Are Taxis Safe During COVID?

While ordering a taxi may have been a part of your daily routine before COVID struck, like most forms of public transport, taxi services have seen a huge reduction during lockdown. People have not only not needed to use public transport as much but a great many have done their best to avoid using it for obvious reasons. Having said that, not all public transport was created equal and to pool them all into the same group would be doing the private taxi service a great injustice.

The Difference Between Taxis & Other Public Vehicles

When you think of public transport, what comes to mind? Buses? Trains perhaps? And of course Taxis. While they are all public transport, there’s a very obvious difference between them, with one in particular setting itself aside in both comfort levels and right now, safety too.

Buses and trains carry multiple people throughout the day. Not only that, but they cannot be cleaned before and after each individual boards them which means everyone is simply at the mercy of each individual rider. Have they used hand sanitiser? Are they wearing a protective enough mask? Are they wearing it correctly? Are they taking the necessary precautions?

With a taxi however, you can enjoy the privacy of a private car journey and what’s more, you’re sharing with only one other – the driver.

With a taxi however, you can enjoy the privacy of a private car journey and what's more, you're sharing with only one other – the driver.

By using a reputable company, you ensure that you're entering a clean vehicle and being driven by a driver who has also taken the necessary safety precautions, ensuring they're clean at all times.

The Safest Way To Travel

For those who aren’t able to use a car of their own, taxi services are a safe option during COVID however, there are ways to help ensure you’re being as safe as you possibly can be and that’s through following these simple pointers:

Wear A Mask – your driver will be wearing a mask, as should you. Ensure your mask covers both your nose and mouth and do not remove it for your entire journey.

Open The Window – ensure you’re not in an airtight vehicle. Open the windows and let air in and out of the vehicle.

Sit In The Furthest Seat Possible – avoid the front seat. Sit in the back and sit opposite side to the driver is possible.

Use Contactless Payment – where possible, use contactless payment to avoid physical money being passed from hand to hand.

Use Hand Sanitiser – use hand sanitiser before and after your journey.

