veggie-vibes”, “emoji-vibes”, “USB-vibes”, and other products that will help make your life a little happier.

Give one of these babies a try if you are looking for a new love toy.

What’s great about them?

You deserve some pleasure and happiness in your life, and these little buddies will help you get it.

These Emojibator vibrators are designed to bring out your inner-mojo, without breaking the bank. They’re made from body-safe silicone and have a waterproof feature. They are also easy to order, and will last for years and years! And since they’re vibrators, they’ll give you a healthy serving of pleasure and delight!

You’ll never have to feel ashamed or guilty about pleasuring yourself ever again. Give Emojibator a try – you might just find a whole new and exciting way to have fun with your sexuality!

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Are you looking for the perfect adult toy? The eggplant Emojibator is the perfect size for both beginner and advanced users. It’s also great for solo play or as a great addition to your collection!

The eggplant Emojibator is made from medical-grade silicone and is completely body-safe. It’s perfect for beginners or those obsessed with the fun of emojis like myself. The sleek, easy-to-use design is perfect for travel, too.

This eggplant-shaped silicone adult toy is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, yet powerful enough to give your lover an amazing orgasm. You can find the exact vibration pattern that makes your lover cum over and over!

If you need something that can stimulate your clit while in the bath or shower. The Chickie Emojibator is the ideal product for you! This product is made from body-safe silicone and it features a powerful suction power that makes it delightful to use on sensitive areas of the body. It also has a waterproof design for safe play in the shower or bathtub. And it comes with two powerful multi-speed vibrations that provide intense pleasure.

This product will bring your partner closer than ever before. Use it frequently and his mind will be in a constant state of bliss! Get him excited, get him ready and get him coming!

Bondara

Who they are?

Bondara is a great place to start if you’re looking for discreet pleasure products. They have a wide variety of toys and bondage gear, all ready to be delivered straight to your door. Whether you’re looking for something new to try out or a treat to bring back your old favourites, Bondara has got you covered.

This is the most exciting place to shop online for adult toys, whether you are kinky, straight, or somewhere in the middle. Whether you are into the “typical” types of adult toys (dildos, vibrators, etc.) or if you are more interested in the “extreme” (bondage, S&M, etc.), this is the place to shop.

https://www.bondara.co.uk

What do they sell?

Don’t be shy – give in to your wildest fantasies and let go! You won’t regret it. Get lost in pure ecstasy with the hottest selection of adult toys, bondage gear and S&M accessories on the web!

Bondara is an award-winning online retailer of adult toys. They offer a huge variety of different kinds of adult toys for men, women and couples.

This is the place to go for all your erotic needs. They have everything from vibrators and dildos to handcuffs and domination gear. There are also some great deals to be had on naughty lingerie and sexy outfits.

They’ve got all the major brands, plus some really exciting new stuff that is only available here.

What’s great about them?

You like great deals, don’t you? This is a great place to find amazing bargains on adult toys. Bondara has a huge selection of erotic goods at ridiculously low prices. Their regularly scheduled sales make it easy and they have some super hot special offers going on right now that you won’t want to miss.

Give your loved one the gift of total satisfaction with one (or more) of the amazing products available from Bondara.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Bondara makes some of the best looking and most effective “tough” toys I’ve ever seen. Their14 inch Lair Leather Sword Slapper Paddle is a wonderful sword paddle for men and women alike. It’s easy to learn how to use, has an impressive range and striking power, and can be used for any kinky fun. It’s made from top-quality leather and is sure to be a reliable long-term companion.

And, if you like bondage games, why not try Bondara’s Bind And Grind Purple PVC Bondage Tape? This purple self-clinging PVC bondage tape is latex-free and great for sensitive skin. It has a lot of traction and won’t slip off, so it makes a perfect bondage restraint for chastity play or other kinky situations. It comes on 20 metres of tape so you can wrap and rewrap it as many times as you need to get the job done.

Plus, it’s easy to use – just loop it around your partner’s wrists and ankles and pull it tight!

Ann Summers

Who they are?

Ann Summers is the leading sexual lifestyle brand in the world and is a pioneer and global authority in the adult industry. They have been at the forefront of the sexual revolution for 40 years.

They are leaders in everything from high-tech masturbation devices to adult toys for couples, lingerie, fashion, fitness, sex education and BDSM products. They are also the largest retailer of fetish wear in the world.

Their pioneering spirit is alive and well today, with a strong focus on bringing the very best innovative technology, design and marketing to their fans.

https://www.annsummers.com

What do they sell?

Ann Summers is the ultimate one-stop-shop for all your kinky fun! It has everything you need for sizzling, scorching, searing sex. From aphrodisiacs and foreplay enhancers to vibrators, dildos and other must-have items, this is the one-stop-shop for all your sexual needs.

With their wide variety of products and great prices, there’s something for everyone. And best of all, you can always trust Ann Summers. They are proudly sold in various retail outlets all over the world and online.

What’s great about them?

Ann Summers is one of the best-known names in great British sex shops and they have some seriously hot deals all the time! It’s chock-full of high-quality, incredibly fun products at bargain-basement prices!

New ranges push the quality of adult toys in general, with all sorts of new and different vibrators and other great items.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Get yourself one of their original Rampant Rabbits. They’re made of high-quality silicone and are as strong as they are sensuous. Simply slip one inside your lover and direct them to massage your erogenous zones. The intense vibrations will send shivers of delight right throughout your body. And the rhythmic movements of the rabbits against your sensitive areas will have your entire body purring with contentment.

There are so many different options available in Ann Summers, you’re sure to find something that will satisfy your needs. You may also want to explore their awesome range of cock rings, incorporating all their favourite signature orgasm-inducing features.

There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing your lover enjoy a truly earth-shaking orgasm. This vibrating cock ring will keep him harder for longer, so you both can experience those “oh god” moments together.

Make sure your guy gets the best deal possible when you order these awesome toys today!

Kandid

Who they are?

Kandid is a sexual wellness company that wants to give every person the confidence to enjoy great sex. They want to help you experience pleasure and wellness every time you have sex. Their mission is to take the “stigma” out of adult toys for everyone by making them fun, accessible and easy to order.

This adult product company was founded by two guys who want to help the LGBTQIA+ community feel more comfortable with their sexuality. The founders know a lot about what their customers want, and they’re producing top-notch, discreet products at a price that almost anyone can afford. They’re selling quality products like vibrators, lubricants, cock rings and more, all with fun, modern packaging.

https://kandid.com

What do they sell?

Kandid’s product line is extensive and ranges from small, quiet vibrators and nipple clips to larger, more powerful models. All of their products are proudly made in the USA and they are committed to creating a more sexually liberated world for all adults, particularly the LGBTQIA+ community.

The satisfaction of every customer is guaranteed! With hundreds of designs to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a classic rabbit, a shark, a butterfly or a new and innovative design, you won’t be disappointed.

They’ve eliminated the need for single-use disposable products and they stand behind their products with warranties.

What’s great about them?

Kandid is a space for you. Here you can find accurate and varied perspectives that will help you in your pursuit to achieve sexual well-being.

Kandid makes it easy and fun to explore your unique sexual pleasures. Whether you’re gay, straight, bi, transgender or anything in between, you’ll find something to pique your interest at Kandid.

Their product line is 100% discreet and comes in a very unassuming, gender-neutral package. Inside you’ll find everything you need to know to give your recipient the best possible experience.

Kandid’s products are made with only the highest quality materials and are extremely well-engineered for an exceptional experience. Give the gift of amazing sex and pleasure with these products!

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Give your relationship a fresh start with the Kandid Remote Control Love Egg! This is a vibrating love egg that you wear inside your vagina for a more exciting form of foreplay. Switch it on when you’re ready for the main event, and your partner will be able to control the speed and strength of the vibrations from the remote control.

Another great pick is this Kandid rabbit vibrator, designed to stimulate the G-spot and clitoris simultaneously. It has a rippled silicone design that offers an additional level of pleasure. It comes with a USB cable so you can recharge it using the provided power adapter.

This little guy is going to be the perfect ‘bump-in-the-road’ that will add a nice burst of excitement to your sex life.

Bad Dragon

Who they are?

Bad Dragon has a huge selection of dragons and other “fantasy creature” sex products. They have everything from small plugs to huge monster dragons and everything in between. These realistic “creature” products will add a whole new and exciting dimension to your love life.

They’ve designed every product they sell with the quality, performance, and reliability you’d expect. They strive to create unique and innovative products that deliver long-term satisfaction.

Bad Dragon is the only company that offers extensive customization of its adult products. Every single one of their adult toys is available in a choice of firmness or colours plus customizable colour options. Additionally, some models feature a lubricant that shoots out when the product is activated.

Explore the world of Bad Dragon. You won’t be disappointed. With over 50 different products, you are certain to find the exact combination of features that will bring you sheer bliss.

http://bad-dragon.com

What do they sell?

Bad Dragon has every type of product you could ever want for kinky stuff. Whether you’re interested in vibrators, dildos, butt plugs, anal beads, or other items, you’ll find them here.

They’ve created each product with the quality, performance, and reliability you’d expect. And they always stay up-to-date with the latest sex trends, so they are certain to have something that will enhance your love life.

Don’t let anyone tell you that adult toys are only for couples. That’s so last century. Get yourself a Bad Dragon today and enjoy supercharged, non-stop pleasure with your vibrating dragon!

What’s great about them?

If you are a submissive lover who dreams of being dominated by a sexy dragon, then you need the baddest dildo that Bad Dragon can create for you.

Bad Dragon makes all their toys with soft, velvety silicone that stretches and conforms to your body. You can customize the toy’s size and firmness and they even offer a wide selection of colour options.

You may also choose to have your toy with a cum tube which will give you the internal stimulation, climaxing faster. Try using some lube to fill the cum tube and see if that doesn’t get you in the mood.

And, they have the friendliest, most knowledgeable customer service anyone could ask for.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Bad Dragon is pushing the fantasy of owning a dragon dildo right now, don’t they? They have many different types, including ones with a “furry” dragon tail attachment that is designed to be used with a harness.

Dragon dildos come in many different sizes and shapes and are often used by couples who enjoy role-playing as dragons and other mythical creatures. These exaggerated penises are not only incredibly popular among the kinky, but they are also perfect for everyday use.

These are some of the hottest selling products on their website. They’re made to look like a theoretical dragon’s erect penis and have a very unique design.

It doesn’t just look great, it feels amazing too! And, because they’re made of medical-grade silicone, they’re easy to clean and last a very long time.

Simply Pleasure

Who they are?

Simply Pleasure has some of the lowest-priced adult toys available anywhere. They offer a huge selection of adult toys, so whether you are looking for toys for yourself, a partner or both, you can be sure to find something to satisfy your needs.

They stock everything you could need for your dungeon! With over a thousand products for everyone, from small, cute and discreet vibrators to huge, extravagant dildos, Simply Pleasure has everything you need to get your ‘oomph!’

Whether you prefer to shop in a physical store or online, Simply pleasure has what you’re looking for.

https://www.simplypleasure.com

What do they sell?

Whatever your fantasies, Simply Pleasure has the goods to fuel your sex life. With hundreds of different toys and thousands of selections, there’s something sure to delight every part of your and your partner’s body. Whether you are looking for bondage supplies, sexy lingerie, vibrators, lubricants, or sex accessories, they’ve got you covered.

Simply Pleasure offers hundreds of items at the lowest prices anywhere.

What’s great about them?

If you want the best, most up to date info possible on the newest and hottest sexy products in the market. That’s where Simply Pleasure come in!

Their team of expert advisors will help you select the very best products from across the entire range of interests. And since all of this info is presented in an easy-to-read format, you’ll be able to make informed decisions and get exactly what you need without hassle or confusion.

All of their products are shipped discreetly wrapped and in a plain package, so your loved ones won’t know what’s inside until you’re completely ready to give them as gifts. This way, they’ll be totally surprised! And it’ll be a really special gift because you took the time to think about what they would like.

Every customer who buys one of their adult toys gets free postage in the UK for orders over £10, and the package won’t be ruined when their horny mate opens it.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Simply Pleasure’s range of adult toys is unparalleled in quality and choice. Your partner or loved one is sure to be excited by one (or more) of their amazing products.

The LELO and Jimmyjane collections feature some of the most realistic, luxurious and powerful adult toys available. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your partner or yourself, these are the collections you want to explore!

Or, do you want to be in control, or at the very least, you want to make sure your partner is having a great time? Then check out their amazing selection of Fifty Shades of Grey adult toys from the most trusted name in adult product retail.

BuzzPinky

Who they are?

If you’re looking for something new and different to spice up your love life, check out BuzzPinky. They sell the hottest, freshest and most fun adult toys on the market today!

BuzzPinky has everything you need to turn your bedroom into an exciting game board of erotica and fun.

They offer a huge selection of discreetly shipped adult products, at the lowest prices possible. The one-stop shop for all your adult product needs. They stock the most innovative and well-designed products from the top brands in the industry, and they offer an unmatched level of customer service. With fast, free shipping, and no hidden charges, there’s nothing but good stuff here.

Whether you’re looking for something to help you last longer in bed, a new way to experience explosive orgasms, or a fun way to learn new positions and skills, you’ll find it all at BuzzPinky.

https://www.buzzpinky.com

What do they sell?

If you’re looking for a great product with lots of variety, BuzzPinky is the place to go. Their products are fun, clever and super-effective – you won’t find better quality anywhere else.

The BuzzPinky website is a great place to find the latest and the greatest in adult products. From cock rings and butt plugs to vibrators and adult toys for men, this is the website to visit if you want to be in the know. They have an enormous selection of lubricants, bondage kits, dildos, and dongs.

There’s something for everyone at this store. All of the top brands like LELO, Doc J, Fleshlight, Liquid Silk, Sona, Satisfyer, Lovehoney and many more are represented in this large online retail store.

What’s great about them?

The hottest and most innovative adult toys on the market are featured at BuzzPinky.com. This website is updated daily with new and exciting products, and they also feature helpful how-to-buy guides and honest customer reviews.

BuzzPinky offer a friendly, reliable and trusted service with a personal touch! With a team of friendly and helpful people at your service, you can be sure you are always getting the very best service from the UK’s leading adult toy retailer!

BuzzPinky aim to please! Their priority is making sure you are 100% happy with your purchase and they strive to achieve this by offering a no quibbles “30-day guarantee”! If for any reason at all you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, just return it for a full and immediate refund! No questions asked!

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

You need some battery-powered fun, don’t you? These rechargeable Wanachi wands have different levels of vibrating intensity and are rechargeable via USB. They’re perfect for anyone who wants to explore the wonderful world of pleasure and power without the hassle of constantly recharging their toys.

And, whether you’re into bondage, role-playing, or simply looking for something new and different, Buzz Pinky has what you need. And they offer a wide selection of restraints, blindfolds, and outfits that are both functional and extremely sizzling!

BuzzPinky.com has everything you need to make your bedroom adventure the most explosive and satisfying experience of your life.

Prowler

Who they are?

Whether you’re looking for kinky clothes to express your inner freak, or something classy and seductive to wear while you and your lover treat each other to a night out on the town, Prowler is sure to have what you need.

Prowler has a huge selection of gay-friendly products, including dildos, butt plugs, vibrators, fetish gear, lube, and much more! They have every type of gay item you could ever want. From kinky and fun to romantic and serious, they’ve got it all.

You can get Prowler’s legendary in-store service (and satisfaction) now online. No matter where you are in the world, you can now make the most of Prowler’s huge selection and pro shop service.

Your gay lover deserves to have the best. Give them the gift of mind-blowing pleasure with some of the most exotic and hard-to-find gay-toys ever created.

https://www.prowler.co.uk

What do they sell?

If you are into the whole “kinky” thing, Prowler is the place to shop! They carry hundreds of products related to gay BDSM, including bondage equipment, S&M Toys, Whips & Floggers, Restraints & Cuffs, Canes, Sextoys, and much, much more.

Prowler is dedicated to providing men with the best quality gay adult toys at the lowest prices possible. You can find a wide selection of gay movies, gay adult toys, and much more at this site! You’re sure to find something that will turn you on!

This adult gay sex shop has free UK delivery on everything from lube and condoms plus some great brands of underwear and swimwear.

What’s great about them?

It’s easy to get lost in a sea of choices when buying gifts for others. But not anymore, Prowler’s friendly and knowledgeable staff are going to help you navigate through this mess by giving you a handful of ideas that will be easy and fun for everyone on your list.

Prowler also has a reputation for always having something new and exciting to offer. And with their amazing volume, they can offer deep discounts from time to time on big-ticket items.

Everything in Prowler is 100% discreetly packaged and delivered in plain packaging with no indication of what is inside. Orders are processed and shipped within 24-hours and shipping is free.

So go ahead and explore their website and see what they have to offer. You won’t be disappointed!

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Looking for a great flavoured lubricant? Prowler’s six water-based flavoured lubes are great for all your sexy play. They have a pleasant scent, they are non-sticky and will not leave an unpleasant taste. If you are anything like us, you will probably end up with more than your share of boxes of lube.

No matter what your needs, Prowler has the gear for you. Pick up a couple of these water-based lubes to keep in your sex kit.

And, if you think you might be interested in exploring anal sex, Prowler has the perfect kit to give you an amazing (and fool-proof!) place to start.

It includes a small plug, large plug, three sets of silicone beads, two cock rings and a waterproof storage pouch.

TranToys

Who they are?

TranToys is the leading online retailer of unique, hard-to-find and specialty sexual products for men and women… especially transgender folks. At TransToys.com, their goal is to make your shopping experience a pleasant and rewarding one.

Your journey will be much more pleasurable with the help of TranToys’ amazing adult toys! These adult toys will take the mystery out of exploring a new and exciting sexual lifestyle, and allow you to fully immerse yourself in the experience.

They are made for use by people who are curious about exploring transgender or transsexual lifestyles, or who have already begun to explore these lifestyles but want easier and more convenient ways to continue the journey.

TranToys carries a huge selection of transsexual and shemale adult toys. And they’re always adding new products.

The team at TranToys are dedicated to making sure you get more bang for your buck when it comes to pleasuring your transsexual or shemale lover.

https://trantoys.com

What do they sell?

If you are looking for the absolute best selection of transsexual adult toys anywhere on the web, you have found it!

TranToys’ website is bursting at the seams with stuff for the transgendered person. Including all the TS adult toys, shemale sex dolls, transgender clothes, and much, much more!

They have realistic shemale dildos which come in all different sizes, colours and shapes… and each one has a realistic female penis attached to the top! You can use them with or without a partner… and they look so real, you won’t be able to tell the difference!

What’s great about them?

TranToys offer a huge selection of high quality, 100% real transsexual adult toys. Not only that, they have an excellent customer service department, and they are always willing to ship products to you quickly if you need them for a special occasion.

Their website is updated frequently with the most current info on the hottest products available. If you’re looking for the absolute best selection of TS-related products, this is the place to visit.

And when it comes to buying an adult toy online or in a store, it’s always best to go with someone you know and trust. And that’s especially true when it comes to buying from a website like TranToys. They take privacy seriously, and they will not sell, rent or trade your email address with anyone.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Do you like backdoor games? If so, you should check out TranToys’ entire line of kinky ass toys. They have some of the hottest, most creative, and hardest-to-find items in all of adult toy land.

Everything from butt plugs and anal beads to prostate massagers and dildos shaped like butterflies. They also have a great selection of strap-on harnesses, cock cages and other kinky adult toys for the more adventurous.

Or whether you’re into guys or girls, trannies or simply looking for something new, TranToys have just what you need. Realistic, funny, phallic and otherwise outrageous – they have it all!

Your mind will be blown by the huge selection of adult toys at TranToys.

UberKinky

Who they are?

At Uberkinky, they pride themselves on providing their customers with an unparalleled and absolutely unique shopping experience. They don’t just sell kinky adult toys, they offer regular sex-related advice and tips as well.

They are the biggest and the best and we have something for everyone regardless of how wild or how tame your kinkiness may be.

The company has been in the business of creating innovative and quality BDSM products for over 30 years.

UberKinky has an excellent reputation for both quality and customer service. Its mission is to provide educational information about BDSM to the general public and to continue to create products of the very highest quality.

Most of all the uberkinky.com website is packed with info. Whether you’re looking for something new to try out or you just want to brush up on some of the basics, it’s all there.

https://www.uberkinky.com

What do they sell?

If you are looking for a great place to shop for kinky adult toys, you have found it! Whether you’re into role play, bondage or just want to add a bit of fun to your foreplay, you’ll find it all at uberkinky.com. You’ll find an amazing variety of BDSM and fetish products. They have a huge selection of restraints, whips, paddles, cages, gags, ticklers and other sexy stuff to help you take your S&M/fetish relationship to the next level!

They have some of the best-reviewed items on the entire web and they always ensure that your full package arrives quickly and discreetly!

What’s great about them?

Everything you could ever want to know about the world of kinky sex is here.

These guys have been in the business of fulfilling kinky sexual needs for over three decades and they know their stuff. And they are dedicated to ensuring that their customers are satisfied. With a wide variety of adult kinky toys, there’s sure to be something here that will titillate your perverted taste buds.

Their discreet shipping and no-pressure, the no-questions-asked approach makes it easy to explore this kind of fun too.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Whether you’re into BDSM or not, this cane, the Kink Industries Intense Impact Cane, will look great in your collection.

It is lightweight and made from synthetic materials that provide a very unique and smooth feeling. This unique material also makes it extremely durable. This makes it perfect for anyone who is looking for a versatile and strong cane.

The Kink Industries Intense Impact Cane is an entry-level cane, which means it offers less intense impacts than other canes (such as the Whiplash or the Katana) and is also much easier to control and use.

And, if you’ve tried the basic nipple clamp and found it wasn’t strong enough to give you the “pleasure by the pound” you were looking for. You need the UberKinky nipple clamps! They’re going to turn up the heat under your nipple and cause it to swell up, which in turn will put intense pressure on the clamp and hold it there much longer!

Harmony London

Who they are?

Harmony is one of the largest online sex shops and they offer everything from bondage toys, to expert advice on using the ones you already have, to the latest vibrators. Harmony has just what you need! You’ll also find a wide range of lubricants, massage oils and more.

Adults (even those living outside of London) can now shop for luxurious adult products with the same open-mindedness and commitment to providing excellent customer service they provide on the shop floor at Harmony. Anyone can now shop for the luxury, intimacy and adult products they need at a fair price.

https://www.harmonystore.co.uk

What do they sell?

Harmony is a great place to shop no matter what you’re looking for. Their products are varied and their selection is massive. They offer a huge variety of items to help you have better orgasms!

You can find everything you need at Harmony: Adult Toys, Bedroom Essentials, Gifts, Lingerie and BDSM Gear. Whatever your pleasure, they’ve got it!

So, whether you want to unwind with a quality vibrator or learn how to improve your relationship with your partner, they’ve got you covered!

What’s great about them?

With a wide variety of products —including dildos, vibrators, cock rings, anal beads and more—and a knowledgeable and friendly staff, it’s easy to see why everyone who visits this website ends up buying something.

Harmony is here to satisfy your sexual needs! With a wide selection of quality adult products and fast, friendly and free shipping, Harmony is sure to have something that will spice up your life. It’s easy to see why everyone who visits this website ends up buying something.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Vibrators are great for women and men, young and old, and can be used for solo play, or as part of a relationship. There are many different types of vibrators to suit every need and desire.

These toys can help you achieve stronger orgasms, and bring you and your lover incredible new levels of pleasure. If you’re looking for a brand new vibrator that will provide hours of satisfying fun, then a vibe from Harmony is the perfect choice for you.

Or, you can browse through Harmony’s Male adult toys category. This is the place to go if you’re looking for something stylish, functional and innovative pleasure toy for him.

These adult toys were designed with men in mind – and specifically, with gay men in mind. There’s something for every type of male: some vibrators that stimulate the clitoris; anal toys for those who like to be plugged anally; dildos of all shapes and sizes; and an array of penile enhancers.

WOMANIZER™

Who they are?

The story of Womanizer is truly a remarkable one. Their first WOMANIZER™ has been invented, designed and manufactured in Bavaria by a couple, who started from scratch with nothing but a dream. After years of hard work, they succeeded in becoming one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sexual pleasure products.

The world’s first WOMANIZER™ was launched in 2014. It is a non-intrusive, ultra-thin, wearable, rechargeable and waterproof vibrator that delivers intense orgasms! It is a breakthrough in vibrator technology and has been featured in several news stories and articles.

Womanizer’s online store are selling their amazing love and sex products at an affordable price. All orders are shipped to over 60 countries within 24-hours and include free tracking. The products for sale include candles, massage oils, body lotions, lubricants, adult toys, and much more.

https://www.womanizer.com

What do they sell?

Womanizer is the number one source for women-focused adult toys. Their mission is to provide women with products that give them more pleasure than their male counterparts have ever dreamed possible.

Their line of adult toys is designed to help women achieve self-pleasure faster and more intensely than ever before.

The Womanizer collection offers something for every type of woman – from the highly sensitive to the most experienced. There are both vibrators and massagers to choose from. These are the top-of-the-line, most powerful adult toys available for women who like to have extremely intense, autonomous orgasms.

All the products have multiple speeds and patterns. They are ergonomically designed with lots of small nubs and other textures for maximum sensation.

This is the perfect gift for any woman. It’s easy to use, gives great sensations and has extremely long battery life. Give the gift of pleasure with their amazing Womanizer vibes!

What’s great about them?

These amazing “toys for women” use the most advanced technology available to stimulate the clitoris with soft waves of air. They also feature a design that makes them easy to clean and a non-porous material, which makes them safe for play in the shower or bath.

Also, the team behind Womanizer believes that talking openly about masturbation is the best way to help people explore their sexuality with less fear and more confidence. They promote this message on their blog, in books and in seminars, and through the work, they do with the media and their partners.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

The Premium massager is the Flagship model of the Womanizer line of Autopilot pleasure stimulators. It gives you full control over the pleasure with 12 different intensities, and lets you enjoy the “magic” anytime, anywhere with no mess, no fuss, and no preparation.

This is the top of the line stimulator. It gives you the best of both worlds – a great clitoral massage and an even better orgasm!

Then, there’s Womanizer Liberty! Celebrate self-love in the best way you know-how! This product will put your smile (and your lover’s) on display wherever you go!

It has a sleek, travel-friendly design that allows it to be used almost anywhere and it gives you intense, contact-free clitoral stimulation.

Hot Octopuss

Who they are?

The masterminds behind Hot Octopuss have created some of the most unique, boundary-pushing adult toys the world has ever seen.

They have been working tirelessly to create mind-blowing, body-pleasing products that will be a “game-changer” in the world of adult toys. Its mission is to make the most extraordinary, multi-functional products possible.

The guys in Hot Octopuss are on a mission to bring new life to the adult toy industry. Their product line includes vibrators, butt plugs, BDSM accessories, and anything else your hearts desire.

Whether you’re brand new to the world of pleasure toys or you’re just looking for something new to try, Hot Octopuss has something for everyone. With such a wide variety of products, you’ll be certain to find something you love!

https://www.hotoctopuss.com

What do they sell?

The Hot Octopuss line is created with every body type in mind. They have something for everyone – no matter what your gender, age, or preferences. Whether you have a petite frame, curvy figure, a muscular build, a slender one or any other body shape or size, there is a Hot Octopuss adult toy that’s perfect for you.

The Hot Octopuss range of products is designed to fire up your sex life. It includes the amazing KURVE, the supercharged Guybrator™ the totally unexpected Pulse Duo Lux, and much more.

Their line of products also includes everything from cuffs and collars to nipple clamps and more. The wide variety of toys makes it easy to find something that will help you achieve your personal best.

What’s great about them?

A Hot Octopuss adult toy is a safe and discrete way to explore your sexuality and give yourself the gift of pleasure.

Their line of products is designed to enhance foreplay, intercourse, and the experience of both partners. All their products are made with high-grade materials, are easy to use, and come in a wide variety of enticing colours and patterns.

Their products come with an iron-clad money-back guarantee and a 30-day no questions asked return policy.

The Hot Octopuss website is indeed a smorgasbord of goodies.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Hot Octopuss has many award-winning products. The famous Hot Octopuss’ Guybrators use oscillations to create a frictionless surface that gets your heat transfer increasing exponentially. The result? You get the hottest possible surface-to-skin contact with the least amount of effort.

This is the most advanced type of adult toy ever created. It features a patented technology that literally creates a “spinning air current” that surrounds your genitals. It’s like having a hot, wet, velvet sleeve wrapped around your member that pumps up the heat. The Guybrators will give you an intense orgasm in record time – no matter how long or short you have been together.

These two models are our favourites among the bunch. The Pulse Solo Essential is the basic model, but with an upgraded look. The Pulse Duo has two motors in one unit which should provide stronger vibrations.

These guys do deliver on the promise of strong vibrations! They’re super slim and come in a range of different sizes to accommodate both solo and couple use.

MyPleasure

Who they are?

Get the gift of pleasure with all the best sex products from MyPleasure. They have everything from exciting sex swings and bondage gear to vibrating dildos and the hottest lingerie and costumes! Create your own erotic adventure with the help of some of the world’s best-selling and award-winning erotic toys!

It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a product for yourself or someone else. You will always receive superior customer service from MyPleasure. They are extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of the products and their website posts monthly reviews about different adult toys.

If you are looking for a high-quality, discrete and safe place to shop for your adult toys, then MyPleasure is the website for you.

https://mypleasure.com

What do they sell?

Whether you’re looking for a new adult toy for yourself or your lover, MyPleasure has a wide variety of products that are sure to satisfy you.

The sex shop carries a huge selection of the highest quality vibrators and other adult toys for men and women. From realistic dildos to remote-controlled vibrators, there is something here to suit every need and desire.

They carry everything from the very realistic to the utterly outrageous. If you can think of it, they sell it!

What’s great about them?

Whether you are a beginner or an advanced user, the staff at MyPleasure will make sure that you get the best product for your needs. Their priority is providing superior customer service with a personal touch that is simply not found in any other store.

You can also get amazing deals on adult toys from MyPleasure.com. They offer some of the best prices anywhere on everything from vibrators, to strap-ons, to anal beads, to cock rings… and much, much more!

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

The GOLIATE myPleasure Plus Vibrator is the best G-spot vibrator we’ve ever tried! This little beauty can be used on its own or with a partner. Just be sure to give each other “The Look” so you both know how serious things are getting!

It has an ultra-sophisticated design, which is why it’s one of our favourites. This pleasure gem has all the right stuff – a dual-speed control, a super-powerful motor, and a self-heating function that makes this vibrator especially good for travel. It’s also got an ultra-sophisticated design that will appeal to the more discerning (and more adventurous) user.

MyPleasure.com also has hundreds of deals on cheap, fun and sexy gifts! You can’t go wrong with a great adult toy especially on their Gifts under $25 category. You can browse their amazing selection and you’ll find something to please every taste and budget. This is the best place on the web to find cheap, fun and sexy gifts for friends, relatives, co-workers, neighbours, lovers, yourself… and everyone else on your shopping list!

Bellesa Boutique

Who they are?

At Bellesa Boutique, they believe that every person deserves an orgasm. That’s why they make all their products in a way that makes them as easy to use as possible. No matter how long you have been with your current partner, or how much experience you have with other adult toys, they can guarantee that you will enjoy using one of their pleasure products.

They only sell high quality, affordably-priced products.

Their adult products were created with first-time users in mind. They are all made from premium quality silicone and are waterproof and USB rechargeable. No need to worry about running out of power during those marathon sessions. Good orgasms are a lifestyle.

Having an enjoyable sexual experience is your right. Let the Bellesa line help you get there!

https://www.bboutique.co

What do they sell?

Your sexual pleasure should be something you enjoy, not something you have to work at. If you’re tired of the same old boring routine, try some new stuff and see what fits into your pleasure zone!

You will find a broad selection of vibrators, dildos, anal toys, couple adult toys, masturbators, cock rings, lubes, cleansers and much more at Bellesa.

With all the different choices available, it can be hard to find exactly what you are looking for. That’s why Bellesa has done the work for you! All you have to do is check their website and order!

What’s great about them?

Whether you are looking for a simple, easy-to-use product or a high-tech, multi-function vibrator, Bellesa Boutique have something for you! They also offer substantial discounts on various adult toys and warranties.

They have thousands of satisfied customers who rave about the quality of the products and the superior customer service they receive.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

At Bellesa Boutique, I recommend their range of suction toys. This is the perfect product for any lover of the erotic who wants more intense, longer-lasting orgasms. It’s also great for anyone new to the world of adult toys who needs some discreet education and easy-to-use tools.

You can use the included magnetic charging cable to recharge the battery in the vibe using any computer or USB port. It’s perfect for travel and storage.

The only thing better than having a great relationship is having a great sex life! And now that you can have an amazing suction toy, your relationship is about to take a giant leap forward!

Another promising product on Bellesa Boutique’s list is the A-Play anal vibe. With 10 different patterns of vibration, you’ll be able to choose the one that best stimulates your pleasure centre.

This amazing product comes with a handy, waterproof wireless remote control. It’s easy to use and can be used with other adult toys for more adventurous solo play.

Please NYC

Who they are?

Are you looking for a great place to explore your kinky side? At “Please”, they believe it is essential to provide education and accurate information about human sexuality. They strive to promote honesty, integrity, and positive change in the community.

If you are interested in having some fun with your partner or alone, this is the place to go. You will find a huge selection of products and services that will enhance your sexual experience.

And if you are looking for a sex shop that understands and respects your needs as an individual, this is also the perfect spot. They present information in an easy-to-read, straightforward manner. They don’t judge, they celebrate diversity, individuality and natural differences in all of us.

https://www.pleasenyc.com

What do they sell?

Please NYC has everything you need to make your love life hot and steamy! They offer a full range of luxury sex products, including premium lubricants.

Or whether you’re looking for a new book to read, videos to watch, fantasies to try out, or just need a little nudge in the right direction, Please has got you covered.

This is a sex shop for grown-ups with an emphasis on luxury. It’s for people who want to explore their sexuality but are unwilling or unable to visit a traditional porn store.

The products are high-quality and the store itself has a Zen-like feel to it.

What’s great about them?

This shop is a great way to learn about the ever-changing sexual landscape, while at the same time, enjoying some of the best products the world has to offer.

Everything they have is of high quality. Their prices are fair. And they have things I had no idea I wanted until I saw them in person.

This is the best place to shop for adult toys if you are looking for something specific or just want to explore your options.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

This wonderful little device I got from the Please shop is one of the best selling vibrators in history. The Hitachi Magic Wand is so simple to use, even I can figure it out after only a few uses. Get one for yourself and see if you can’t get your husband or wife into some hot action!

I also found a wonderful little vibrator here at Please. It’s so small and easy to carry around, and it has multiple speeds and patterns. It’s got a real sleek design too!

JimmyJane

Who they are?

JimmyJane has some fun new ideas to help you boost your sex drive and achieve an edge when playing with your lover. Whether you’re looking for something to spice up foreplay or something to use during actual intercourse, these products will not only increase your pleasure but also, give you a decided advantage over your partner.

The JimmyJane line of adult toys are designed by some of the most experienced and highly skilled people in the business, so you can rest assured that every product they create will work like crazy to bring you amazing, prolonged ecstasy!

JimmyJane is the ultimate resource for erotic pleasure. You can pick up all sorts of goodies from their website – like massage candles, body oils, massage lotions, vibrators, etc. Either way, you can be sure to leave with something amazing and very valuable!

Whether you’re into kinky role play, vanilla sex, or something else entirely, you’ll find it all here.

http://www.jimmyjane.com

What do they sell?

Whether you’re looking for a simple product to help you relax or something more intense to jumpstart your sex life, JimmyJane has exactly what you need.

JimmyJane does make some of the most luxurious and fun adult toys around. And they have such a huge variety of products that there’s something for everyone. They got an exquisite line of toys for couples, men and women adult toys too.

From massage candles to their award-winning vibrators and more, you’ll find it all under one roof. This means more fun and, a faster path to ecstasy!

What’s great about them?

JimmyJane products are built with a no-nonsense focus on function. But that doesn’t mean they can’t also be stylish and offer exceptional customer service, too.

They’ve got great prices, fast shipping, and… they always respond to emails and phone calls in a prompt and friendly manner.

When JimmyJane says they ship in a “clean, clinical box”, they mean it. It’s not marketing hyperbole. They do everything possible to make sure your package arrives in mint condition.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

You like vibrations, don’t you? The Jimmy Jane Form 2 is a very powerful, waterproof, and cute vibrator that is USB rechargeable! It has multiple speeds and several different patterns! This little gem will take you on a vibrating journey that will leave you breathless.

And, if you want a very different kind of vibe, but one that will still give you hours and hours of extremely satisfying fun, you may want the Jimmyjane Focus Sonic Rechargeable Pinpoint Vibrator. It offers intensely pleasurable stimulation. It features distinct speeds and patterns and comes with a handy charging case and an excellent instruction manual.

Je Joue

Who they are?

Je Joue is a leader in the field of adult products with a stunning selection of high-quality adult toys for men and women. They sell everything you could ever want or need to satisfy your sensual desires. From the most luxurious lubricants and the highest quality adult toys to the hottest lingerie and seductive clothing. Not to mention an amazing selection of kinky novelty items and accessories!

This adult toy shop is encouraging people to explore their bodies and indulge in feelings of ecstasy. Through beautiful design, education, and the finest quality materials, they’ve taken adult toys out of the shadows of a dark, shady alley and into the mainstream.

If you’re looking for the best and most innovative adult toys, this is the place to go! Their products are designed with beauty, function and elegance, and are made with the very finest quality materials.

http://jejoue.com

What do they sell?

At Je Joue, you can pick out something that will make you feel sexy and wonderful. It could be a sensual massage, a new adult toy, a delightful sexy dress, or maybe just some time off to rejuvenate and refresh your entire being.

This company makes some of the best luxury vibrators, G-spot vibrators, cock rings and sex balls on the market. You’ll find them in sex shops and online at select retailers like Amazon.

Luxury adult toys are often expensive, but they are made with extremely high-quality materials and they have a much longer lifespan than cheaper models. Je Joue is a brand you can trust.

What’s great about them?

With its unique products and sexy, sassy sales staff, Je Joue sex shop will make you feel very welcome and unashamed to enjoy the wonderful world of solo playtime.

Je Joue is the only brand I trust to give me the real thing… the VERY BEST. Their information booklet explains the ins and outs of their adult toys like you wouldn’t believe.

This online store is a great place to go for discreet, clean and honest advice on sex-related matters too!

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

You want something discreet, easy to use, comfortable to wear and feels great when you are finished using it. Ooh By Je Joue offers just what you need!

Ooh By Je Joue is a unique product allowing you to purchase an adult toy and not have to worry about whether it will work with your other toys or your partner’s toys. They offer five ready-made kits, but you can also mix and match from their vast selection of products.

This is a must-have for every woman who appreciates quality, classically designed vibrators. This is the most advanced, most intense, most focused, and most buzzy vibrator on the market today. It’s so incredibly intense, many have reported multiple orgasms from just one use!

Then, there’s the Je Joue MiMi clitoral vibrator. It looks and feels luxurious, but it’s so simple and clean that it will look great in any bedroom in the world. The vibrations are also surprisingly deep and rumbly, and the shape allows for effortless use even for the most inexperienced of partners.

FUN FACTORY

Who they are?

FUN FACTORY makes toys that stimulate, educate and empower—all with a wink and a nod toward true adult fun. Their toys are elegant, witty, and feature a variety of material choices (including real leather).

These are some of the best sustainable adult toys on the market. Their manufacturing facility in Germany uses energy-saving methods. Their adult toys are made with high-quality, body-safe materials and they come in a variety of sizes and speeds.

This company makes toys designed to bring out the “animal” in every adult (regardless of gender) and to help them achieve intense, fun-filled orgasms! All of the toys are safe for all ages and all sex partners.

http://www.funfactory.de

What do they sell?

At FUN FACTORY, they sell so many adult toys it would take you a lifetime to try them all! They offer such a huge variety of products it will change up your sex life for the better.

They have dildos, butt plugs, vibrators, male products, couples toys, kinky stuff, sex accessories, and so much more! If it exists, they probably have it.

At FUN FACTORY, they have hundreds of items on pre-order. And they update their catalogue often with new items.

What’s great about them?

This is the place to go for reliable, honest and fun adult toys and accessories! They have something for everyone, whether you are looking for a simple vibrator, a sex-toy-guru to help you learn new things, or a more advanced product that will blow your mind… and your partner’s mind, too!

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Your search for the perfect toy ends here. Fun Factory Volta will take your breath away! You can use it on the clitoris or the G-spot, or you can use it as foreplay for your man.

This adult toy features different “petals” that will tease and excite as they move back and forth against your skin. With just the right amount of pressure, the petals will heighten the experience for both of you!

This little beauty will put the fire back in your marriage! You’ll be burning up the sheets in no time.

The Fun Factory Manta is the best adult toy for men who want to experience stronger, longer-lasting orgasms!

This is a vibrating 3-in-1 adult toy for men. It can be used (with lube) to stimulate the penis during oral sex, or while using it solo or with a partner. It also makes an awesome addition to your sex life!

Fleshlight

Who they are?

Fleshlights are awesome.

A must-have for any guy who enjoys using adult toys. Many people use the brand name “Fleshlight” to refer to just about any adult toy made for guys, and there’s a reason for that.

This is the perfect “gateway” product for men who are curious about using an adult toy but don’t want to break the bank. It’s an easy way to experience the amazing sensations of a more expensive product.

Fleshlight has been producing world-class masturbation products for over two decades. It is the hottest selling brand of male masturbation devices in the world.

Guys seem to love the way it feels when they use it, and many of them swear by it as the best (and only) tool they need to become massively successful in achieving maximum pleasure.

http://fleshlight.com

What do they sell?

Fleshlights come in many shapes and sizes and the best ones feature multiple rotating “ribs” that create an undulating sensation as they twist and pull against your erogenous zones. This is where the magic happens.

These fleshlights have been scientifically engineered to provide the most realistic sexual experience possible. Realistic in both look and feel!

Fleshlight’s realistic, premium quality products are made with 100% medical-grade silicone and they’re available in a wide variety of sexy designs. These products are perfect for anyone looking for an exciting new erogenous experience!

What’s great about them?

At Fleshlight, they are constantly coming up with new and exciting ways to help customers have a better and more pleasurable experience. Whether it’s creating new and different product designs, introducing new and better manufacturing processes, or even developing new and more effective marketing campaigns, their goal is simple: they want to make every customer 100% satisfied.

All of their original Fleshlights are 100% made from the highest quality, super sensitive, medical-grade silicone available anywhere and it comes with a triple velvety coating for maximum pleasure. Each features an extremely realistic (yet still functional) women’s vagina that feels like a real woman’s vagina! Their products are medically approved and can be used as a safer alternative for those seeking an intense climax.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

The Fleshlight Quickshot is a unique sex product that shoots out real-life stuff! Made by the same people who bring you the legendary Fleshlight, the Quickshot is the only adult toy on the market that shoots actual (and super-strong) erections out of the other end of the device!

The Quickshots are designed with an extremely realistic and pleasurable “feel” to them. The ejaculation control sleeve is made from a soft, slick material that is easy to slip on and off, while the shaft is curved to naturally guide your erection into the perfect position for maximum stimulation and a great ejaculation.

If you like novelty, this is for you. But, it also provides an amazing experience. Get one for yourself, or as a gift for someone who has everything!

But, if you are always travelling by air and need a smaller, more compact adult toy, then the Fleshlight Flight is your perfect “go-anywhere” adult toy.

With its sleek design and incredible power, this little guy will make your most intimate fantasies come alive! Finally, there’s a Fleshlight that fits in the palm of your hand – not to mention your carry-on luggage!

Doc Johnson

Who they are?

Doc Johnson has been crafting adult products for over four decades. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and value have made them a leader in the industry. They make some of the most popular and well-loved products in the world and their attention to detail is unsurpassed

Doc Johnson offers some of the best value on the market and their products are of the highest quality. They know exactly what every person want and they give it to them with an overwhelming passion and enthusiasm that is truly humbling.

Doc Johnson makes some of the most realistic and powerful adult toys on the market, and they are also known for their sexy, stylish and easy-to-carry designed adult toy. These things combined make Doc Johnson’s pleasure toys perfect for any type of couple, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation!

When you purchase a Doc Johnson product, you are assured of getting a great toy!

http://www.docjohnson.com

What do they sell?

Doc Johnson offers an incredible selection of products, and they’ve made it easy for you to find the ones you want. This is the place to come for all your adult toy needs! They carry everything from the classics like the Rabbit to the more daring items.

Doc Johnson has created a range of adult toys that are safe and pleasurable for everyone, no matter what your level of experience. These also include a variety of different stimulators, as well as a comprehensive selection of lubricants and massage oils.

They have created some truly innovative and earth-shaking products. Their line of silicone adult toys is among the most comprehensive, and they are always coming out with new and improved versions of existing products. There’s something for everyone.

What’s great about them?

Doc Johnson is a brand that is known for creating high-quality, long-lasting products. They’re one of the very few manufacturers that openly share information and educational resources with their customers. Their website is a treasure trove of helpful and interesting stuff.

They are one of the most trusted and well-known names in the adult toy industry, and they are always looking for new ways to please their customers.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Doc Johnson makes some of the best penis enlargement products in the world, and the OptiMALE PPA Extender is no exception. It features a soft and stretchy material for maximum comfort and a textured surface for increased sensation. The firm tip provides a great deal of control during insertion.

But, if you like having a little more fun, try the Doc Johnson Ultimate Stud Enhancer. It has all the same great features as the Original, plus an extra-long, super-stimulating ribbed internal chamber for added sensation, and studs all over the outside for an “electrical” thrill.

The Ultimate Stud is a great addition to any man’s sex life! Give one as a gift to your loved one, or order one for yourself – you won’t be disappointed!

Tantus

Who they are?

Now is the time to get the best! With so many excellent products flooding the market today, it can be difficult to know where to start. That’s where Tantus come in!

Their job is to curate an array of the most exceptional adult products from around the globe and offer them to you at a significant discount… allowing you the chance to try something new without breaking the bank!

Tantus Inc. uses the best materials available, and they are a large company with deep pockets and a sincere commitment to producing safe and great-performing adult silicone products.

The pleasure items they produce are excellent and the support they offer is invaluable.

Their products are created with the same passion and integrity, designing every product to enhance your love life.

https://www.tantusinc.com

What do they sell?

If you’ve never purchased anything from Tantus, now is the time to start. They have a huge variety of adult toys at extremely low prices. Plus, you can feel safe knowing all their products are guaranteed to last a lifetime.

Their line of products includes everything from vibrators and dildos to butt-plugs and strap-on harness kits. What’s more, every single product in their catalogue is proudly made in the USA.

Tantus has everything you need to give your routine sex an EDGE indeed!

What’s great about them?

Tantus is the world’s leading innovator in body-safe silicone adult toys. The company is passionate about producing the best possible products, and they go to great lengths to ensure their toys are fun, safe, clean, and satisfying for everyone who owns one.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

If you’ve been thinking about trying anal sex, the Tantus Neo is the perfect starter plug for you! It’s easy to use, feels amazing in your ass, and comes in a range of gorgeous colours to choose from. It has a super-smooth, ergonomic shaft and a flared base to keep it in place for a comfortable and sure hold. The Tantus Neo is easy to clean and comes with a deluxe storage bag.

If you want an adult toy for life! Then the Tantus dildo will never let you down. This adult toy is designed to give you an extremely intense, super-satisfying climax. The firmness and size of this product are perfect for anyone who needs something incredibly big and challenging to stimulate them. This product will certainly take your orgasm to a whole new level!

Nasty Gal

Who they are?

Nasty Gal has just what you need to fire up your pleasure centre. From dildos to vibrators, rabbit ears to remote control bullets, these are the kinky toys guaranteed to make you both smile.

With these kinky toys at Nasty Gal, you can be able to satisfy yourself and your lover! No matter how long you’ve been together, no matter what your relationship status is, these adult toys are sure to bring a smile to your face and a flicker of passion to your fire.

You deserve to own the most sizzling adult toys and vibrators around! And these bad boys are made by some of the best designers in the world, so they’re going to look great on your bedside table, your desk at work, or in that special hiding place you’ve discovered in your closet.

https://www.nastygal.com

What do they sell?

Nasty Gal has an amazing selection of adult toys and vibrators. From bullet vibes and rabbit vibrators to dildo shapes and sizes, there’s something for everyone. These products are specially designed to satisfy, with shapes, prints and metallic finishes that are guaranteed to turn up the heat in your love life.

And because Nasty Gal believes pleasure is a two-way thing, they’re also including partner sets and lubricant, so you and your lover can enjoy these goodies together.

What’s great about them?

We know that sometimes, a couple wants to try something new without telling their partner or having their partner find out about it. With Nasty Gal’soption for discreet billing, it is 100% discreet. Your payment details will not be visible to your partner, and they won’t even know that you have ordered something. Plus, if anything goes wrong, their staff will work with you to make sure that your partner never knows about your purchase.

Nasty Gal offers discreet packaging too for your adult toys and accessories. And if you ever need to return an item, their hassle-free 30-day returns policy means you can do it with no questions asked.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

There are lots of reasons why someone might want a vibrator, but no matter what your reason is for needing a vibrator, Nasty Gal has something for you. Pleasure Egg and Remote got some serious functionality!

This little vibrator features an easy-to-use remote control and it’s waterproof. Also, this is a really cute (and discreet) little vibe that can be used as a clitoral stimulator. The price can’t be beaten and it comes in an array of fun colours.

Or you may want Nasty Gal’s rabbit and vibrator set. This is the ultimate kit for an independent woman with a fiery personality. It comes with everything you need to satisfy the many different layers of your personality. This combo pack has everything you need for a night you will never forget!

SeriouslySensual

Who they are?

SeriouslySensual carries all the must-have items you need to take your sex life to the next level. Check out their huge selection of adult toys, lingerie, lubricants, scented candles and more…all at bargain-basement prices.

SeriousSensual’s toys will have you cumming back for more with their wide variety of styles, shapes and sizes. Find something that excites you and give it a shot!

https://www.seriouslysensual.co.uk

What do they sell?

Whether you’re looking for something special for your lover, a sexy gift for a friend, or the perfect thing to help you concentrate on work, SeriouslySensual has what you’re looking for.

This luxury adult retailer stocks a wide variety of adult toys for men and women. Whether you’re looking for something to stimulate your genitals or just for some lighthearted entertainment, you’ll find what you need here.

At SeriouslySensual, they have a huge variety of vibrators, whips, blindfolds, handcuffs or even butt plugs. We sell everything you need to make it happen. Their products also include massage oils, scented candles, sexy lingerie, aphrodisiacs and much more!

SeriouslySensual has the hottest stuff money can buy.

What’s great about them?

Sex is great, but so is intimacy. Give yourself and your lover a treat by shopping for sexy lingerie and pleasure toys from SeriouslySensual. It’s super discreet and delivered directly to your door.

They also offer free delivery for orders over 40 GBP.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

The variety of male adult toys at SeriouslySensual is truly amazing. You’ll find everything from the basic and traditional to the most daring and inventive designs. There are butt plugs, penis pumps, strokers, vibrators, dildos, and a bunch of other stuff you won’t find anywhere else!

SeriouslySensual also carries a huge selection of products designed specifically for women. Whether you are looking for something for solo use or something to use with your partner, you will find it in their online shop. You can choose from a range of different stimulation options such as a vibrator that pulses, one that is controlled by your lover, or one that targets multiple erogenous zones at once.

It’s never too late to start exploring your sexuality, and these new and innovative designs will give you a leg up on having the best sex of your life!

Vibratex

Who they are?

Vibratex has been creating some of the most sophisticated, powerful, and deliciously designed pleasure products available for decades. Whether you’re looking for a new twist on an old favourite, or something different, you’re sure to find it at Vibratex!

Vibratex is a premier importer and distributor of high-end adult toys including the legendary “Wand”. For over 15 years they have been the sole importer into North America of the original sex-toy masterpiece, the “Wand”.

http://www.vibratex.com

What do they sell?

Vibratex has a wide variety of sensuously satisfying products that will add zest to your life. It is one of the world’s largest suppliers of rabbit vibrators and other erotica, offering a huge selection of over a thousand items. And with their low price guarantee, you will certainly be delighted with your purchase.

Vibratex has something for everyone, whether you’re into straight-up rabbits, the magic wands, or you want to try out some more unusual items.

What’s great about them?

Vibratex has everything you could want in an adult toy… and more! And best of all… they are passionate about customer service! If you have any questions, their friendly staff is always willing to help.

All Vibratex products come with a no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. There are no tricks, no gimmicks, no catches.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Vibratex is a leader in the field of male pleasure products and their Black Pearl is one of the best products available today.

Vibratex’s Black Pearl is designed to be used by men as an aid to help them achieve an erection during sexual activity and it also acts as a vibrator for men when used alone at any time.

It’s made from a medical-grade, hypoallergenic material which feels great against your skin and won’t cause a rash or an allergic reaction. The vibrations are powerful and easy to control. The Pearl also comes with a handy carrying case so you can take it with you wherever you go.

And, for girls, Vibratex offers the Vibratex Mystic Wand. It can be used as a powerful tool to achieve mind-numbing orgasms, but it can also be used to heighten your senses with a less intense buzz.

You want a great adult toy that’s easy to take with you anywhere you go, and this is the perfect product for you! It has different vibration patterns. This is a MUST-HAVE for all power princesses out there.

Tenga

Who they are?

Tenga are the perfect brand for anyone looking for something new to spice up their sex life! They have created a new range of products that are stylish, innovative and funny. Their products are perfect for anyone who wants to experiment with a kink in the bedroom!

Tenga products are designed to bring intense, powerful orgasms to every person who owns them. With an eye on detail, Tenga has engineered its products to maximize your pleasure and give you rock-hard erections.

These are the kinds of products you want to keep close at hand when you’re having solo or partner fun.

http://tenga.co.uk

What do they sell?

The Tenga range of products is extensive and includes everything from award-winning masturbators, to clitoral vibrators. Whatever your pleasure, Tenga has a product for you!

Luxury is not just about money; it’s also about quality. Tenga vibrators are made with high-quality materials and offer intense, satisfying orgasms. The vibrators have an elegant design, making them a great addition to any adult toy collection.

Tenga is one of the world’s best-known brands of male sexual stimulators. They make several kinds of reusable and disposable masturbator cups.

Tenga also makes an enormous variety of products, including lubricants, massage oils, warming gels, and more. The “warmers” are especially popular too!

What’s great about them?

Tenga is a beautifully packaged collection of fine quality plush toys that stimulate the imagination and arouse the senses. The products and their packaging are designed to appeal to everyone who wants to give their partner better orgasms.

If you’re anything like me, you LOVE the idea of being able to use the same adult toy on yourself repeatedly without any “performance issues.” This product can help you with that and more.

These Tenga reusable masturbator cups are made with a special material that kills off bad bacteria. This means you can use them over and over again with no worries about unsightly or uncomfortable odours.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

If you’re looking for a product that will take your experience to another level, you need this Tenga Egg adult toy!

This is a fun, realistic hand-job toy that feels great for both the giver and receiver. It comes with a little container of lubricant to make sure you don’t have to stop foreplay to get more.

And, if you want a sleeve that will make your guy (or you) flip out, then get the Tenga Flip Hole. This is the most intensely textured sleeve that Tenga has offer. It provides fairly intense, and always deliverable, sensations.

Romantic Depot

Who they are?

Romantic Depot’s website is overflowing with amazing products for women and men of all ages. They’ve got an incredible selection of sexy lingerie, dildos, vibrators, and other naughty goodies.

They have something for everyone, no matter what your relationship status is. And, they are adding new products nearly every day!

Their inventory is changing constantly, so you’ll never be stuck without something great to give as a romantic or sexy gift.

Plus, they offer very competitive pricing, awesome coupons, and a completely discreet and personalized shopping experience.

http://romanticdepot.com

What do they sell?

No matter what you’re looking for, Romantic Depot probably has it. They strive to offer every major brand and a wide selection of unique, specialty items.

Romantic Depot has everything you need! From high heels to love dolls, from kama sutra to Fifty Shades of Grey, from vibrators to butt Plugs, from gag gifts to bondage toys, this is the one-stop online store for all your kinky sex needs!

What’s great about them?

Romantic Depot has a knowledgeable and friendly staff, who will help you explore your sexual wellness needs and provide a welcoming and non-judgmental environment.

And with over 5,000 different items, you’re bound to find something to suit your individual needs. And don’t forget about their fast and free shipping!

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

There’s no better way to make the first few days or weeks of a new relationship rock than with the perfect sexy lingerie. Whether you’re planning to surprise your honey with a romantic weekend away or you’re looking for a fun way to spice up your sex life with a sexy new addition to your wardrobe, these products will help you achieve your goal.

Romantic Depot got everything you need to make a woman (or man) happy – from lacy bras and sheer pantyhose to corsets, bustiers, girdles, suspenders, and more.

Romantic Depot also offers an amazing range of Finger vibrators. Whether you’re looking for a discreet vibe for some foreplay or a powerful tool for use during sex, you’re sure to find the perfect product for your needs. All products come in a variety of different sizes, colours and materials.

OhMiBod

Who they are?

The OhMiBod has the world’s most versatile and popular interactive adult toys. They have sleek, simple designs and are extremely easy and intuitive to use.

OhMiBod pioneered teledildonics technology and is considered the leader in this field. Their products can be customized with an endless variety of options and features.

The OhMiBod website features a wide selection of innovative, music-driven vibrators and other products for the discerning customer.

Their beautifully designed and elegantly crafted products will enhance your love life and give you much more than just the “traditional” vibrator sensations. Each toy features multi-sensory “bundled up” technology that provides a truly exceptional experience.

OhMiBod has created the world’s first remote-controlled adult toy. Using the OhMiBod Remote App, you can turn your device into a secret ‘pleasure box’ where no one will ever have the chance to find out what kinds of kinky games you like to play.

http://ohmibod.com

What do they sell?

Whether you’re looking for something simple to bring with you on vacation or something truly wild and kinky, OhMiBod has the perfect product for you.

OhMiBod vibrators are designed to be controlled by your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. With just a few taps on your device, you can adjust the speed, the strength of the vibration and the pattern of the vibration. The app also allows you to create your customized patterns and speeds. This way, you can choose exactly when and where you want the most intense vibrations.

What’s great about them?

If you and your lover can’t be together physically, at least you can be “together” via the amazing OhMiBod Remote App. Use it to spice up your relationship – or simply add a new dimension to your sex life.

Their remote-controlled vibrators allow you to give your lover exactly the kind of pleasure you want to see in their eyes. The waterproof feature allows you to use it in the shower or any other place you feel comfortable having sex. Finally, the rechargeable vibrator ensures that you will never be without some form of sexual stimulation again.

OhMiBod has created a variety of sex-positive tools and educational resources designed to make the most amazing sexual experiences attainable for every human being who uses them.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

OHMIBOD invented the world’s first wireless mobile massage device and they’ve just released a new version that can be controlled by an app! This means you can use it whenever and wherever you are. It’s so easy to use, anyone can learn how to use it in less than 10 minutes. With its compact size and lightweight design, you can easily carry it wherever you go.

The OHMIBOD Bluemotion Nex 1 is a unique product. You can program the vibrations to have a pulsating or steady pattern. It’s made with body-safe, water-resistant material and it will last forever.

You can invite your partner to link their phone to your private or public profile, which lets them remotely control your pleasure. This gives you a chance to try something new and daring together, with absolutely no risk of being caught.

And, if you are looking for the best G-spot vibrator, then check out the Esca 2! It’s a small but powerful egg vibrator that is compatible with all major smartphone apps. It has multiple control modes and is designed to stimulate the G-spot.

Mystim

Who they are?

Mystim is a dynamic company with a broad spectrum of exciting new products on the horizon. They offer a wide range of products from pure erotic stimulators to those with multiple functions. They have a unique design which makes them easy to use and super comfortable to wear.

Mystim wants to offer you the best selection of electro-stimulation adult products which will give you a great head start into this exciting new world.

Mystim wants to help you enjoy new ways to stimulate your erogenous zones. Their products are made with the highest quality materials and are designed to be used by men and women who want to have more fun in their love life.

http://www.mystim.com

What do they sell?

Mystim is a brand that offers high-quality, beautifully designed adult toys at affordable prices. They have a fantastic range of vibrators, anal toys, urethras, cock rings, and more. All the products are designed to leave you tingling with pleasure.

Mystim has been producing high-quality electro-stimulation products. They are well respected throughout the world and have earned the reputation as the best on the market. And it’s easy to use. No messy wires, no complicated settings… and nothing to fall off or get lost!

What’s great about them?

The amazing selection of products from Mystim will blow you away. With thousands of products to choose from, plus free shipping, rewards for referring friends, and no minimum order requirements, there’s something for everyone on this site.

All Mystim products are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

The Mystim Pure Vibes is a great choice for a first vibrator. It’s simple and easy to use with endless stimulation and fun. You can use it with a partner or all by yourself. It has various patterns and intensity levels. It’s made of body-safe, medical-grade silicone and is waterproof. With its amazing flexibility and endless fun, this is one adult toy that will never fail to please!

But, if you’re looking for a stronger, more satisfying orgasm, Mystim Sizzling Simon E-Stim Vibrator is the perfect toy for you! This has pleasurable ridges that will work wonders on your G-spot and improve the strength of your pelvic floor.

MysteryVibe

Who they are?

During times of stress, our bodies respond with predictable physical changes. However, during more vulnerable times in our lives, like after we’ve had a baby, gone through surgery, or endured the effects of ageing, our bodies have a way of changing that is less than welcome. That’s where MysteryVibe comes in. With the help of the right products and tools, you CAN recover your old sex drive and enjoy healthy, satisfying sex again!

Whether you’re looking for something small and discreet for your personal use or a larger, more powerful model for sharing with a partner, the MysteryVibe range has something for everyone!

The MysteryVibe team of experts have created a unique line of ‘body-shaped vibrators that adapt to any body shape and will vibrate to any pattern or rhythm you choose!

https://mysteryvibe.com

What do they sell?

MysteryVibe has everything you need to help your lover achieve peak sexual ecstasy. With a wide variety of products, you can find something that suits your individual needs and desires. Whether you’re looking for a simple vibrator or more advanced adult products, MysteryVibe has it all.

MysteryVibe offers a wide variety of pleasure toys in different shapes and sizes, with a focus on providing every person with the best toy for their needs.

What’s great about them?

MysteryVibes’ products are one unique set of adult toys as they are designed to enhance your Kama Sutra skills. The sleek, modern packaging and array of beautifully designed cards will leave a lasting impression on your lover.

The cards offered a glimpse into the mind of the company founder and suggested new positions that could heighten passion and intimacy.

Also, MysteryVibe has a great reputation for excellent customer service and discretion. They offer product guarantees, free shipping, and they never expose your payment details to anyone.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Do you like the idea of a vibrator that bends to your body? Crescendo is the perfect personal vibrator for women who want total control over their pleasure.

This smart vibrator allows you to create an endless variety of vibration patterns, so you can discover exactly what feels best to you. It comes with an app that lets you change patterns at the touch of a button, so you can stay one step ahead of your desires. It’s easy to use and can be taken with you anywhere.

Poco is another game changer! This is the perfect solo or partnered sex product. It’s super flexible, bendable and easy to use. Just slip it into your underpants and go about your day. When you need extra stimulation, simply pull it out and give yourself a boost.

Lovense

Who they are?

The Lovense line of adult toys are some of the most advanced on the market, and they’re designed to work with your body’s natural rhythms. They come in a variety of exciting shapes and sizes, including a remote control that allows you to “teach your partner a lesson” in mind-boggling pleasure!

With the help of your smartphone, you can control the intensity of your lover’s orgasms with the push of a button. The LOVENSE mobile app allows you to remotely control your partner’s pleasure centre using Bluetooth. This will add an exciting new element to your love life.

The Lovense remote control vibrators are perfect for solo play or partnered use. Use it during foreplay, oral sex, masturbation, or anywhere else you desire extra stimulation.

http://www.lovense.com

What do they sell?

Lovense is the place to be. With everything from bullet-shaped dildos, plugs, vibrators, rabbits, masturbators and everything in between, you are certain to find something that will excite and please you. These little guys let you control them with your phone and use them for a more intense solo or partnered experience.

What’s great about them?

Lovense interactive teledildonic adult toys connect to your smartphone or tablet via WiFi and allow you to control the speed at which the vibrator/dildo is stimulated, as well as the intensity. Simply download the free Lovense Remote app onto your smart device, and you can take control of your erotic pleasures from anywhere in the world!

If you or your partner is tired of the same old routine, try using a Lovense adult toy! It will bring a freshness and spontaneity that can dramatically increase your libidos!

With the push of a button, the LOVENSE vibrates against your skin, sending waves of pleasure throughout your body. It’s perfect for foreplay or intercourse!

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

The Lush 2 was a favourite among long-distance couples. But the Lush 3 takes the reigns as the hottest new love toy. This is a perfect addition to any couple’s collection of toys. It can be used in so many different ways and can satisfy so many different needs.

The waterproof design means you can use it during aquatic activities with confidence, and the easy-to-use, the app-controlled function makes this vibrator a pleasure to use.

And if you want a panty vibrator, Ferri by Lovense is the perfect little adult toy for you! This is a great little toy for solo use or with your partner. It has all the features you could want plus the bonus of being small and discreet.

Babeland

Who they are?

You want a store that caters to your unique needs and desires. An online place where you won’t feel pressured to spend a fortune on ridiculously overpriced products. Or, worse, products that come with condescending “sex expert” advice. No, no… you don’t have to go back to driving around looking for the “bad old days” but, at least you won’t have to put up with that garbage anymore!

At Babeland, you’ll find a wide selection of sex-related books, videos, toys and supplies. Everything is tastefully displayed and organized so you can easily find what you need. Plus, you’ll always get friendly, knowledgeable advice from one of the staff members when you need it.

https://www.babeland.com

What do they sell?

Babeland has a wide selection of high-quality toys and novelties for women, men and queer folks who want to enhance their sexual lives. Their selection includes a variety of sex-positive books, DVDs, sexy games and puzzles, vibrators, cock rings, strap-on dildos, butt plugs, anal beads, and much more!

What’s great about them?

Babeland is the only place you can buy kinky stuff online with real people who are there to help you if you have questions.

Babeland also believes strongly in giving back to the community and hopes its efforts will have a positive impact on all of humanity. Some proceeds from the sales of their adult toys and books go to support these charities.

Stuff you’ll definitely love!

Do you like to play with bondage? Babeland Bondage Tape is a neat product that will make your kinky adventures that much more fun! It’s thin and non-sticky, yet it will stay on your submissive for hours or even days. Simply remove it by cutting it with safety shears and it will smooth out easily for you to reuse.

And, If you are one of those who want want to learn more about strap-ons, then the Zoro Strap-On from Babeland is the perfect way to start!

This is a great starter set if you’re just getting into the wonderful world of strap-ons. It’s got the basics like a dildo, some extras like a bullet vibrator, and even a storage pouch for all your strap-on needs.

Everyone should experience the joy of using a strap-on at least once! This is a great way to explore that side of things with minimal risk.

A few final thoughts

These are the top online adult stores that have the most variety of toys to choose from. Whether you’re looking for something simple like a vibrator to help you relax or something more complex like a robotic cock-ring, these top-rated online adult stores will have what you need.

You deserve some quality time with the one you love, and the right sexual adventures can lead to new levels of intimacy and passion.

Don’t be shy. Take the plunge and explore the world of pleasure with one (or all) of these awesome resources.

Your next step is to explore your options with confidence using our handy-dandy online resource guide!