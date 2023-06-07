Betting On The NFL As A Brit: An Introductory Guide

Most Brits don’t know much about American football, but it really has increased in popularity in the last few years to enjoy a global audience. With this newfound interest, more and more Brits are choosing to get involved. The American football season is pretty short. Since it doesn’t start until September, you have plenty of time to learn more about the sport before you start placing your bets. This is why we have compiled the following introductory guide for you. Let’s get into it.

Getting To Know The Sport

Truthfully, your success doesn’t necessarily hinge on your American football knowledge as much as it does your knowledge of how to bet on the sport. Thirty-two teams are divided into eight divisions, playing around 16 games each. You might have some knowledge about betting on sports after placing bets on football. As such, you can mostly apply this to betting on American football. One of the easiest bets to start with is probably match-winner bets – or moneylines as they are known – and point totals. BetUS has the ultimate compilation of NFL moneyline sportsbook for you to check out.

If you haven’t ever really followed the sport before, then you might not realise how short it actually is; the NFL season only lasts from September to February. This is exactly why doing your prep work is important. Get to know one or two teams really well and place your bets around them. This means analysing the team, the players and their stats and how well they perform under different conditions. Put some thought into when you bet and only place them when it makes sense to do so.

Bets For Beginners

There are a few different ways that you can bet on American football and several markets to explore. As a novice, you should be cautious and place your bets conservatively. The simplest forms of bets are going to make the most sense for you. Fortunately, there are forms of betting that are going to be easier for you to get to grips with than others, especially when you are betting on foreign markets and sports.

Firstly, moneylines, as mentioned above, these are pretty straightforward, and they are found in most sports, so you should be somewhat accustomed to them. A moneyline bet is when you simply bet on the outcome of a game, essentially predicting which team will win the match with no handicaps. They might not always have the biggest profit potential, but if you can find the value, then there is absolutely money to be made. Try not to bet huge sums of money unless you are pretty prepared and have done your research.

Next, there are over-under bets. Over-under bets are where a bookmaker chooses a specific number of points they think will likely be scored during the game. All you have to do is decide whether you think the actual number of points will be over or under this amount. You are betting on the cumulative amount of points scored, in total, by both sides. Games, where the teams are pretty easily matched, are probably going to end up with fewer points overall, so sometimes the best value might be found in the unders market.

Lastly, there are outright winners. By betting on outright winners, you are mostly betting on major competitions and accolades like MVP, the winner of the SuperBowl, Heismann, division winners, conference champions and NCAA national champions. You can get pretty good odds betting on any one of these at the start of the season because so much can change. If you feel pretty confident, then why not place a bet? You could also choose an outside bet or put a small wager on the underdog – you never know after all, like when Leicester City won the Premier League back in the 2015/2016 season on 5,000 to 1 odds, one lucky punter won £200,000!

Making A Start

As a Brit, it can be difficult to get to grips with American Football. Starting with the obvious question on every Brit’s lips – why do they call it football when they barely kick it? But it is an interesting game, and it is really easy to get into. Betting on a new sport or market is inherently risky, which is why you should do your research. The American football season is pretty short, way shorter than the British football season, which means you don’t have a lot of time to put your theories into practice. This is why you should start learning now; you need to understand the game and how it is played as a minimum. Do some in-depth research into one or two teams and really get to know them and their capabilities.