5 Reasons Why You Should Rent a Villa in Sicily

If you are planning a trip to Sicily, you are certainly wondering which the best way is to fully experience this fantastic island. The solution is simple: rent a villa! Sicily luxury villas are easily bookable online. In this article you will learn about the 5 concrete reasons why you should rent a villa for your trip to Sicily.

MANY BEAUTIFUL BEACHES WHERE YOU CAN ENJOY THE SUN

Sicily has one of the most beautiful beaches in Italy. Cefalù, Scala dei Turchi and Isola dei Conigli are among them. You are going to be able to relax under the Italian sun, cook some typical Sicilian dishes, like fish cous cous and eggplant parmigiana, and have fun with the people you care most about. This is your chance to live like a real Italian and at the same time enjoy yourself exactly as if you were at home.

AMAZING LANDSCAPES IN SICILY

If you love astonishing landscapes and long nature trails, you should definitely visit La Riserva degli Zingari, a big natural park close to the town of San Vito Lo Capo. Renting a villa close to that location is a winning situation. You can decide to stay all day in your villa without ever being disturbed. You and your vacation group will have all the privacy you need, and you will be able to enjoy your holiday activities without anyone bothering you. Staying in a villa means being able to relax in a beautiful place and get away from reality for a while.

VISITING THE ETNA AND ITS SURROUNDING AREA

The Valley of the Etna close to the charming city of Catania is one of the most famous places in Sicily. Take your friends and family out and visit the wonderful parks and trekking paths in that area. What about a well-deserved moment of relax in the evening? The stunning swimming pool in your villa will make it possible for you to spend time with your family or friends without leaving the house. You will be able to enjoy Sicily directly from your home and you will not need to go anywhere to have fun. Your holiday and relax are always with you and it won’t take that much time for you to feel completely at home.

A TRIP TO TRAPANI AND ITS SICILIAN ATMOSPHERE

Staying overnight in a villa will give you all the space you need. Especially if you are a family and have children, this choice will be perfect. Your kids will have space to run and play, and you will be able to enjoy your holiday. This is a wonderful opportunity for you to rent a luxurious villa for a very reasonable price and find a matching solution for all your family members. And what about doing this in the marvelous city of Trapani? You can go there for a stroll and visit the port and the Torre of Ligny, and of course also the Basilica di San Lorenzo.

VISITING THE ISLANDS CLOSE TO SICILY

Not everyone knows that Sicily is actually an island surrounded by small islands. Indeed, if you don’t want to visit only cities and you want to plan an original and unforgettable adventure, you can’t miss these wonderful places. There are actually different islands, and it would take a very long time to explore them all. Among them you can visit the Aeolian Islands, the Egadi Islands, the Pelagie Islands, the Cyclopes Islands, the Stagnone Islands, and many others. These are really typical places, where you can experience the traditional Sicilian folklore and listen to the dialect of the locals. This is an experience that you absolutely need if you want to get to know the good old Sicilian tradition in the deepest possible way.

