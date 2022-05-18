Luxury Holidays – Take a Trip to the River Dart

As pandemic restrictions ease and the warm weather of summer begins, it’s time to start planning for your well-deserved holiday. Take a break from the pressures of everyday life and ease into the joy of a vacation down south on the banks of the River Dart.

There are many options as you plan the holiday of your dreams – companies like Luxury Coastal will help you to find the most lavish accommodation in the most stunning location. Take the pressure off and find a comfy self-catering holiday cottage or apartment, where you can relax, plan, and enjoy quality time with your family and loved ones.

The Perfect Destination

The River Dart is a 47-mile-long river that begins its journey when the two branches, East Dart and West Dart, meet at the appropriately named tourist spot Dartmeet. These eery and historical waters are steeped in mystery and folklore as the residents of Dartmoor live in humble fear of the spontaneously rising waters and powerful currents. Whatever holiday it is that you need to unwind and be refreshed, there will be something within this stunning area of the country that will be just for you. Whether you want a relaxing, fairy tale break or an exhilarating, adventurous trip, the River Dart is the place to go.

History Around the River

The superlatively famous author Agatha Christie lived in a beautiful Georgian house overlooking the river and her home and garden, now property of the National Trust, is open for tourists to wander through and admire. Commonly known as “the loveliest place in the world”, this gorgeous retreat is the perfect spot for any history fan, especially one acquainted with the work of its wonderful prior owner. Take a walk through the romantic woodlands, meander through the vinery and allotment of the walled garden, or ramble down to the waterfront and see the Boathouse.

Activities on the River

There is a wide variety of available activities that you can do on the water of the River Dart. Hire your won boat and explore the river on your own time schedule. Take a unique view of the river by joining a guided tour by sea kayak and investigate the amazing sea caves and secluded hidden beaches. Enjoy a picnic on a sedate cruise along the Dart or get on board the UKs one and only coal-fired paddle steamer to venture up and down the water. Take a trip back in time and travel by canoe, or on the oldest existing Brixham boat to experience the river in the good, old-fashioned, Victorian way. For those a little more adventurous, you can take surfing classes and enjoy the river while getting in some exercise too! To take it to another extreme, white-water rafting is very popular in the more rampageous sections of the river; the Dart Loop has lovingly been nicknamed “The Washing Machine” and, as the name suggests, is quite the elating experience for those want to get a boost of adrenaline while on their vacation. The white-water activities on the River Dart are so exciting that they have become one of the top destinations for kayakers and canoeists in the country!

Ramble Along the River

If walking is something that you enjoy, you’ll be spoilt for choice in the beautiful area of the River Dart and the surrounding National Park. You can complete a 16-mile hike between the areas two prettiest towns, from Dartmouth to Totnes. Wander up and down the stunning hills, admiring the breath-taking views of the valley. Totnes boasts a hoard of riverside pubs so that you can savour your well-earned grub while taking in the views and sounds of the rushing river.