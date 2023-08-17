Travelling Antarctica: Myths & Truths

When you think of Antarctic, you’ll probably have a lot of different ideas in your head, some of which will be true, but some of which will be myths.

When you think of Antarctic, you’ll probably have a lot of different ideas in your head, some of which will be true, but some of which will be myths. You might know what it looks like, but the reality is that that’s about all you really will know – the rest will be conjecture for the most part.

However, if you want to go travelling, Antarctica could be the ideal place to go, as long as you separate the myths and the truths so you know what you’re getting into. With that in mind, keep reading to find out more and understand what makes Antarctica such a great place to visit after all.

Myth: Antarctica Is Inaccessible

One of the most common myths people seem to believe about travelling to Antarctica is that they can’t travel there at all because the continent is inaccessible. While it’s true that getting to Antarctica can be tricky and does need some planning, that’s the same as anywhere else, and the fact that you can join a Silversea cruise to take you there should give you an idea of just how accessible it really is. In fact, as Antarctica has become more and more popular, more and more routes have opened up to get people there, so it’s definitely not as difficult as it once was.

Myth: Antarctica Is Just Ice And Cold

So what is there to do in Antarctica? Isn’t it just ice and cold temperatures? That’s what a lot of people think, so they might wonder whether it’s worth journeying to Antarctica in the first place. However, it’s a myth that there’s nothing there, and there is in fact a lot to see, including some stunning landscapes, such as mountains, glaciers, and icebergs. Plus, there’s a lot of wildlife to see in Antarctica, like penguins, seals, whales, and various bird species – travelling to Antarctica means you get to see these things up close.

Myth: Antarctica Is Dangerous

Antarctica’s harsh climate and remote location might make you think that it’s not a very hospitable place to go, and that’s it’s dangerous. In truth, it did use to be dangerous, and it was best to stay away, but thanks to organised trips and experienced guides, you can now enjoy it in a perfectly safe way without anything to worry about. As long as you follow the rules and stick to tour guides with good reputations, you’ll have a great time.

Myth: Antarctica Is Just For Scientists

Thanks to TV, books, film, and the like, there’s a long-held and widely believed myth that Antarctica is just for scientists – it’s where they go to discover new things and explore places no one else can explore. While scientific research has been a big focus in Antarctica for a long time, non-scientists are definitely also welcome there, although you won’t be able to visit research stations in all likelihood. Still, there’s plenty of other things to see, so you won’t be bored if you do decide that Antarctica is the right place for your next trip. In fact, travelling to Antarctica could well be the journey of a lifetime.